RAMBLIN' ROUND: Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp on 'Isolation'

Asking any music fan who they consider the greatest rock guitarist of all time is sure to bring a divergence of opinion — with most likely to choose a guitarist from the musical genre they themselves favor.
Coming up with a short list isn’t too tough, with the usual suspects such as Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page leading lots of lists. Carlos Santana, Robbie Robertson, Eddie Van Halen and Stevie Ray Vaughan are also worthy contenders.
Maybe Santana and Van Halen should get an extra point for having their bands named after them — although Eddie Van Halen would have to share credit with his brother, Alex Van Halen, the drummer who cofounded the band that’s the brothers’ namesake.
Everybody has their pluses to bring into any debate about the best rock guitarists. My own choice varies from time-to-time. All of the aforementioned guitarists have forged a signature style that many aficionados can identify upon hearing the first few notes.
One of the guitarists who should be among the top contenders is the enduring Jeff Beck, who has just released a new single.
Beck paired with Johnny Depp — yep, the actor — to release a version of John Lennon’s song “Isolation.” It features Lennonesque vocals from Depp and a couple of brilliant guitar solos from Beck — something his many fans have come to expect.
Beck issued a statement on his website about how they came to perform the song and why they released it at this time
“Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year,” Beck said. “We weren’t expecting to release it so soon but given all the hard days and true ‘isolation’ that people are going through in these challenging times, we decided now might be the right time to let you all hear it.
“You’ll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while but until then we hope you find some comfort and solidarity in our take on this Lennon classic,” Beck concluded
Beck’s site also included a statement from Depp.
“Jeff Beck and I recorded this song Isolation last year, as our take on a beautiful John Lennon tune,” Depp said. “Lennon’s poetry – ‘We’re afraid of everyone. Afraid of the Sun!’ – seemed to Jeff and me especially profound right now, this song about isolation, fear, and existential risks to our world. So we wanted to give it to you, and hope it helps you make sense of the moment or just helps you pass the time as we endure isolation together.”
When Beck performed in Tulsa last September, Depp joined him onstage as a surprise guest.
I’ve admired Beck’s playing before I even knew who he was. The first time I heard the riff that kicks off The Yardbirds’ second hit single “Heart Full of Soul,” I became enamored of the sound.
Even after I learned Beck had been a member of The Yardbirds, I didn’t know who had played that unforgettable riff — because Clapton and Page had also been lead guitarists for the band at different times. I recently learned it had indeed been Beck who played that grungy, slightly distorted riff, before many other guitarists ventured into similar-sounding territory.
They never quite matched Beck, though. I learned the band had tried recording the song using a sitar. When the session musician playing the East Indian musical instrument couldn’t quite grasp the nuances of playing with a rock band, Beck emulated the sound of a sitar with his electric guitar.
Beck achieved wonderful results by adding a touch of distortion. His guitar doesn’t exactly sound like a sitar on the finished recording — but he didn’t sound like any other guitarist at the time, either.
Great as the Yardbirds were, they were the launching pad for Beck. After he left the band, he formed one of his own, called, fittingly enough, The Jeff Beck Group. It featured a then little-known vocalist named Rod Stewart and, on rhythm and bass guitar, a lad named Ronnie Wood. I wonder whatever happened to them?
Beck became known as a brilliant lead guitarist, although the group’s first single “Hi-Ho Silver Lining” didn’t tear up the charts. Ironically, the “B” side featured “Beck’s Bolero” — an instrumental song Beck still performs.
Known for his inventiveness, Beck has endured through the decades, famously teaming up with The Beatles’ former producer George Martin for his bestselling album, “Blow by Blow.” Beck developed a jazz-fusion style of playing, with an outstanding track featuring his version of Stevie Wonder’s song “Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers.”
Along with his eight Grammy awards, Beck is one of the few artists to be inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — once for his work with The Yardbirds in 1992 and again for his solo work in 2012.
During Beck’s solo induction, his longtime pal Jimmy Page joined him onstage to induct him into the Rock Hall and play rhythm guitar while Beck took the lead on “Beck’s Bolero” — ironically, a song Page is credited with writing for the Jeff Beck Group’s first solo album, “Truth.” They also played a song popularized by Page’s former band, Led Zeppelin, “Immigrant Song.”
Unfortunately, Beck’s scheduled tour in Britain this spring had to be canceled due to COVID-19. It had been set to conclude this month with a two-night stand at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 1-2.
Here’s looking to the day when not only Beck, but all the other musicians around the world can resume playing live concerts with fans in the stands, or on their feet.
I think we’ve all had enough “Isolation.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.