RAMBLIN ROUND: Monterey: Janis, Jimi and the 'King of Soul'

Ask a rock fan to name a major music festival of the 1960s and they'll likely name Woodstock.
That's understandable of course, given how the Woodstock Music and Art Fair held in upstate New York has been mythologized by music writers and fans alike ever since the 1969 festival drew an estimated 400,000 to pastureland that belonged to dairy farmer Max Yasgur who lived near Bethel, New York.
Never mind that the festival was held approximately 40 miles from the town of Woodstock. Festival promoters had already settled upon a name for their event before all the permits were finalized — and they apparently thought naming their event the Bethel Music and Art Fair sounded nowhere near as cool as Woodstock.
It became known, of course, as much as for the huge crowd it garnered as much as for its outstanding onstage performances, of which there were plenty, including Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Santana, The Who, The Band, Joan Baez, Arlo Guthrie, John Sebastian and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Their then-bandmate Neil Young also joined them onstage at Woodstock, although he insisted his performance be left out of the movie that would come to play a huge role in advancing the Woodstock concert to its role in popular culture.
Young wasn't the only well-known artist at Woodstock who insisted on his performance being excluded from the movie. So did John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival as well as the Grateful Dead. Both said they felt they delivered subpar performances — although audio and video recordings of their sets tends to make me think they were being too tough on themselves.
While Woodstock is America's most famous music festiva, it came more than two years after another groundbreaking musical event, this one on the West Coast — the Monterey Pop Festival of 1967. Held during the so-called Summer of Love, the event is credited as the first large-scale rock festival held in the U.S. It took place over a June weekend at the Monterey Fairgrounds, quite a contrast to the pastureland at Max Yasgur's farm.
What the two events have in common are some career-making breakout performances. Some of the most anticipated performers at Woodstock included several who had been onstage at Monterey International Pop Festival two years earlier.
Monterey Pop featured breakout performances by The Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Who and Big Brother and the Holding Company — which featured a young blues-based singer singer named Janis Joplin. Before Monterey Pop, not many people outside of the San Francisco music scene knew her name.
It's a safe bet that most of those who caught her performance at Monterey Pop didn't forget it. Like Woodstock, the Monterey Pop Festival was filmed and released as a movie. Joplin and Big Brother and the Holding Company weren't slated to be in it. Their manager Albert Grossman didn't want them "exploited" in the movie, so the camera equipment wasn't in place to film their Saturday performance, which left much of the audience stunned by the raw energy and skill of Joplin's performance.
Those who were deeply impressed included film-make D.A. Pennebaker. He convinced Grossman to have the band perform again on Sunday and this time he captured Joplin's riveting performance on film.
Joplin's performance of the Big Mama Thornton song "Ball and Chain" proved so moving it landed her and the band a record deal with Columba Records. One of my favorite parts of the film is seeing Cass Elliott, of The Mamas and the Papas, in the audience, watching Joplin with her mouth agape in wonder at the intensity of Joplin's performance.
It also landed Big Bother sand the Holding Company a deal with Columbia Records.
Both the Jimi Hendrix Experience and The Who also delivered their breakout American performances onstage during Monterey Pop. Although The Who were an established act in England at the time, they'd yet to break through in the U.S. in a major way. And Although Hendrix was an American, he'd achieved his first bursts of fame in England, where he'd formed the Jimi Handrix Experience with bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell.
Backstage at Monterey, Hendrix and Pete Townsend of The Who even got into an argument over which of the two would close that night's performance. Hendrix won the coin toss, meaning The Who would perform before him. The Who turned in a frenzied, electrifying performance, smashing their instruments during their finale, daring Hendrix to top that bit of stagecraft.
Hendrix and The Experience also played brilliantly that night. As his performance neared its climax, he set his Fender Stratocaster on the stage floor, pulled out a can of lighter fluid and set it on fire, one-upping The Who in the instrument destruction department. I'd rather have seen those instruments stay in one piece myself. I've read that Townsend would sometimes try to pick up their pieces of his smashed guitars so he could try to glue them back together. As for Hendrix's burned guitars, I've seen one of them, fully-authenticated, offered for sale by someone who somehow managed to retrieve it.
Joplin, Hendrix and The Who weren't the only one to deliver breakout performances at Monterey though. So did another artist, whose stunning performance took much of the audience by surprise.
While Joplin, Hendrix and The Who could have been considered to performing for an audience of their hipster peers, soul music man Otis Redding seemed to explode onstage, offering the audience the real deal — a massive does of Memphis soul.
Except for a performance at the Whisky a Go Go Club in West Hollywood, Redding had mainly performed before Black audiences in the south prior to Monterey. Backed by the integrated Stax Records band of Booker T. & the MGs, — which included guitarist Steve Cropper, bassist Donald "Duck" Dunn and drummer Al Jackson Jr. — along with the Memphis horns, Redding stormed onstage at Monterey and proceeded to blow his audience away with a powerful five-song set.
He opened with Sam Cooke's "Shake," connecting with the audience with a call and response segment, then moved into his own song "Respect." Yep,cAretha Franklin released her definitive version of "Respect" the year as the Monterey Pop fest, but Redding wrote the song that became Franklin's anthem and delivered his own robust version onstage that night.
He slowed it down with his soulful rendition of "I've Been Loving You Too Long," then barreled into his funky version of the Rolling Stones" "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." He played longer than he was supposed to, going past a curfew that was in place, but none of the audience wanted him to stop.He closed his set with his steamy version of "Try a Little Tenderness," starting slowly and building to a climax that left the audience clamoring for him to return after he'd shown hem how he'd attained the nickname of the "King of Soul."
Like with Joplin, The Who and Hendrix, Otis Redding's performance at Monterey Pop brought him a who new audience as he continued to ride a surge of popularity through the following months.
Sadly, before they year ended, he lost his life six moths after the Monterey Festival when his plane crashed at Madison, Wisconsin, while on a tour with his band, the Bar-Kays. Only one member of the band, Ben Cauley, survived.
In the months following Monterey, Redding had got together with guitarist- extraordinaire Steve Cropper for a songwriting session. Together they wrote
"(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" — although the record would not be released until after Redding's passing.
"Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" hit #1 a little over three months after Redding's death— becoming the first-ever posthumous release to top the U.S. record charts.
It continues to not only be Redding's best-known record, it's among the most memorable of the era.
As for that memorable bit of whistling as the song starts to fades out near the end, that came about because Redding forgot how to end the song. He simply added the whistle that's now part of his most iconic recording.
