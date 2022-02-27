RAMBLIN ROUND: Larry Campbell's and Teresa Williams' musical odyssey

Sometimes I try to remember the first time I heard my favorite musicians and singers.
It's happened in a variety of ways, like I'm sure it has for everyone else. Many I first heard on the radio. Sometimes I heard a friend's recording. Others I first heard on television. Occasionally, back in the days when juke boxes proliferated, I'd hear something that struck me and walk over and see what had been punched up by somebody else's quarter.
These days, of course, a number of electronic formats will throw in suggestions, offering up something similar to things already selected.
Still, I've first heard some of my favorite artists in live performance. What? I bought a ticket to hear someone I've never heard before? Not exactly. A great example is when I went to a Bob Dylan concert in the 2000s.
I'd already seen Dylan several times prior to that — and every time he'd had a different bunch of musicians backing him. This particular concert was at the Oklahoma City Zoo, outside in the natural amphitheater.
Then-News-Capital Editor Matt Lane and I, along with his nephew Clint, decided to take a quick trip to Oklahoma City to catch the concert. We didn't even have tickets, arriving at the site shortly before the concert started.
I uneasily eyed some clouds with occasional flashes of lightning approaching from the north. Still, we kept the faith, bought our tickets and poured into the venue with rest of the concert-goers as soon as the gates opened.
Clouds soon were overhead, but we felt nothing more than light sprinkles. I wondered who Dylan would have in his band this time around? The only one I knew was bassist extraordinaire Tony Garnier, who before he hooked with Dylan had been the bassist for the Western swing ensemble, Asleep at the Wheel.
As Dylan took the stage holding an acoustic guitar, he was flanked by two other guitarists — neither of whom I recognized at the time but whose music I would come to know well.
On Dylan's right stood the great Austin-based guitarist Charlie Sexton, who'd first shot to fame as a member of the Arc Angels. To his left, stood a guitarist I did not immediately recognize —a tall, mustachioed dude with shoulder length hair, who I would later learn was Larry Campbell.
Both Sexton and Campbell immediately impressed me with their dexterity on the strings, playing whatever enhanced each song. While Sexton took on many — but not all — of the rocking guitar leads, Campbell's playing ranged from lightning fast bluegrass-based licks on some songs, to smooth Spanish-style double-string leads on others.
And that was just his guitar playing! As the concert commenced, Campbell sometimes lay his guitar aside and played a plethora of other instruments.
By the third song, Campbell picked up a fiddle to play along to Dylan's classic "My Back Pages" — the song that includes the lyrics "I was so much older then, I'm younger than that now."
At several points he took a seat and commenced to play a pedal steel guitar, the instrument that's served as a key component on countless country music recordings.
Showing an ability to play anything with strings, Campbell pulled out a strange-looking lute-resembling Greek instrument called a bouzouki when Dylan sang "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall" just as the last of the overhead sprinkles were ending and the clouds began dissipating.
In addition to his prowess on a multitude of instriments, Campbell sometimes added high harmonies to Dylan's vocals.
While the entire band had been impressive, I came away wowed by Campbell's multi-instrumental prowess. I soon learned he also played banjo and mandolin too.
Campbell performed alongside Dylan from 1997 until 2004, during some of Dylan's most memorable performances, including for the Pope in 1997, his performance of "Love Sick" at the 1998 Grammy Awards when a guy with the words "Soy Bomb" written on his chest joined the onstage dancers (and when Dylan won a Grammy for his album "Time Out of Mind") and their performance at the 2001 Academy Awards when Dylan won an Oscar for his song "Things Have Changed."
Therefore, I felt surprised when Campbell left Dylan's band in 2004. Not only had Campbell performed onstage with the future Nobel Prize for Literature winner, he'd got to see the world. What could Campbell possibly want to do that would compel him to walk away from such an esteemed position?
Lots and lots of things as it turned out —including some achievements that would enhance his musical reputation even beyond that of Dylan's sideman.
Campbell new musical adventures really took flight when he hooked up with the singer, drummer and mandolinist, Levon Helm.
Helm, from Helena, Arkansas, become well-known as a member of The Band — the legendary musical troupe which included Rick Danko, Robbie Robertson, Richard Manuel and Garth Hudson. Now performing as a a solo artist, Helm began hosting a series of concerts called Midnight Rambles, featuring an outstanding group of guest musicians at his rural home studio near Woodstock, New York.
Shortly after joining Helm's Midnight Ramble Band, Campbell became the group's musical director. Even better, his wife, singer-songwriter-guitarist Teresa Williams, also played with the band, giving them some time together following Campbell's eight years of touring with Dylan.
Artists who performed during Helm's Midnight Rambles ranged from Elvis Costello to Emmylou Harris, and many more, giving Campbell the opportunity to work alongside many other outstanding musicians and singers.
Campbell and Helm also set their sights on recording — first with Helm's acoustic-based album "Dirt Farmer" followed by "Electric Dirt," an album featuring more electrified instruments.
Campbell not only lent his instrumental prowess to both albums, he also produced them — first in conjunction with Helm's daughter, Amy Helm, on "Dirt Farmer" and then as solo producer on "Electric Dirt." Those albums led to Campbell picking up three Grammy Awards.
In addition to working with Helm, Campbell had many more musical adventures — including some I've only learned of recently.
Following the passing of the Grateful Dead's esteemed guitarist, singer and songwriter Jerry Garcia, the surviving members continued performing in various configurations. One of the best proved to be the version of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh's ensemble called Phil Lesh and Friends that included Campbell, along with jazz-based guitarist John Scofield, vocalist Joan Osborne, Rob Barraco on keyboards and vocals and John Molo on drums.
Campbell and Scofield shared numerous leads, with neither trying to emulate Garcia but taking the music to their own special place, with two of the ensemble's best performances recorded and filmed for the album and DVD "Live at the Warfield."
Lesh isn't the only member of the Grateful Dead with whom Campbell has performed. Campbell, Helm, Williams and Helm's daughter, the very expectant Amy Helm, were among musicians joined by the Dead's guitarist and vocalist Bob Weir and the Midnight Ramble horn section, along with guitarist Jim Weider and lap steel player Cindy Cashdollar, for the best version of "Deep Ellum Blues" I've ever heard.
Campbell and Teresa Williams were also featured in the Out of Doors Last Waltz Tribute held at the Lincoln Center in 2016. Displaying his virtuosity on a Fender Stratocaster, Campbell stands onstage alone for approximately two and a-half minutes playing one lightning riff after another until Williams and guitarist Jim Weider join him as the rest of the band kicks in for a rollicking version of The Band's "Chest Fever."
Campbell and Williams have recorded two well-received solo albums as a duo, including the aptly-named "Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams" and "Contraband Love."
They're currently starring in an online series called "It Was the Music" available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video, a series in which the two say they are searching for their "musical utopia" as they perform with great musicians they have known. Campbell also relates his musical philosophy.
"When I first found this music, it wasn't just about the song or the band. It was about the journey, who you were with and how you felt," said Campbel. It's quite a musical journey Campbell has been on — and one he continues to take.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
