A few years ago I stood inside the Newseum in Washington D.C. when it was still open and located on Pennsylvania Avenue near the nation's Capitol, standing next to a display I had not expected to see.
I had just about finished my tour of the building, filled with all sorts of displays. They ranged from huge complete chunks of the Berlin Wall to show its 12-foot height, to the entire door that security guard Frank Wills had found with its latch covered by duct tape in 1972 at the Watergate Hotel, that led to the discovery of the break-in at the Democratic National Committee's headquarters.
The Newseum, which is unfortunately now closed, has hundreds of amazing artifacts related to journalism, filling several floors. But now, after several hours, on one of the top floors, I gazed at another display that had to do more with the nation's pop culture than with journalists' endeavors.
What caught my attention that day was a simple mannequin — well, not the mannequin, but the clothing which adorned it. A placard identified the clothing on the mannequin as one of Jimi Hendrix's stage costumes.
That was interesting in itself, but what surprised me is how slim — almost skinny — Hendrix must have been to fit into that outfit.
Hendrix is no doubt considered larger than life by many of those who still admire his music. I've read descriptions that stated he was around 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighed around 155 pounds. That outfit on display at The Newseum made me wonder if he's sometimes fudged his height by a couple of inches when talking to interviewers. No doubt the heap of hair on top of his head and the big-crowned hats he often wore added to the illusion.
The reason I've thought about Hendrix this week is that Friday, Sept. 18, marks 50 years since Hendrix's death in London, when he was only 27 years old. It's hard to realize that it's been that long since Hendrix's passing — even for some of those who weren't even born at the time, based on recent conversations I've had.
In three short years in the U.S. — four, if you count his breakthrough from England — Hendrix raised the bar so high for rock guitarists that it's still a given that 50 years later that he frequently tops the lists of the greatest of all time. It doesn't seem to make much difference if it's a music industry poll, a fan poll or simply a list compiled by a music magazine or other publication, Hendrix is nearly always at the top.
Occasionally, he may slide to number two or three, with someone such as Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Carlos Santana, Jimmy Page or some other artist temporarily taking the top spot, if Hendrix doesn't top a given list, he will no doubt be heading up the next one that's released.
It's sometimes easy to forget that Hendrix only made three official studio albums and one live album during his lifetime.
Hendrix found his first touches of fame playing guitar with groups such as the Isley Brothers and solo performers such Little Richard — who became fed up with Hendrix constantly trying to upstage him with stunts such as playing guitar behind his head. Hendrix eventually wound up in New York City's Greenwich Village, where he caught the eye — make that ear — of Chas Chandler, the former bass player for The Animals, who looked to move into management.
Chandler convinced Hendrix to return to England with him, where Hendrix teamed with bass player Noel Ridding and drummer Mitch Mitchell to form the Jimi Hendrix Experience. The power trio began racking up hits in Britain with recordings such as "Hey Joe," "Purple Haze," Fire" and "Foxy Lady."
Hendrix created sounds no one had heard before on the guitar, making it sound as if his notes were heading into the stratosphere. Hendrix, who was left-handed, played a right-handed guitar upside down, which added to his mystique and had a lot to do with his technique.
Sales of his debut album "Are You Experienced" really flared up in the U.S. when Hendrix played the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967. After delivering an incendiary performance, he famously set his Fender Stratocaster on fire with lighter fluid. I always thought it was a waste of a good instrument, but some of those guiatars were retrieved and are still play-worthy today — and a Hendrix guitar with scorch marks can now command a fortune on the auction block.
Some of Hendrix's most well-known tracks include his version of Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower" and Hendrix's instrumental rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 1969 Woodstock festival in New York.
Hendrix went on early in the morning at Woodstock, closing out the event on the festival's final day, when he delivered his version of the National Anthem replete with guitar pyrotechnics emulating the sounds sounds of rockets and bombs bursting in air.
Here's a quick challenge. Try humming a few bars of the "Theme from 'Z.'"
The "Theme from 'Z'" by Henry Mancini is the recording that beat Hendrix's version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" for Best Instrumental Music Performance at the 1970 Grammy Awards.
Now, I'm not dissing Mancini, a great composer and songwriter, whose credits include "Moon River" and "The Days of Wine and Roses" — but it wasn't "Moon River" that beat Hendrix at the Grammies that year.
Today, Hendrix's version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" has entered the collective consciousness of music fans and guitarists as one of the most enduring versions of the anthem ever recorded.
I've watched video clips of Hendrix interviewed by Dick Cavett, who asked him about his performance of the song, which some at the time considered controversial.
"I don't know, All I did was play it," Hendrix told Cavett. "I'm American, so I played it." Hendrix recalled how he used to sing the song in school, and Cavett reminded his audience that Hendrix had served in the U.S. Army as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. Hendrix served until his discharge in 1962, several years before he found fame with the Jimi Hendrix Experience.
When Cavett continued to ask him about his "unorthodox" version, Hendrix said "That's not unorthodox. I think it's beautiful."
One more thing. Those who have no recollection the "Theme from 'Z,'" are not alone.
I don't either.
