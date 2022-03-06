RAMBLIN ROUND: John Sebastian, Arlen Roth and the MonaLisa Twins: A magical connection

I'm one of those guys who's naturally a little skeptical when I hear solo artists or bands are about to rerecord some of their best songs.
It's not always a good idea for artists to record do-overs of songs that are already etched into the collective consciousness, songs many of their fans have likely played hundreds if not thousands of times, using various listening devices that have waxed and waned in popularity throughout the years. For some of the biggest artists in music history or even those with smaller, but devoted followings, those original recordings can feel as if they're part of our DNA.
I must admit I felt a little skeptical when I saw that John Sebastian had rerecorded and released an album consisting of some of the greatest hits and deep cuts of the Lovin' Spoonful, the band he fronted as lead vocalist and chief songwriter from 1965 to 1968.
His new album has the relatively long title of "John Sebastian and Arlen Roth Explore the Spoonful Songbook." I've long admired Sebastian's work, not only with the Spoonful but as a solo artist, with his solo debut "John B. Sebastian" one of my all time favorites.
Sebastian turned in one of the most memorable sets at the Woodstock Festival in 1969, when he was asked to go onstage and perform with just an acoustic guitar while stagehands cleared water from the stage following a rainstorm. He even scored a surprise #1 hit in 1976 with his song "Welcome Back," the theme song for the then-hit television show "Welcome Back, Kotter" — which served as John Travolta's introduction to pop culture.
And I've mentioned before how Sebastian once surprised me by turning up onstage as an unbilled artist to play play some impromptu harmonica at one of Willie Nelson's picnics.
Sebastian and Roth's new album concentrates only on the music Sebastiain made with the Lovin' Spoonful — the band that had an impressive run of hit singles from 1965 through 1968, when Sebastian left to pursue his ultimately successful solo career.
I felt even more wary of the new project when I learned that five of the 14 tracks on the album were instrumentals. Still, I've always had a lot of respect for Sebastian's music-making capabilities, which include rock, folk, country stylings, blues, a few jazz flourishes and one of his first loves, jug band music.
I need not have been concerned. "John Sebastian and Arlen Roth Explore the Spoonful Songbook" is one of my new favorite albums.
Roth brings all his skills to bear on both his acoustic guitar and his electric Fender Telecaster. A tasteful guitarist, he plays, hitting notes that keeps his playing interesting, rather than trying to bedazzle like some guitarists do by trying to show how many notes they can jam into a song.
Both Sebastian and Roth are skilled fingerpickers as well, which makes for some intriguing interchanges along the way, with Sebastian's harmonica also making some key contributions.
But the album's real secret weapon is displayed on the opening songs and interspersed throughout the album. Two tracks in, I was on-board with the concept, with the new versions of Sebastian's songs "Lovin' You" and "Darlin' Companion" given some extra sparks through background and occasional harmony and even duet vocals courtesy of the MonaLisa Twins.
Their addition gives the tracks on which they sing that something extra something that differentiates them from the originals. Not only the MonaLisa Twins, but Sebastian's pal Maria Muldaur, who he's known since pre-fame Greenwich Village days back in the 1960s, and Roth's daughter, Lexie Roth, also make some vocal contributions to the album. Geoff Maldaur makes some contributions as well.
The MonaLisa Twins and Sebastian have an interesting history. The Twins, Mona and Lisa Wagner, grew up in Austria, near Vienna, where their father, Rudolf Wagner, operated a home recording studio. Both girls grew up being multi-instrumentalists, able to harmonize with each other in that special way that only siblings can.
Born in 1994, they grew up with a special affinity for music from the 1960s and excelled in cover songs from era. They were so enthralled with the music of The Beatles that they now live in Liverpool. In addition to recording three albums covering The Beatles and other 1960s artists, they also write original music that somehow captures the zeitgeist of that rich musical period, without being imitative or overly derivative.
The bands they covered in their salutes to the era included the Lovin' Spoonful, and a video of their rendition of "Daydream." Someone sent it to Sebastian who said he liked it so much he would be open to working with them on a future project. They subsequently contacted him and asked him if he would consider adding some harmonica to their original song "Waiting For the Waiter."
Sebastian overdubbed some harmonica and that went so well they asked him if there was any way he would consider coming to England to work on the video — which Sebastian readily did, appearing as a man sitting at a bar in a long black coat, while the MonaLisa Twins deliver their bluesy angst-filled song regarding a late-night waiter who never comes around with the check so they can leave.
That led to Sebastian playing harmonica and also appearing in another of the MonaLisa Twins videos, another salute to the 1960s-'70s era of music, called "Once Upon a Time." It once again features Sebastian on harmonica, and even includes footage of his fabled appearance at Woodstock and a few shots of them in the studio together.
They were also so comfortable together, the collaborated on a video and recording of the Lovin' Spoonful's hit, "Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind." It cracks me up, with Lisa and Mona Wagner standing next to Sebastian maintaining extremely straight faces until the song's end, when they break out into smiles.
By then, they were so comfortable working together that Sebastian asked the MonaLisa Twins to join him and Roth on their new album. Along with "Lovin' You" and "Darlin' Companion," they also make sassy vocal contributions to "Four Eyes," "Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind" and "Nashville Cats."
While I was already into the new album by the opening tracks, I still had to be convinced that Sebastian's classic "Daydream" would work as an instrumental — but it does. It begins with the riff that sounds almost identical to the original recording, until Roth takes off with some smooth variations on the theme. They even include some harmonized whistling that adds to the daydreamy nature of the song.
They follow with rockier versions of "Jug Band Music" and "Four Eyes," joined by the MonaLisa Twins on the latter song.
Next are two two more instrumentals that work well, "Younger Girl" and "Rain on the Roof."
Another female vocalist guests on "Didn't Want to Have to Do It" — and this time it's Roth's daughter, Lexie Roth, who turns in sublime version amid reverb-drenched guitar.
The version of "Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind" on the new album is not the same as the MonaLisa Twins video featuring Sebastian. Here. Sebastian gives them a verse of their own, which they use to good effect.
I even found the instrumental version of the Spoonful's "Do You Believe in Magic" better than expected, which led to another Sebastian/Mona Lisa Twins collaboration on "Nashville Cats" — Sebastian's ode to all the ace guitar pickers in Nashville.
I had a little trouble finding the melody in Roth's picking on "You Didn't Have to Be So Nice," the song written by Sebastian and Spoonful bassist Steve Boone, before finally finding it near the song's end — the one instrumental on the album that didn't really work for me.
Sebastian's joined by the great Maria Muldaur for "Stories We Could Tell" — his tale of a musician's' life on the road.
Sebastian and Roth close the new album with a rendition of "Darling Be Home Soon" — one of the songs he played during his legendary set at Woodstock.
True, Sebastian's voice doesn't sound like it did when he was in his 20s, but whoss does? Well, maybe David Crosby's, but you get the idea. Sebastian sounds much better today than he did during the Lovin' Spoonful's rough performance during their 2000 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, when they had to perform without being given a chance to rehearse. Who knows, maybe Sebastian had a cold that night.
I like the way Sebastian's voice sounds these days. A little wear around the edges makes "Darling Be Home Some" sound even more poignant than it did when he sang it with the Lovin' Spoonful as a 20-something.
One of the many things I like about the new album is the cross-generational collaboration between Sebastian, Roth and the MonaLisa Twins.
Here's an idea for a followup, this time featuring songs from Sebastian's solo career. I would love to hear their take on "Rainbows All Over Your Blues" or "I Had a Dream."
And bring back Geoff and Maria Muldaur and Lexie Roth as well.
Sebastian's solo song "Magical Connection" would be another beguiling addition — since they've already made a magical connection of their own on "John Sebastian and Arlen Roth Explore the Spoonful Songbook."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
