RAMBLIN ROUND: 'Lies': How The Knickerbockers were mistaken for the world's biggest band

Out of the many, countless recordings made by musical artists over the years, it's inevitable some artists would end up sounding a lot alike.
Sometimes that might be attributed to chance or even a heavy influence by another artist, but often the similarity in sound is not a coincidence. No doubt some artists have intentionally echoed the sound of others who came before. Whether made in the form of a tribute or intentionally trying to replicate the musical paradigm that proved so successful for another, sometimes those soundalike artists sounded just as good as — and in a few rare cases, even better — than the ones whose sound they were invoking.
In a few memorable cases, they proved so successful at recreating the sounds of other artists that the casual listener — and sometimes even some of the most knowledgable musical aficionados — initially thought they were listening to the original artists upon the first hearing.
Sometimes those artists sounded so much like the artist who inspired them that they made some memorable records in their own right.
One of the best examples from the classic rock genre is "Lies," by The Knickerbockers. Talk about a song that exploded onto the charts! "Lies" starts with a bang and never lets up, featuring three-part harmonies and a rocking song to hang them on. The new Jersey band formed in 1964 and less than a year later, they were being mistaken for The Beatles on the radio!
That's understandable. The Knickerbockers started as a cover band that had great success on the club circuit in the New Jersey and NewYork state area playing their versions of songs by groups such as The Beatles and The Beach Boys. "Lies" doesn't sound like a group imitating The Beatles. The Knickerbockers nailed the song so perfectly, they sound remarkably like the real deal!
Like the band whose sound they emulated, "The Knickerbockers had four members: Singer and saxophonist Buddy Randell, guitarist Beau Charles and bassist John Charles, who were a pair of real-life brothers, and drummer Jimmy Walker. For those who wondered how Randell's saxophone would fit into the mix on "Lies" it didn't figure at all. Although Randell holds it on many video clips of The Knickerbockers performing the song, it's not a factor on "Lies" since he doesn't play it at all on the recording.
Walker has told how the song had its beginnings when Beua Charles and Randell decided to write a song and Charles played the first two chords of "I Want to Hold Your Hand" — which is a first and a fifth chord. Asked to insert a word of two, Randell said "Lies" and a song was born. When the two had finished writing "Lies," the completed song sounded nothing like the one that inspired it.
It's a garage-rock standout. In addition to he three-part vocals, singer Randell hits a perfect falsetto in the record that sounds spot-on like John Lennon. If The Beatles perfected their sound based on the records from the United States that inspired them, then The Knickerbockers returned the favor with "Lies."
Guitarist Beau Charles should also be credited for pioneering the one-to-two note electric guitar riff that would late be mastered by artists such as Neil Young.
"Lies" made it to #20 on the Billboard charts, and probably would have risen higher except for distribution issues with their independent Challenge record label. A company that had been partially formed by Gene Autry, the singing cowboy had sold his interest long before The Knickerbockers recorded their hit song.
If it's not heard as much today as other hits from the era, that's likely because The Knickerbockers recorded for a small independent label.
Demand for "Lies" proved so big, so fast, that the small company had issues distributing the record around the nation. The Knickerbockers did benefit from multiple appearances on Dick Clark's after-school television show of the era, "Where the Action Is" — a sort of spinoff of his "American Bandstand," often shot on beaches instead of in a studio.
Speaking of beaches, when they first traveled to the West Coast, The Knickerbockers often played in an out-of-the-way club in LA called The Red Velvet, frequented by rockers of the era. Since it wan't as well known as other more famous venues at the time, such as The Whisky a Go Go, recording artists frequently stopped by because it was little-known by tourists.
Knickerbockers drummer Jimmy Walker has spoken of how he recognized Brian Wilson, the songwriting and production genius of the Beach Boys,who told him during a break that The Knickerbockers could perform Beach Boys songs live better than the Beach Boys themselves — quite a compliment since the Beach Boys were a tight live band at the time themselves.
I wonder what would have happened if Wilson would have worked with The Knickerbockers, maybe writing them a song or taking over the production duties in the studio. Alas, we'll never know.
Despite their obvious talent, The Knickerbockers never scored another hit anywhere close to the success they saw with "Lies." Band members wrote another song, called "Just One Girl," that even sounds like a title John Lennon and Paul McCartney may have come up with during one of their early-day songwriting sessions.
The Knickbockers didn't get to release "Just One Girl" as a followup to "Lies" though, because their record company insisted on a song called "The Coming Generation" instead — a song that sounded nothing like the rave-up that was "Lies."
Hey, wait a minute! The Beatles would release Lennon's song, simply titled "Girl," in December of that year. It doesn't resemble The Knickerbockers "Just One Girl" — but I wonder if Lennon had perhaps seen the title someplace and took off from there?
A local band called Saint and the Sinners, whose members were from McAlester and Hartshorne, did a knockout version of "Lies" when they played venues such as The Attic in downtown McAlester.
Although The Knickerbockers only had the one big hit, they have not been forgotten. "Lies" was one of the songs included in "Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From the First Psychedelic Era" — compilation of some of the best early hits of the early garage rock and psychedelic genres.
They've also received the boxed set treatment, with a four-disc, 80-track collected from Sundazed Records, called "The Complete Challenge Recordings."
As for The Beatles, they didn't have to worry too much about competition from The Knickerbockers in 1965. They hit #1 on the charts five times that year with "Eight Days a Week," "Ticket to Ride," "Help!" "Yesterday" and "We Can Work It Out." Another 1965 hit by The Beatles, "Day Tripper" made it to #5.
Still, none of those sings, except maybe "Day Tripper," rocked as hard as "Lies" did — and still does.
