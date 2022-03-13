RAMBLIN ROUND: Jack Kerouac and Joe South: If 'On the Road,' then 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes'

Awhile back I pulled into the parking lot of one of my favorite restaurants along the highway, on my way to a relaxing Sunday afternoon lunch — or so I thought.
As I turned off the ignition and stepped out of the car, I had no idea that before I got inside I would become caught in the middle of a four-way "discussion," including two restaurant managers and someone I'd never met.
It only lasted a few minutes, but almost as soon as it ended, the whole situation reminded me of one of my favorite books as well as a song I've long remembered: Jack Kerouac's novel "On the Road" and Joe South's timeless song "Walk a Mile in My Shoes."
I've been thinking of Kerouac's novel because if he was still living, he would have celebrated his 100th birthday this Saturday, March 12. And I've been thinking of Joe South's "Walk a Mile in My Shoes," well ... just because.
As my wife and I were walking from the parking lot to the restaurant door that day, I noticed a man rapidly approaching me — a regular guy with a slight beard, wearing a black trench coat and slightly disheveled short blonde hair. He looked to be in his 30s or maybe the early 40s. The look in his eyes and the desperation on his face is what really captured my attention. I've seen that look before; it's not easy to forget.
He looked sort of beat — not physically, but weighted down by circumstances.
I stopped to hear what he obviously wanted to tell me. Long before I became a journalist, I had an interest in listening to people.
He dispensed with any niceties and got straight to the point. Would I buy him something to eat? He was in the midst of a long bus journey and had ran out of money somewhere on the road. His bus made a lunch stop in McAlester, giving the passengers their choice of several restaurants along that strip of the highway — a choice that's useless for a guy with no dough.
It took me about two seconds to size him up. This was no scam artist. He wasn't even one of those people who stand by the road hoisting a sign asking for money. (I don't see the "Will work for food" sign much anymore. Most people holding the signs these days just ask for an outright donation). My newfound acquaintance had no sign of any kind, just a look of desperation.
But the hunger in his eyes is the thing that convinced me of his sincerity. That look couldn't be faked, except maybe by an actor of Robert De Niro-like proportions — and knowing De Niro, he'd probably starve himself for a few days prior to playing such a character, so he could capture that authentic look of hunger himself.
I told the man I'd been on long cross-country bus trips myself, a few times making it home with only a few bucks. I didn't tell him that the other reason I believed his story had to do with an experience I'd once had in my youth while making my way on a three-day cross-country from San Jose, California, back to Oklahoma.
If he wanted to step inside, we'd be glad to help him out. Thanks, he said, but he'd rather eat at the restaurant to our right. Fair enough.
Suddenly, we were interrupted by someone I recognized as the manager of the adjacent restaurant. She lit into my new acquaintance, telling him she'd already told him to quit bothering restaurant patrons in the area and if he didn't immediately leave, she was going to call the police.
By then, the manager of the restaurant where I'd been headed joined the group — apparently seeing the manager from the other restaurant headed our way.
I told the lady who'd first interrupted us that the man was not bothering me. We were talking; we were having a conversation. That did not alleviate her fury. She maintained the traveler had argued with some of those entering her restaurant when they declined to help him.
He looked at me and sort of shrugged. "I couldn't believe no one would help me," he said. I guess sometimes the after-church Sunday dinner folks can be a tough crowd. I understood his incredulousness at the entire situation.
I said again the man was not bothering me, had not offended or made me feel uncomfortable in any way and I could personally relate to his situation. When the traveler told her he now had some money and wanted to order a dinner-to-go from her restaurant, she banned him from entering it. If he did, she would call the police, she threatened again.
Since there were a string of other restaurants in the vicinity, he turned and walked away. "My" restaurant manager had shown more compassion than her neighbor next-door. The traveler would get a meal that day — just not the one of his choice.
As we stepped inside the place where we'd originally been heading, I thought of Kerouac's book "On the Road" and South's song "Walk a Mile in My Shoes.
The message is his lyrics is one I've never forgotten: "Walk a mile in my shoes. Just walk a mile in my shoes. Before you abuse, criticize and accuse, walk a mile in my shoes."
And "On the Road" came to mind because of what happened on of that long-ago bus trip to California and back. Phil, a friend of mine, would periodically travel to California to work awhile. Although he'd always return to Oklahoma, sometimes he'd spend months at a time in the Golden State. He'd often tell me I needed to see it, so when he sent a letter extending an invitation and I had a couple of weeks vacation I accepted it — even if it was going to take a three-day bus trip to get there.
One day we took a day to San Francisco. He asked me what I wanted to see. It wasn't the Golden Gate Bridge, not Golden Gate Park, not the famed Haight-Ashbury District. Nope. I wanted to go the City Light Bookstore — the store that was owned by poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti and is inextricably connected to writers of the so-called Beat generation such as Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg. City Lights even published some of their books, including Ginsberg's "How and Other Poems."
A well-know photo of Ginsberg, Bob Dylan, Robbie Robertson and poet Michael McClure was taken in an alley near City Lights in 1965. Kerouac and Ginsberg alos read from their works in City Lights famed reading room.
I just wanted to soak up the ambiance. To me, it was like hanging out in Mark Twain's, Walt Whitman's or Edgar Allen Poe's old stomping grounds — except the Beat's footprints were a lot fresher!
While traveling back to Oklahoma on the epic return bus trip, we made a number of bus stops. I noticed one of the travelers, a tall slender guy, with haunted eyes, with black circles among them. Like William Shakespeare wrote of Cassius, he had a lean and hungry look about him — although in this case, I figured the hunger was for food, not for power.
As we walked into one of the interminable bus stations along the route, he hurriedly grabbed for something off the dirty bus station floor. As I watched, he snatched up a the tiny remains of a discarded candy bar and jammed them into his mouth.
Suffice to say, he was soon able to buy some food.
While working on this column, in the back of my mind, I felt there might be some other song apropos to the situation I'd experienced outside the McAlester restaurant and on that long bus trip back to Oklahoma. Oh yeah, here it is: "One of Us," the #4 hit by the wonderful Joan Osbourne.
I recalled some of the song's lyrics: "What if God was one of us? Just a stranger on a bus."
I don't think, of course, that's the case with the two travelers I've referred to in this column.
They were just two strangers on a bus, trying to make their way home.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
