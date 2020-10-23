RAMBLIN' ROUND: Grateful Dead's music keeps on truckin'

One day while driving down the rural expanses of U.S. Highway 270 between McAlester and Hartshorne, I spotted something that caught my attention.
A guy with a colorful blue-and-red-spangled bandanna adorning his head carted a bulging, industrial-size backpack, the kind with the aluminum frame, on his shoulders, walking — or, should I say, truckin' — his way down the side of the highway. Despite the huge size of the filled-to-the-brim load he carried, he set quite a pace, like one of those ants you see struggling with a load bigger than itself.
As I neared him, he turned around and stuck out his thumb. I'm not in the habit of picking up hitchhikers. Long-gone were the days when America's youth took to the nation's highways and byways to traverse our great nation. Still, something about this guy reminded me of my younger days, when I made several hitchhiking trips between Oklahoma and New Mexico during what at least appeared to be more innocent, less dangerous times.
I quickly scanned the possibilities. Could this be an escapee from the Jackie Brannon Correction Center or a psycho drifter wandering aimlessly while assessing his next sociopathic move?
Nah. I could tell by his deliberate pace this guy had a definite destination in mind and with evening approaching he was in a hurry to get there. Not only that, he exuded good vibrations while toting that large load on his shoulders. I still had time to do my good deed for the day, so I hit the brakes and pulled over to the side of the road.
As he quickened his pace I rolled down the passenger-side window.
"Hey man, where you headed?"
"Whitesboro," he said, referring to the small town in a remote area of LeFlore County. I told him I could give him a ride part of the way and he could toss his backpack into the back seat.
He seemed equally glad to get a ride and to give his back some relief.
In the tradition of travelers, I asked him about his point of departure when he embarked on his current journey.
I can't remember if he said Kansas City or St. Louis, but he mentioned one of our neighbors to the north. He said he had family in Whitesboro he was dropping by to see before hitting the road again and heading to Texas.
"That's a lot of traveling, " I said. "Yeah," he replied. "I'm traveling around, going to Grateful Dead concerts" — which is what he'd been doing the night before. He figured he could make his way to Whitesboro, visit the folks and hit the road in time to hook up with the Grateful Dead tour again in Dallas.
So that's how I met my first Deadhead — the name given to Grateful Dead fans who followed the band from city-to-city during their concert tours. Many sold their homemade wares, art, food other items outside the huge football stadiums the band were filling during the late 1980s and the 1990s, when the group became the most successful touring band in America.
Some of their late-period success had been driven by their 1987 hit single "Touch of Grey" — which brought the band another generation of fans.
Ah, the Grateful Dead. There's never been another band like them and will never be again. The closest are offshoots featuring former band members, such as the current incarnation, Dead & Company. It features former Grateful Dead band members, including guitarist/vocalist Bob Weir, along with drummers Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart.
Guitarist John Mayer put his own solo career on hold to play lead guitar and sing with Dead & Company. Bassist Oteil Burbridge, formerly of the Allman Brothers, and keyboardist Jeff Chementi round out the current edition of Dead & Company — which canceled the band's 2020 tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In August I had been surprised to learn it's been 25 years since the band's legendary frontman Jerry Garcia died in 1995, when only 53.
I've heard the Grateful Dead called a jam band many times, but they also had great songs, many written with lyricist Robert Hunter — considered so integral to the band that Garcia insisted Hunter be included in the group's 1994 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Sure, at points in their concerts, the Grateful Dead featured long improvisations, but they also had great songs. One of their best albums, "American Beauty," is set for an expanded, remastered rerelease on Oct. 30. I can hardly wait.
Garcia, as far as I'm concerned is one of the greatest guitarists ever, typically preferring tone and substance over flash. Bassist Phil Lesh, a classically-trained musician, played a six-string bass, weaving melodic lines, country and blues rhythms, jazz tones, even funk at times — whatever the band needed.
Weir is one of the best rhythm guitarists ever. As former News-Capital editor the late Matt Lane once said "He knows 20 ways to play a D chord."
Garcia, Weir and Lesh not only shared lead-singing duties at times, they stacked their vocals in brilliant harmonies.
The two-drum setup of Hart and Kreutzmann gave the band a unique percussive sound. They even formed their own band at one point, called the Rhythm Devils.
The Grateful Dead featured a number of keyboardists through the years, including original member Ron "Pigpen" Mckernan, Tom Constanten, Keith Godchaux, whose wife Donna, also joined the Grateful Dead for a time as a singer; Brent Mydland, who contributed outstanding piano, organ and vocals, and Vince Welnick. Solo artist Bruce Hornsby even became an unofficial keyboardist playing with the group for a time.
The Grateful Dead typically opened their sets with their own songs and a sprinkling of covers. During their second set band members unleashed their improvisational skills. When they were on top of their game, they often went where no other band had gone before. It went far beyond the casual instrumental noodling into which some groups lapse.
To me, calling the Grateful Dead a jam band is like calling Mozart a piano-player.
