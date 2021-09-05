Who is one of the most underrated bands of the 1970s? My list would have to include the Beach Boys.
Their new boxed set, "Feel Flows," covers an era in which they were initially ignored by the musical world at large, before launching one of the greatest comebacks in musical history.
What? Aren't the Beach Boys and the band's songwriter/producer in chief Brian Wilson among the most revered American bands, still touring today as two separate groups to enthusiastic crowds and packed houses, not only in the USA, but in Britain, Europe and Japan as well?
True, but ask your typical music fans to name a few of the band's many highlights and usually they will focus on the band's 1960s output and why not? In addition to their fun surfing and hot rod songs, along with odes to "Surfer Girls" and "California Girls," the Beach Boys records from that decade included what many critics and fans alike consider one of the greatest albums of all time with "Pet Sounds" and one of the greatest rock singles ever with the majestic "Good Vibrations."
As for their repertoire, classic songs such as "Fun Fun Fun," "Surfin' USA," "Little Deuce Coup" and "Help Me Rhonda" could fill a set list on any given night and leave a lot of happy concert-goers in their wake.
The Beach Boys were the first American group to hit #1 on the charts following the aftermath of the British Invasion when bands such as The Beatles, the Dave Clark Five, the Rolling Stones, the Kinks, Gerry and the Pacemakers and others were ruling the American charts.
Fittingly, the Beach Boys hit their first #1 with "I Get Around" on July 4, 1964 — a good day for American groups to make a comeback against the U.S. charts' dominance by British bands. Many fans like the record's "B" side "Don't Worry Baby" as much — or even more — than the "A" side.
So it's understandable that the Beach Boys run is tied to the 1960s in the thoughts of many music fans. They were about to ride another wave into the 1970s — but they faced some challenges regarding the popular perception of many music fans at the time.
When the world of rock music began to change with the advent of musical artists such as the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Cream, the Doors and various California bands, the Beach Boys, with their matching striped Pendleton shirts, then matching white polyester suits, began to be regarded among some self-appointed hipsters as tragically unhip.
With 20-minute distorted guitar solos suddenly the norm, those Beach Boys songs about surfing, girls and hot rods were branded by some — along with the band — as relics from another era.
Never mind that Paul McCartney himself said "Pet Sounds" was the major influence on The Beatles "Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band" and cited the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" as his all- time favorite song.
Unfortunately, around that time, Brian Wilson began to suffer from some mental challenges, leading him his to shelf his ambitious "Smile" album, which was nearly finished.
By August 1970, the group came together to start the next decade by giving all of the Beach Boys a chance to shine on their album "Sunflower."
The album opens with drummer Dennis Wilson's rocker "Slip on Through," followed by one of Brian's best song's ever, "This Whole World," with brother Carl Wilson handling the lead vocals. It's followed by "Add Some Music to Your Day," which features all of the Beach Boys.
Dennis Wilson contributed two more songs, "Got to Know the Woman" and his most well-known song, the resplendent ballad "Forever." Written by Dennisand Greg Jakobson, the ever-gracious Brian Wilson described it as "the most harmonically beautiful thing I've ever heard" and a rock 'n' roll prayer. Although it also became a fan favorite, I'll never understand why it didn't become one of the Beach Boys' greatest hits.
Other highlights include a rare collaboration with Brian and Mike Johnston, as both co-writers and vocalists on "Deirde," with one of those beautiful melodies Brian seemed toconjure out of thin air. It includes a shimmering arrangement, with a lazy trombone solo and a trio of cascading flutes.
The Beach Boys were working from a timeless place, with no influence from contemporary music norms of the time. With raging guitars and pounding drums among the prevailing musical sounds, "Sunflower" stalled at #151 on the charts in the U.S., but reached #29 in the UK. While many critics loved it, the American record-buying public didn't bother.
Even if the Beach Boys record sales had tumulted, many of their fellow musicians recognized them as the groundbreaking artists they were. If the Beach Boys of 1970 were considered tragically unhip by the record-buying public, one of the hippest bands on the planet was about to help them change that perception.
In April, 1971, the Grateful Dead were playing a five night residency at the Fillmore East in New York City. Following slam dunk versions of "Playing in the Band" and "Dire Wolf," a member of the band surprised the audience by saying they were brining on "Another famous California group" and Beach Boys Carl Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and Bruce Johnston walked onstage.
The no-doubt dumbfounded audience watched and listened as the bands joined forces on The Coasters' song "Searchin' " followed by The Robins "Riot in Cell Block #9." Members of the Grateful Dead then left the stage, leaving the Beach Boys to perform their masterpiece "Good Vibrations," followed with a rollicking "I Get Around."
Saying "If we start another song, maybe they'll come back and join us," the Dead joined the Beach Boys for "Help Me Rhonda" and yes, Merle Haggard's "Okie From Muskogee." (Although Mike Love hammed up a tongue-in-cheek version of the song, the Grateful Dead were serious major Merle fans and often included "Mama Tried" and "Sing Me Back Home" in their sets).
They closed with "Johnny B. Goode," the Chuck Berry classic tecorded by both bands.
Just like that, as word of the band's onstage performance with the Grateful Dead spread, the Beach Boys were suddenly considered cool again — although their most loyal fans knew that all along.
Their next album bore the title "Surf's Up" — but it had nothing to do with surfing. I always thought of it as a musical tone poem by Brian Wilson, coupled with the surrealistic lyric of Van Dyke Parks, with "Surf's Up" in this instance being a state of mind.
"Surf's Up" gave all the Bech Boys a chance to shine again, and it's one of my favorite albums ever. Songs such as "Don't Go Near the Water" with Mike Love and Al Jardine, and "A Day in the Life of a Tree" address ecological issues, while Jardine's "Lookin' at Tomorrow" addresses social issues with the memorable couplet "I've been laying on my back, like a freight train off the track, trying to find a job to fit my trade."
Bruce Johnston contributed his greatest song, "Disney Girls (1957)."
Love fashioned new lyrics to the music of "Riot in Cell Block #9," now titled "Student Demonstration Time," a rocker that ends with the Beach Boys intoning "Stay away if there's a riot goin' on."
Carl Wilson had a hand in writing and singing two of the best songs on the album, "Long Promised Road" and "Feel Flows" — which is the title of the new Beach Boys boxed set covering the era.
And while Brian had a reduced roll, he could never be counted out, closing the album with the bittersweet "Til I Die" and "Surf's Up."
The album hit #29 in the U.S. and #15 in the UK. With songs from the album an integral part of the Beach Boys Live set the Beach Boys were back!
With horns and additional keyboards augmenting the regular group, Rolling Stone magazine named the Beach Boys Band of the Year in 1974, the same year as their compilation "Endless Summer" hit #1 on the charts.
The Beach Boys were back and they've never really left. They own their own musical space, regardless of the fads of different eras.
The "Feel Flows" box set revisits this era, with a five-disc set. I'll be opting for the two-disc set, which contains remasters of the complete "Sunflower" "Surf's Up" albums, along with 32 bonus tracks, all for less than $20 at mosy outlets.
"Surf's Up!"
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
