McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.