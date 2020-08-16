Sometimes something happens to assure me that yes, there's still justice in this world.
This week it's the announcement that Marty Stuart and Hank Williams Jr. will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year, along with songwriter Dean Dillon.
Hank Jr. is almost universally known among music fans as the son of Hank Sr., as well as a singer and songwriter who forged his own musical path — especially following a fall from a Montana mountaintop that not only altered his physical features, but changed his musical direction as well.
Whatever the reason for Hank Jr.'s longtime exclusion from the Country Music Hall of Fame, that wrong is about to be righted with his pending induction into the Hall — a place where he has long deserved to hang his hat, alongside that of his dad.
Still, the thing that really has me howling at the moon — not literally, I just couldn't resist throwing a Hank Sr. song title in there — is the pending induction of Marty Stuart, a musician who doesn't have a hat to hang and who once joined fellow country music artist Travis Tritt for a series of concerts in the early 1990s and again in 2008 that they hilariously called the "No Hats Tour."
Stuart started as a mandolin-playing pre-teen with the Sullivan Family Gospel Singers. He later played as a prodigy with Lester Flatt and the Nashville Grass, before growing up and playing in Johnny Cash's band (and marrying Cash's daughter, Cindy in a short-lived union).
Stuart had a handful of singles on the country music charts in the 1990s, including "Hillbilly Rock," "Tempted" and his duet with Tritt, "The Whiskey Ain't Workin' Anymore," earning him gold records and Grammy Awards. While those recordings were fun, he's likely being recognized by the Hall of Fame for not only for those, but for what he's done afterwards as well.
A musician's musician, Stuart has long fanned the flames of traditional, roots-based country music. A multi-instrumentalist, he's most well-known as a virtuoso guitarist and mandolinist. Through his performances, he' s helped keep traditional country and Americana music alive.
He's also become country music's greatest individual archivist, personally collecting thousands of items related to country music's pioneers, from Jimmie Rogers' guitar, to Hank Williams' stage clothes and even Patsy Cline's personal carrying case. He plans to display many of the 20,000 artifacts he's collected in a museum he's calling the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music in his hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi.
I don't consider much on television as must-watch TV, but there are a few notable exceptions. One of those is "The Best of the Marty Stuart Show" — his tribute to the country music variety shows that were once prevalent on the television screen. It airs on RFD TV on Saturday nights and Sunday mornings, and is one of the most popular programs on the rural television network.
One of the best things about "The Best of the Marty Stuart Show" is tuning in to see who will be the guest star. His wife, Country Music Hall of Fame member Connie Smith sings a song each week, and Leroy Troy does his banjo claw-hammer banjo renditions of old time music, and I always look forward to Stuart and his band, the Fabulous Superlatives.
His guests have included legendary artists such as Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Charley Pride and Dolly Parton, as well as those from other genres such as Oklahoma's own Leon Russell, Roger McGuinn of the Byrds, and Sam Moore of Sam and Dave.
He also includes left of mainstream artists such as Pokey LaFarge and other younger performers such as Old Crow Medicine Show.
The late Bob Sullivan of Tannehill once worked with Stuart on some recording sessions for a soundtrack. A recording engineer, Sullivan said Stuart was great to work with during the sessions.
During the live concert preceding the acclaimed 2019 PBS television series "Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns," Stuart took to the stage of the Ryman Auditorium, the original Grand Ole Opry site, and commenced to play what's probably country music's best-known fiddle tune, "Orange Blossom Special."
He gave it his own special touch, though — playing it on a mandolin. Not only that, he performed the song completely solo, without any backing musicians. When I saw he planned to play the renowned fiddle tune solo, on a mandolin, I wondered how it would go. It went along like a chugging freight train — earning Stuart a standing ovation from the crowd filling the Ryman that night.
Don't think of Stuart as some staid traditionalist . He and band, the Fabulous Superlatives are just that — fabulously superlative. He and lead guitarist Kenny Vaughan often wield Fender Telecasters or their close cousins (Stratocaster or Jaguar for Vaughan) and their guitar interplay is fantastic, reminding me at times of the Ventures. Drummer Harry Stinson already has the right touch, whether rocking out or adding a deft touch with brushes, and he's also a gifted lead and harmony vocalist on his own.
On the "The Marty Stuart Show," Paul Martin is the bassist and another gifted harmony singer. He left the Superlatives in 2015 to form a family band. With the addition of Chris Scruggs on bass — both electric and acoustic — the lineup now is as strong as ever.
The other night I watched Stuart and his band during a concert performance on "The Kate" — a public television show that airs of KRSU TV Channel 35 in Claremore. They definitely came to play, everything from the Shadows-like instrumental "Mojave" to the harmony-laden rocker "Time Don't Wait" from their most recent album "Way Out West."
It's not certain at this point when the Hall of Fame induction for Stuart, Hank Jr. and Dillon will occur, given the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stuart had just one request upon learning of his induction. He wants to be inducted by his wife and soon-to be-fellow Hall of Fame member, Connie Smith.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
