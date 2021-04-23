RAMBLIN ROUND: Roy Orbison: An artist in 'Black and White'

Ask a typical rock 'n' roll music fan to name the great artists who got their start at Sam Phillips' Sun Records in Memphis, and some of the rockabilly pioneers are likely to be cited.
You'd likely hear the names of Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash to start the list. Some might also cite the early work of Charlie Rich and even bluesman Howlin' Wolf for inclusion.
For some reason, a name that's mentioned fewer than the others is Roy Orbison, who would go on to make his most memorable recordings for Monument Records in the 1960s. Even so, Orbison scored a few hits on the burgeoning Sun Records before moving on to the larger Monument Records, where he would score many of his greatest hits, some of which endure to this day.
His voice, often described as opera-like could reach heights seldom achieved by his peers. He could also get own and funky with the notes when needed, presenting a unique combination, the likes of which have seldom been heard, before or since.
One of his biggest hits came in 1964, when the charts were often ruled by The Beatles, the Rolling Stones and other English bands who were part of the so-called British Invasion. It opened with a monster guitar riff played on the lower-sounding bass strings. Nope, It wasn't "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones or "Day Tripper" by The Beatles. Both of those songs would come a year later, and both opening with riffs that captured the sound of Orbison's Hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman" — especially "Satisfaction."
"Oh, Pretty Woman," inspired by Orbison's friend and co-writer Bill Dee's remark to Orbison's wife about a pretty woman never needing any money, shot to #1 on the charts in the Unites States. It not only went to #1 in the U.S., but in many other parts of the English-speaking world as well, including England, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
But wait. Being an English-speaking nation turned out to be no prerequisite at all for the song to hit the top of a country's charts. "Oh, Pretty Woman" also rocketed to #1 in Switzerland, Belgium, The Netherlands and West Germany, to name just of the other countries where Orbison's music spoke an international language.
Orbison is one of the few American artists who had hits both before the Brits hit America's airwaves, then continued to compete with them on the charts afterward. In the early 1960s, he'd scored with hits such as "Only the Lonely," "Running Scared," "In Dreams" and others. His song "Crying" proved to be not only a big hit for himself, it would also later score as a major hit for another artist.
Orbison not only knew of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones before many other Americans, he toured with them in England in 1963 before they hit it big in the states. When Orbison arrived in England to replace American guitarist Duane Eddy on a tour with The Beatles, he found to his surprise he wasn't considered the headliner, although he'd already scored many hits.
He agreed to play before The Beatles and let then follow him as the show's closer during their first performance together — but 14 encores later the Fab Four figured out it might have been a mistake to follow Orbison onstage that night.
It was also while touring with The Beatles that Orbison lost the strong-lensed eyeglasses he wore, causing him to go onstage with a pair of prescription sunglasses instead. Coupled with the dark stage clothes he traditionally wore, Orbison instantly achieved a new look, with many in his audience considering him the epitome of cool. It's a look he kept onstage for the rest of his life.
Orbison's record sales began falling off as the 1960s progressed and bands such as The Doors and The Jefferson Airplane became part of the new rock sound. Still, it seemed when Orbison started falling from the public's sight, things happened to him right back again, often having to do with his remarkable body of music.
Gram Parsons, a former member of The Byrds in their country music configuration, asked then-little-known background singer Emmylou Harris to join him in recording "Love Hurts," a song popularized by Orbison. A hard rock band, Nazareth, also recorded a hit version of the song.
Linda Ronstadt recorded the B side to one of Orbison's records and scored a #3 hit in 1973 with "Blue Bayou." Don McLean recorded Orbison's "Crying" as a followup to "American Pie."
The 1980s would prove huge for Orbsion. Director David Lynch made Orbison's recording of "In Dreams" a major recurring theme in his film, "Blue Velvet." Van Halen also cut a version of "Oh, Pretty Woman," which helped make another generation aware of Orbison.
Orbison also continued to perform live throughout this time, keeping his regular fans and picking up new ones.
When he agreed to do a specially-filmed performance of his greatest hits, the so-called TCB band that had backed Elvis Presley during Presley's 1970s concerts agreed to back him for the show, with James Burton on lead guitar, Jerry Scheff on Bass, Ronnie Tuft on drums and Glen Hardin on piano. But wait, there's more.
Orbison also had an all-star lineup of both male and female singers to back him up, with several of them also playing guitars to round out the sound of the TCB band.
They included Bruce Springsteen, Jackson Browne, Elvis Costello, Tom Waits, J.D. Souther and Steve Soles, along with Bonnie Raitt, Jennifer Warnes and k.d. lang for the ladies.
Called "Roy Orbison & Friends, A Black and White Night," it proved to be a hit television special and was also released as an album, video and DVD.
It might seem a band like that couldn't be topped — except the Traveling Wilburys did exactly that.
In 1988, George Harrison, in California at the time, needed another track for a record. He asked Jeff Lynne, of the Electric Light Orchestra, to join him and he asked Orbison to help as well. They decided to do the recording at a home studio Dylan had in Malibu. When Harrison had to go pick up a guitar he had loaned to Tom Petty, he invited him along as well.
They drew inspiration from a crate at Dylan's house and soon wrote and recorded "Handle With Care" — a hit single which led off their hugely successful album, "Handle With Care."
Orbison also recorded a successful album, "Mystery Girl," which yielded the hit single "You've Got It."
Orbison was on a roll, but unfortunately he suffered a heart attack and died in 1988, when he was only 52. April 23 marks what would have been his 85th birthday.
His recordings continued to resonate, with the single "You Got It" from "Mystery Girl" hitting #9 in the U.S. He posthumously won a 1991 Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal for his work on "Roy Orbison & Friends, A Black and White Night."
Along with other awards and being placed on lists of the greatest singers and performers of all time, his music received high recognition in 2008, when the Library of Congress designated "Oh, Pretty Woman" for inclusion in the National Recording Registry."
I recently thought about Roy Orbison when I happened upon a number of videos of one of his songs by a slew of young performers — and it wasn't "Oh, Pretty Woman." It was "You Got It."
I have no idea how they found the song, but they liked it enough to record and post their own performances — ensuring yes, yet another generation will continue Roy Orbison's legacy.
I can only surmise one thing — he's still got it.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.