RAMBLIN ROUND: Jug bands and skiffle groups: 'I Want My Roots'

Anyone looking back on the forming of many major British rock groups soon learns that many of them started out as skiffle bands.
What the heck is a skiffle band, I remember thinking the first time I ever came across the term. We certainly didn't have anything like that in the U.S. did we? Turns out we did.
After coming across photos of those early skiffle groups I finally got it. What the British called a skiffle group, Americans called a jug band — although the Brits usually eschewed the jugs, which were played by blowing into the jug to produce a sort of bass sound.
Other instruments were similar, such as a washboards, which were used as a percussive instrument with the player holding it with one hand and putting metallic thimbles on his playing hand, so he could beat or stroke a rhythm as the music required.
Both skiffle and jug bands usually featured a washtub bass — made by turning a metal washtub upside down, punching a hole in the bottom, sending a rope through the hole to tie to a block of wood to keep the rope from coming back out and tying the other end of the rope to the top of a mop or broom handle. The bottom of the mop handle rests on the bottom of the upside-down washtub and viola! By plucking the rope with the forefinger, you have an instant poor-man's standup bass, with the tone manipulated by moving the mop handle up or down.
Additional instruments usually consisted of guitars, banjos, mandolins and the like, depending on availability.
To make sure my comparisons of American jug bands and the British skiffle groups were not off the mark, I found a couple of official definitions of skiffle in the "Oxford Languages."
In the U.S. it's defined as "a style of 1920s and 1930s jazz deriving from blues, ragtime, and folk music, using both improvised and conventional instruments."
Skiffle's British definition is defined as "a kind of folk music with a blues or jazz flavor that was popular in the 1950s, played by a small group and often incorporating improvised instruments such as washboards."
It turns out there's a definition of jug bands as well: "A group of jazz, blues, or folk musicians using simple or improvised instruments such as jugs and washboards."
When I worked for a couple of summers in my pre-journalism days as a musical artist-in-residence at Western Hills State Lodge at Sequoyah State Park in Cherokee County, myself and some of the recreation staff came up with the idea of forming a jug band of our own. Somebody put together a washtub bass that not only worked, but sounded pretty good. Someone else came up with an old-fashioned washboard and a set of thimbles. I played guitar and another guy was a professional-quality mandolinist.
Someone even came up with a jug — yep, one of those earthenware moonshine-looking jugs that could hold up to five gallons — and learned to blow it well enough for it to emanate a resonant tone. Add a couple of budding female vocalists and we had a rockin' jug band that had our audiences clapping and singing along.
Yes, a merry time was had by all — especially the band!
Jug bands even enjoyed some commercial success in the U.S., while British skiffle singer Lonnie Donegan proved remarkably popular, inspiring a whole generation of rockers, with his renditions of songs such as Leadbelly's "Rock Island Line."
More importantly to the history of music, some of it brightest lights started out playing in jug bands in the U.S. or skiffle bands in Britain.
Hey, they didn't have to buy a bunch of expensive electric guitars, amps and drums. Grab mom's washboard, thimbles, washtub and mop handle and you've got the makings of a jug band or skiffle group. As long as an acoustic guitar, mandolin or banjo could be found to round out the sound, you had an instant band!
In the U.S., jug bands first flourished in the 1920s and '30s before seeing a resurgence in the 1960s. Is it a coincidence that the 20s and 60s both have nicknames, as in the Roaring Twenties and the Swinging Sixties? I think not!
Some of the most well-known groups during the rise of the genre in the '20s and 30s were the Memphis Jug Band and Cannon's Jug Stompers, led by Gus Cannon — who would go on to be a major factor in the genre's 1960s comeback, with songs such as "K.C. Moan" and another song that would make it all the way to #1.
During the folk boom of the early 1960s, young people hanging out in Washington Square Park and the folk clubs in New York's Greenwich Village formed jug bands of their own, with the most well-known including Jim Kweskin & the Jug Band and the Even Dozen Jug Band.
Among the talented musicians in Kweskin's band were Geoff Muldaur and a lass known as Mario D'Amato, who, after they married, became Maria Muldaur. As a solo artist Maria later recorded the 1974 smash hit, "Midnight at the Oasis" and still records remarkable blues and roots-based albums to this day. Fritz Richmond, who blew the jug in the band, blew it with such proficiency that he became a respected musician in his own right.
The Even Dozen Jug Band's members included John Sebastian, who would go on to form the Lovin' Spoonful, with hits including "Do You Believe in Magic," "Nashville Cats" and "Summer in the City." He also recorded one of my all-time favorites, his solo album "John B. Sebastian" along with writing and singing the theme song to the 1970s hit television show, "Welcome Back Kotter."
David Grisman, who would go on to become a renowned instrumentalist, also played in the Even Dozen Jug Band.
Gus Cannon, one of the guys who started it all in the 1920s, wasn't forgotten during the jug band resurgence of the '60s. Singer and songwriter Erik Darling felt so captivated by one of Cannon's songs, he put a group together for the sole purpose of recording it. Darling joined with fellow singer and 12 string guitarist Bill Svanoe, along with female vocalist Lynne Taylor, to record the song written by Cannon and Hosie Woods, called "Walk Right In."
The recording didn't include a jug band, just the double ringing acoustic 12 string guitars — which gave it a 24 string sound without any overdubs. In addition to the trio's exuberant vocals, it featured a cool 12 string guitar solo by Darling.
As for the lyrics, they were along the lines of "Walk right in, sit right down, daddy let your mind roll on" and "Everybody's talkin' 'bout a new way of walkin', do you want to lose your mind?" Nobody knew exactly what it meant, but it shot to #1 in 1963.
Jug band music wasn't just an East Coast phenomenon. On the West Coast, a guy named Jerry Garcia who worked in a music store in Palo Alto, California put together a band called Mother McCree's Uptown Jug Champions, with his pals Bob Weir and Ron "Pigpen" McKernan. They later evolved into the Grateful Dead, when they made the move to electric music, adding bassist Phil Lesh and drummer Bill Kreutzmann, later augmented by Mickey Hart.
They went from being a homespun jug band to the legendary group that filled professional football stadiums in the late '80s and early '90s, with some of the members continuing today as Dead & Company.
I have to mention the 13th Floor Elevators, the Austin band led by Roky Erikson in the 1960s, and considered by many to be the first psychedelic band ever. (Take that, San Francisco!) While they weren't a jug band, they did feature band member Tommy Hall on the electric jug, something that their sound engineer, the late Bob Sullivan of Tannehill, told me presented some unique recording challenges.
Both Maria Muldaur and John Sebastian have continued with their love of jug band music with later period recordings, including the John Sebastian and the J-Band album "I Want My Roots" and Muldaur's album "Maria Muldaur and Her Garden of Joy."
On the other side of the Atlantic, a group of lads at Quarry Bank High School in England put together a skiffle group in 1956 called The Quarrymen.
Members included Pete Shotton on washboard, Ivan Vaughan, Bill Smith on washtub bass, Colin Hanton on drums along with Eric Griffiths and some guy named John Lennon on acoustic guitar.
By the way, that Lennon guy asked another up-and-coming guitarist named Paul McCartney to join The Quarrymen, and McCartney brought along his younger pal, another guitarist named George Harrison.
They went on to form a band of their own. I wonder whatever became of them?
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalestrenews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.