RAMBLIN ROUND: Jimi Hendrix, Brittney Griner and 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

As another Independence Day rolls around and with another Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show set for the Fourth of July, I've been thinking about some of the most enduring patriotic rock songs to brighten up those long holiday weekend playlists.
I've also been thinking about those small acts that some Americans held captive in foreign lands have sometimes utilized to send messages back home, such as a POW who was once carted by his captors before a television camera. They never noticed the message he sent back to the U.S. — by blinking in Morse Code.
Did I see another of those moments early Friday by an American who our government says is being wrongfully detained in Russia, accused of possessing a small amount of cannabis oil? Maybe. Whether the message was intentional or not, it struck me.
When I saw video and photos of American WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner being escorted into a Russian courtroom to stand trial on Friday, one of the first things I thought of was "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Here's why. Griner, who at 31, is no baby boomer, wore a T-shirt adorned with the image or famed rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Ask any knowledgable rock music fan to name some of Hendrix's most iconic performances and his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Woodstock music festival is bound to be on the short list.
Some may think country music would be the most dominant when looking at patriotic songs, but there are just as many prominent rock songs that touch on patriotism — although not always in the most conventional of ways. But who's to say patriotism has to be conventional or traditional? Any number of artists have shown their patriotism in sometimes surprising ways. Some have even taken a traditional patriotic song and have put their own spin on it, to give yet another unique voice to their feelings about the USA.
They've utilized different instruments in doing so — from acoustic and electric guitars, to grand pianos and for a few, even full orchestras. Whatever their preferred form of musical accompaniment though, the thing that's shown through the most is their own individual voices, whether by vocals or their instrument of choice.
Jim Hendrix's musical instrument of choice was his iconic Fender Stratocaster.
One of the most unorthodox renditions of a patriotic song is his version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" — the version he famously played at the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in upstate New York, held Aug. 15-18, 1969. The Woodstock festival took place at Max Yasgar's dairy farm in Bethel — approximately 40 miles from the town of Woodstock, where organizers had originally planned to hold the event.
They had to change locations after their permits to hold the festival at Woodstock were pulled by local officials. Even so, lots of promotion had already been done and the festival organizers figured Woodstock sounded a lot cooler than Bethel, so they decided to stick with the original name for the outdoor music fest.
Though Hendrix sang on his classic songs such as "Purple Haze" and Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower," there were occasional times when he let his guitar do all the talking, I mean singing, for him.
Hendrix was booked as one of the biggest music acts to perform at the Woodstock Festival. As such, he was billed as one of the headliners — but numerous delays attributed to everything from a thunderstorm that moved through the area, to the largely unorganized chaos unfolding backstage and the unexpectedly large audience of 400,000, tended to throw things behind schedule.
When Hendrix finally arrived at the festival site, he was offered a spot at around midnight Sunday night, but that meant he would not be the final artist perform at the three-day festival. Hendrix, as headliner, wanted to close the show, even if that meant having wait past midnight to perform.
Hendrix waited... and waited, far past midnight. No matter, he felt determined to close out the huge three-day festival, which was already becoming a pop culture phenomenon even while the event was still ongoing.
Finally, Monday morning dawned on the final day of the festival, already being called by the shortened name of Woodstock. By that time, much of the estimated 400,000-strong crowd had already dissipated, leaving only an estimated 40,000 hard-core music fans still scattered around the festival grounds.
Instead of playing to a nighttime crowd, Hendrix and his band took to the stage sometime around 8:30 or 9 a.m. in the bright morning sun. Some confusion prevailed, when Hendrix and his band were introduced as the Jimi Hendrix Experience.
Nope, this wasn't his previous band, known as the Experience, Hendrix explained, relating the name of his new band, Gypsy Sun & Rainbows (sometimes called Gypsy, Sun & Rainbows. What a difference a comma makes!)
His new band did include the Jimi Hendrix Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell in the lineup, leaving the Experience bassist Noel Redding as the odd man out. Hendrix's new band included his old Army buddy Billy Cox on bass. Yep, in contrast to many musicians at the time, Hendrix had enlisted in U.S. Army in 1961, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division and stationed n Fort Campbell Kentucky, long before he became a rock star.
Rounding out his Woodstock band were percussionists Juma Sultan and Gerry Velez, and rhythm guitarist Larry Lee.
During his set on the Woodstock stage, Hendrix performed some new music, a few instrumentals and some his best-known songs, including "Foxy Lady," "Red House and Voodoo Child." Some in the audience may have wondered how he would top his rendition of "Purple Haze" near the end of his set, but Hendrix had a surprise in store for them.
Dressed in a white-fringed jacket, with blue jeans and a red bandanna presenting a striking image against the blue morning sky, Hendrix ripped into his instrumental version of "The Star-Spangled Banner." He didn't just play the well-known notes of the nation's National Anthem, he used his distorted guitar to great effect, replicated the sounds of bombs bursting in air, machine gunfire and other sounds of battle. He created sounds that hadn't been heard before, seemingly sending his notes into the stratosphere.
A few weeks later, television talk show host Dick Cavett had Hendrix as a guest on his program and told Hendrix some considered his performance controversial.
When Cavett pressed Hendrix about what Cavett called his "unorthodox" version of "The Star-Spangled Banner," Hendrix said "That's not unorthodox. I think it's beautiful."
At another point, Hendrix said "I don't know; all I did was play it. I'm American, so I played it."
By wearing a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt, did Griner just grab the first clean shirt she had on-hand Friday, or was she sending a subtle message back home by donning a piece of apparel with the image of musician who gave one the most memorable performances ever of "The Star-Spangled Banner." I think I'll go with the latter theory.
She's American, so she wore it.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.