RAMBLIN ROUND: Parker Millsap: Dancing Rabbit's going to be a blast

When the producer of the recently-released tribute album "Home In This World: Woody Guthrie's Dust Bowl Ballads" wanted to line up an all-star cast, he included a native Oklahoman among his choices.
Now, some are saying Parker Millsap "stole the show" with his standout performance of Woody's powerful song,"Vigilante Man" — and I tend to agree.
Millsap is the headliner for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival free concert along Choctaw Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Street in Downtown McAlester. It's set for Saturday, Nov. 13. Performers on the outdoor stage are set to start at 3 p.m. and continue until around 6:30 p.m.
Those who put together the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival aren't the only ones praising Millsap's words and music.
Check out this 2016 Tweet and Facebook post regarding a concert featuring Millsap and Texas singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz:
"Last night in Atlanta I saw one of the best concerts I have ever seen... it restored my faith in music," Elton John said in the social media posts of the Millsap and Jarosz concert he'd just experienced.
The News-Capital spoke with Millsap a couple of days prior to his Saturday concert in McAlester to talk about his burgeoning career, music and of course, Woody Guthrie.
Millsap said he got involved in the "Home In This World" project after Grammy-winning producer and music supervisor Randall Poster got in touch and asked if he would like to join in the project — a tribute to Woody's 1940 album, "Dust Bowl Ballads." Plans called for a track-by-track tribute featuring today's artists.
Already an admirer of Woody Guthrie, Millsap quickly signed on for the project.
By that time, many of the songs on the album had already been spoken for by other artists. "Vigilante Man" was among those remaining, so Millsap chose it — adding it's among the Woody songs he would have chosen anyway.
Millsap said he felt compelled to add a few new verses of his own — and he believes Woody would have approved.
"It's in the spirit of Woody Guthrie to add verses relevant to modern times," Millsap said. of his decision to add new verses to the song about the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Other artists previously contributed dynamic versions of "Vigilante Man" on Woody Guthrie tribute projects, including Bruce Springsteen, Ry Cooder, Joe Perry, of Aerosmith; Ray LaMontagne and the Night Sweats and even Nazareth. I have a feeling Millsap's rendition will now be included whenever the all-time great renditions of "Vigilante Man" are discussed.
So does Millsap plan on performing the song during his Saturday performance in McAlester? Maybe.
"It's not on the set list, but I've got an acoustic set in the middle of the show," he said, as he considered adding the song.
Millsap said he had acquired some of Woody's records on his own while growing up in Purcell, including some of Woody's recordings for the Smithsonian Institution.
I ask if he'd ever run across the Smithsonian recording where Woody, during his hard traveling Dust Bowl days, relates how he had been with a group of men outside McAlester who were prevented from hopping a freight train by a bullying railroad bull, hired to keep hobos or anyone else from hopping trains. The railroad bull ordered a large group of men near the railroad tracks to disperse, leaving them all stranded outside McAlester.
"We down to the depot," Woody said. Some of the men got on a soapbox, and spoke about how they were homeless and jobless and either trying to get somewhere or else trying to get back home. That lit a fire under the already-steaming Woody.
"I suggested we go into town and pick up some damn brickbats and break some store windows down and just go in there and start grazing like a bunch of reindeer," Woody said. "If they want us to visit, they damn sure got to feed us."
Some of the other men considered Woody's solution too radical. They said they were looking for work and didn't want to beat anyone up or tear anything down. Woody said there were more peacemakers than warriors" among the men in McAlester that day, so the peacemakers prevailed.
"Still, Woody said 'That's the closest I've ever been to see a whole bunch of men start a regular riot.'"
Millsap said he grew attending and playing music in Pentecostal churches. He later started performing as a solo artist in clubs in Oklahoma and acquired an agent, which led to more performances and eventually, a recording career.
He's also acquired a band, which will join him in McAlester, consisting of guitar, bass, drums, violin and keyboards. Millsap also plays guitar, either rhythm or lead, as the song requires.
By the way, what's that red guitar he's holding on the cover of his album "Other Arrangements" that obviously isn't a Fender Telecaster or Stratocaster, but doesn't look like a Fender Jaguar or Jazzmaster either?
"I play a Fender Bronco," Millsap said, referring to the guitar Fender produced from 1967 to 1981. It had the neck and body of the Fender Mustang, but only one pickup underneath the strings — a limitation Millsap took care of himself.
"I put in some other pickups," he said.
His 2021 album "Be Here Instead" features a more polished production than the rootsy production on some of his previous albums so loved by fans, such as "The Very Last Day."
"It's got a lot more keyboards, a lot more electric guitar, a little clearer tones," Millsap said. How have his fans reacted? Has he seen anything like Bob Dylan experienced at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, when folkies in the audience booed him for going electric with a rock band?
Millsap chuckled and allowed that no one had thrown anything at him or yelled at him because of the change in style.
While the songs Millsap writes, such as "Come Back When You Can't Stay" are a big part of his success, he also throws in an occasional cover, such as the old blues song "You Gotta Move," which Millsap sometimes performs as a down and dirty solo with acoustic guitar and a harmonica held in a neck rack. Which version of the song provided his inspiration?
"I discovered it through the Rolling Stones," Millsap said, but being curious, he traced it back to the original by Mississippi Fred McDowell. His rendition contains slivers of both versions, with a whole lot of Parker Millsap in the middle.
Millsap has played on a lot of famous stages including the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tulsa's own Cain's Ballroom and the "Austin City Limits" television show.
Asked about his performance on "Austin City Limits," Millsap said "That was a blast. I grew up watching that show." Millsap said he still recalls watching the Black Keys and then John Mayer, when he did a blues-based performance.
Speaking of John Mayer, has Millsap checked out the work he's been doing with Dead and Company, where he performs with Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, three of the surviving members of the Grateful Dead, basically filling vocal and lead guitar spots?
Millsap says he has and also talks about how much he likes the Grateful Dead. He and his band sometimes incorporate a bit of their style, transitioning from one song directly into another, without a break in the music.
What should people in McAlester expect from his Saturday performance?
"We'll do a few songs from several records, my catalogue," he said. "There'll be an acoustic set in the middle and a few songs we're able to transition on."'
The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is set to officially open around noon Saturday — although plans call for a big screen TV to be set up by 11 a.m. outside across the street from Spaceship Earth for those wanting to watch the OU-Baylor football game and other college football games on Saturday.
Plans call for the outdoor concert to begin around 3 p.m. and continue until around 6:30 p.m, with musical artists Ben McKenzie and the Paul Benjaman Band preceding Millsap and his band.
After the main concert wraps up around 6:30 p.m., other artists will perform live in venues along Choctaw Avenue, including Spaceship Earth.
Millsap said he's looking forward to McAlester's Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
"It's a community vibe — it's going to be great."
Then, referencing Woody's visit to McAlester, Millsap said "I promise I won't start a riot."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
