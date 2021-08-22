RAMBLIN ROUND: It's about time! Ray Charles, a 2021 inductee into Country Hall of Fame

Among those who are set for induction in the 2021 Class of the Country Music Hall of Fame is a singer and musician who did as much as anyone not named Hank to popularize country music and send it to a much wider audience.
I'd sometimes wondered why he hadn't already been inducted — even if most people don't immediately think of him as a country music singer.
Sure, it's great to see the mother-daughter duo of The Judds finally get inducted in the Modern Era Artists category for 2021. They only recorded six studio albums together, but those albums generated 14 #1 county singles among their 25 chart hits.
From 1983 until 1991, they poured out acoustic-based but still powerful songs, such as "Mama He's Crazy," "Why Not Me" and "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days."
The Judds won five Grammy Awards for Best Country Performance by Duo or Group with Vocals, along with nine Country Music Association Awards and eight from the Academy of Country Music. They stopped performing regularly in 1991, when the mom, Naomi, was diagnosed with Hepatitis C, but have since occasionally performed together at special events, such as a tribute to Kenny Rogers.
They also conducted a special tour in 2017, but daughter Wynonna has mainly concentrated on her solo career since The Judds have limited their live performances.
In the Recording and/or Touring Musician category, two artists are being inducted this year. Steel guitarist extraordinaire Pete Drake and drummer Eddie Bayers were tied among the Hall of Fame voters, leading to their dual induction.
Still, for me, the highlight of the 2021 Country Music Hall of Fame inductions is of the aforementioned fellow who did so much to help spread the word about country music to a much wider audience — Ray Charles.
Yep, brother Ray is going into the Country Music Hall of Fame and it's about time!
Sure, the name of Ray Charles may not be the first to come to mind when thinking of the great country music singers, but think again.
His 1962 album "Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music and its followup, "Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music Vol. 2" helped spread the sound of country music to many who had never before paid much attention to the genre.
Indeed, executives at the record company for which Ray recorded, ABC-Paramount, tried to convince him to drop the idea. In 1962, racial segregation still remained in place in parts of the United States. Charles had become known for his soulful renditions of songs that often sounded like a synthesis of blues, gospel and jazz. Even some of his fellow Black artists were said to have reacted with dismay on hearing of Ray's plans to record a country music album.
None of them managed to convince Ray to drop the notion, though. He'd already had success recording a country song, a version of Hank Snow's upbeat "I'm Movin' On," at his previous label, Atlantic Records. Ray's recording session for "I'm Movin' On" was the last session he'd held at Atlantic.
When he moved to ABC-Paramount, Ray shrewdly negotiated artistic control of his recordings. He didn't care what anyone else said; Ray felt determined to make a country music record — considered a nearly revolutionary concept for a Black artist at the time.
It shouldn't have been, though. Like millions of others in the south, Ray grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry on the radio and he said in the liner notes of a previous album that he used to play "in a hillbilly band" when starting out as a professional musician.
With his new record company finally on board for the project, Ray's producer, Sid Feller, gathered around 250 country songs for Ray to consider.
Ray chose 12, some of which he'd almost certainly already known, but also a few newer ones by Nashville songwriters, including a favorite of Ray's written by Don Gibson.
Producer Feller thought so little of the song, he made it the next-to-last-track on the album. That proved an unusual placement when the song — "I Can't Stop Loving You" — became a huge hit and an instant classic as Ray's version blared from radios, juke boxes and phonographs, first across the U.S.and then internationally.
Ray's soulful rendition of Gibson's song, which included a background chorus by the Randy Van Horne singers, hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for five straight weeks, also shooting to #1 on the UK charts, including Australia.
Proving it was no fluke, another song from the album, also topped the Billboard charts: Ray's version of the heart-wrenching Cindy Walker song which had already been a hit for Eddy Arnold, "You Don't Know Me."
Ray's version of country music didn't include fiddle and banjos, but had lots of his trademark piano and even incorporated a big band sound on several songs. Still, country soul is country soul, regardless of the instrumental accompaniment.
The two aforementioned songs are my favorites from the album, followed closely by "I Love You So Much It Hurts," written by Floyd Tillman and Ray's version of Hank Williams' "You Win Again."
It's no exaggeration as far as I'm concerned to say that Ray Charles and "Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music" helped lead to more integrated audiences during Ray's live performances simply because his genius overcame any artificial boundaries in attempts to divide music audiences along racial lines.
Due to the surprise — except to Ray — success of his country album, Ray released "Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music Vol. 2" that same year, this time charting hit singles with "Your Are My Sunshine" as well as two Hank Williams songs: "Take These Chains From My Heart" and "Your Cheatin' Heart."
Ray wasn't finished with country music, though, and continued recording it at various times throughout his career, later scoring another big ht with his version of Buck Owens' "Crying Time." A few months ago, I watched him do a version of "Ring of Fire" on a rerun of "The Johnny Cash Show."
Ray recorded a number of country music duets in the 1980s, with everyone from George Jones To Hank Williams Jr.
His country music duet with Willie Nelson, "Seven Spanish Angels," gave Ray the last number one record of his illustrious career.
"Modern Sounds In Country and Western Music" — the album Ray's own record company didn't want him to record — was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1991, followed by the single "I Can't Stop Loving You" a decade later, in 2001.
Announcement of the induction of Ray, The Judds and the others 2021 into the Hall of Fame inductees was announced during a live telecast this week by Reba McEntire. Born in McAlester and a Kiowa High School graduate, McEntire knows a bit about the Hall of Fame, since she is 2011 inductee. Reba was inducted that year along with fellow native Oklahoman Jean Shepherd, who was born in Pauls Valley.
One more thing. The prolific country music songwriter Harlan Howard once told the story that someone challenged him to write a song that was so country, that it couldn't possibly cross over to the pop charts. Accepting the challenge, Howard wrote the song "Busted," about a guy with a cow that's gone dry and a hen that won't lay, who is so "busted," the county is hauling his belongings away.
Johnny Cash recorded "Busted" in 1963 and it went to #13 on the country music charts — but when Ray recored his version, it shot to #4 on the pop charts, proving what Ray already knew — a great song is a great song, period.
As Willie Nelson once said: Ray Charles "did more for country music than any one artist has ever done."
