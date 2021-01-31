I heard something Thursday I was not ready to hear — and the first thing I could think of was a quote attributed to a heartbroken young boy.
He's said to have approached baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson after learning Jackson and some of his fellow Chicago White Sox players were accused of taking bribes to throw the 1919 World Series to the Cincinnati Reds.
Legend has it that the kid approached Jackson, after Jackson testified to a grand jury at the Cook County Courthouse, with a tearful request: "Say it ain't so, Joe."
That quote became the stuff of legend — even though Shoeless Joe always denied taking any bribes and other Chicago White Sox players who did admit to doing so said he was not involved.
Even so, the legend endured and in 1975 even became the title of a song by Murray Head, which I had to paraphrase upon hearing Thursday that Kris Kristofferson's management company, Morris Highman Management, quietly announced his retirement.
That's when I felt compelled to offer my own spin on the lyrics:
"Say it ain't so, Kris, please say it ain't so. That's not what I want to hear, Kris, and I got a right to know."
Kris, I'd hoped to see you in concert at least a few more times before you stepped off that tour bus — or whatever mode of travel you've been using these days.
Remember the title of the 1995 album you recorded as a member of The Highwaymen, with your pals Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings? It bore the title of Robert Earl Keen's song, "The Road Goes On Forever." What? You didn't mean that literally?
Yes Kris I know you'll be 85 on your next birthday, on June 22, but heck, your good buddy Willie is 87 and turns 88 on April 29. He released another outstanding album in 2020 with "First Rose of Spring" and his new album, "That's Life," will be released Feb. 26. I have no doubt he will be on the road again, once the COVID-19 pandemic recedes enough to allow the resumption of touring.
Hey, Tony Bennett is 94, will be 95 in August, and he hasn't retired.
Maybe this will be like Frank Sinatra's self-announced "retirement" in 1971. I saw him perform at Tulsa's Oral Roberts University Mabee Center in March 1994 — more than two decades after his supposed retirement. It lasted all of two years before he resumed touring and mounted his "Ol' Blue Eyes Is Back" comeback.
I said the management company "quietly" announced Kristofferson's retirement, because it came in the second paragraph of a press release: "In the wake of his father's retirement in 2020, Kristofferson's son John steps in to oversee all of the family business." So this is saying Kristofferson actually retired in 2020 — he just never told anyone.
I've been fortunate enough to see Kristofferson in concert several times, including shows at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City and the Lloyd Noble Center, in Norman, with his then-wife, Rita Coolidge, along with sets at Willie Nelson's Picnics and other outdoor festivals.
When he first came on the scene, Kristofferson seemed to appear of nowhere, as the writer of a slew of hit songs for others.
Even now, it's mind-boggling that the same guy wrote the hits "Me and Bobby McGee" recorded by Janis Joplin, "Sunday Morning Comin' Down," recorded by Johnny Cash and Ray Stevens (and those were just the first two versions), "Help Me Make It Through the Night," recorded by Sammi Smith and "For the Good Times," by Ray Price.
All of those songs shot to number one: Joplin's version of "Me and Bobby McGee" topped Billboard's hot singles chart, with the other three topping the country charts. Jerry Lee Lewis took his version of "Me and Bobby McGee" to number one on the country charts the following year.
As great as Joplin's and Jerry Lee's versions are, I still prefer Kristofferson's own recording, which starts with a spoken-word introduction: "If it sounds country, man, that's what it is; it's a country song," followed by a 1-2-3-4 countdown leading to an acoustic guitar intro before the famous opening lines of "Busted flat in Baton Rouge, waiting for a train, feeling nearly faded as my jeans."
Remember, this song and the other three number ones were released before Kris was very widely-known himself. The general reaction was along the lines of "What? You mean the same guy wrote all those songs?"
Yes, he did — and those proved to be just the beginning. I remember getting his debut album. It had Kristofferson's own version of those four number ones, along with a few other masterpieces — including "Casey's Last Ride" and "Just the Other Side of Nowhere."
I love the story of how Kristofferson came to write "Me and Bobby McGee" after the head of Monument Records, Fred Foster, challenged him to write a song using the name of a secretary Foster knew, Bobbie McKee. Kristofferson misheard McKee as McGee, hence the song's name-change.
Although Foster didn't ask for it, Kristofferson graciously gave him a cowriting credit. Kristofferson said he would never have written the song if Foster hadn't suggested the title and challenged him to write a song around it.
Kristofferson has said he hadn't heard the Janis Joplin recording of the song, until shortly after she passed away. Her producer, Paul Rothchild, asked Kristofferson to come by his L.A. office to listen to something she has just recorded.
Kristofferson had no idea she was even considering recording "Me and Bobby McGee." He said after he heard the recording, he wandered, in tears, all over L.A. Every time he heard her recording of the song, he broke down. Since her version would soon be on its way to becoming the number one song in the nation, it would hard to avoid.
Returning to Nashville, Kristofferson went to the Columbine Publishing building late one night, where he listened to Joplin's recording of the song over and over, until he could hear it without tearing up. He and pianist Donnie Fritts, a member of Kristofferson's band who joined him that night, used some of the time to write a song for Janis titled "Epitaph."
Ironically, Kristofferson and "Me and Bobby McGee" were already on my mind this week, because I've discovered yet another version of the song. It dates back to 1973, but I'd never heard it before I listened to it earlier this week on what's known as the "Skull and Roses" album, due to its distinctive album cover artwork.
Yep, my new favorite version of "Me and Bobby McGee" is sang by Bob Weir, rhythm guitarist for that little ol' country band from California, the Grateful Dead.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.