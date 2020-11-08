One day, the phone in the office rang and I heard an unfamiliar voice — or so I thought at the time — on the other end of the line.
“Hello,” he said. “This is Gary P. Nunn.”
He didn’t need to introduce himself any further except to confirm that I was talking to the only Gary P. Nunn I had ever heard of before getting the call.
“Wait a minute,” I said. Is this the same Gary P. Nunn who played in the Lost Gozo Band with Jerry Jeff Walker and who not only wrote but sang lead on “London Homesick Blues,” one of the best tracks on Walker’s breakthrough album, “Viva Terlingua!” before embarking on his own solo career?
“Yep, that’s me,” Gary P. replied.
For non-Jerry Jeff or Gary P. aficionados, “London Homesick Blues” served for years as the theme song for the long running PBS television series “Austin City Limits,” with its well-known chorus. Used as both the opening and closing themes, the song fit perfectly with the ambience of the musical television program.
Every week for years, Gary P. Nunn could be heard singing the song inspired by a trip he once took to England that left him longing to return to Texas:
“I want to go home with the armadillo, good country music from Amarillo and Abilene, the friendliest people and the prettiest women you’ve ever seen.”
Gary P. had made a cold call to the News-Capital that day. He said he’d inherited a ranch in Hanna, a town with a population of about 138 people in nearby McIntosh County, and he’d recently moved there. He wondered if anybody would be interested in talking with him.
You bet, Gary P. Of course we’d be glad to talk to you.
The Oct. 23 passing of Texas music legend Jerry Jeff Walker had kickstarted my thoughts on Jerry Jeff, Gary P. and many of the other initiators of the Texas music scene, which naturally drifted across the Red River into Oklahoma before going on to cover the rest of the U.S. and other parts of the world.
We got to know Gary P. pretty well during his stay in southeastern Oklahoma and he once even hosted some music festival in Hanna. Gary P. also became a great benefactor of the Hanna Volunteer Fire Department, whose members no doubt appreciated his support.
Before Gary P. moved to southeastern Oklahoma, I’d seen Jerry Jeff and the Lost Gonzo Band — which included Gary P. on piano and vocals — in concert so many times I’d lost count. Almost any musical festival featuring Waylon and Wille and the boys, such as 48 Hours in Atoka, was likely to include Jerry Jeff. He also headlined or co-headlined his own shows.
I once saw Jerry Jeff and the Lost Gonzo Band perform on a stage set up on a football field — not a stadium, a small-college or maybe even a high school football field — in Oklahoma City. That was before music became the big business that it is today, or at least had been before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Promoters were glad if you simply showed up. If you wanted to carry in an ice chest filled with food and drink, no problem, thanks for coming. An all-star lineup featured Jerry Jeff and the Lost Gonzo Band, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and solo artist John Hartford, a fiddle and banjo-playing songwriter, also known as the writer of Glen Campbell’s mega hit, “Gentle On My Mind.”
The event offered the possibility of a unique pairing. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s biggest hit “Mr. Bojangles” had been written by none other than Jerry Jeff himself.
The concert did not disappoint, with fiery performances from both Hartford and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — especially when Hartford picked up a fiddle and joined Nitty Gritty Dirt Band fiddler John McEuen for a blazing twin-fiddle rendition of Doug Kershaw’s Cajun rave-up, “Diggy Liggy Lo.”
As the sweltering day and evening wore on with the audience sprawled on the grass in front of the stage, there was a brief break before the final set by Jerry Jeff, Gary P. and the rest of the Lost Gonzo Band. As they took to the stage, Jerry Jeff cracked me and my friends up in his attempt to beat the heat. He wore nothing but a blue bathing suit, a straw Stetson and a pair of black cowboy boots, all the while wielding his acoustic guitar.
They delivered their usual rousing set with one of the highlights coming, sure enough, when the crowd chimed in with Gary P. and Jerry Jeff to sing “I wanna go home with the armadillo.”
I always thought it had been highly generous of Jerry Jeff to give Gary P. the closing track on his Viva Terlingua!” album. Recorded live, it gave the album an exciting flair. Since the song on the recording does not end, but slowly fades out, it gives the impression that the song will go on forever — which in a way, it has.
Jerry Jeff continued to make music almost until the end.
It made me wonder what Gary P. had been up these days. I happened upon a YouTube bit of him talking about Jerry Jeff’s tremendous musical legacy, just before he was to take the stage at the legendary Threadgill’s in Austin. Rock on, Gay P.!
After he’d moved to McIntosh County, Gary P. lived in Hanna for awhile, hosting an event he called Terlingua North Chili Cook-Off and Musical Festival. Some of the up-and- coming artists he featured at the event included Cross Canadian Ragweed and Pat Green, with both going on to make their own impacts on the world of music.
Gary P. eventually moved back to Texas. Even though he said he liked Southeast Oklahoma, I guess he wanted to go home to the armadillo once more.
Hey Gary P. we have armadillos here, too!
