It's tough enough to deal with the loss of a major music icon without losing two in the same week, but at least we can celebrate the music of Charlie Watts and Don Everly.
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts passed from this life last Tuesday, on Aug. 24, while Don Everly passed last Saturday, on Aug. 21.
They were part of two separate waves of rock music.
Don and his late brother, Phil Everly, were among the the first original rock 'n' rollers, along with Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Buddly Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Little Richard, Fats Domino and others.
Watts and the Rolling Stones were part of that second great wave, which included the British Invasion, when The Beatles and Stones along with other British and American artists arrived and helped rock 'n' roll morph into what is now simply known as rock music.
While Watts is undoubtedly one of the greatest drummers ever to hit the skins, Don and Phil Everly often achieved a nearly-percussive effect with those big, ringing acoustic Gibson guitars they strummed with dynamic effect on their faster songs.
The first time I heard them came when I was a kid and my parents had acquired a batch of 45 rpm singles culled from a juke box. As I looked through them, some of the titles intrigued me, especially one called "Wake Up Little Susie."
It was on a little-known label called Cadence Records. Not knowing what to expect, I placed it on the record player and carefully set down the needle.
Wow! Although I was sitting on the floor I jumped a bit when those two big, booming acoustic guitars came blasting through the speakers before the Everly Brothers even sang a word. I had never before heard a chord riff like that, which I would later figure out was D-F-G-F — a distinctive chord progression for the time.
Then I heard my first-ever blend of that distinctive Everly Brothers harmony — with Phil Everly's high harmonies recorded at the same volume as Don's lead on the melody. Up until that point, harmony singers were usually recorded at a lower volume level than the lead singer. Their spotlight on the harmony part is just one of the touches that gave the Everly Brothers their distinctive sound.
The song made me laugh with its lyrics about a boy and girl on a date who innocently fell asleep while watching a dull move at a drive-in (remember those?) and woke up at 4 a.m. to find themselves out way past the girl's 10 p.m. curfew.
"Well, what are we gonna tell your mama? What are we gonna tell your pa? What are we gonna tell our friends when they say 'Ooh la la?'" the Everlys sang to great effect.
Even though the song had a pounding beat and rocked like crazy, there was no drummer on the recording — just Don and Phil's acoustic guitars and a standup bass player named Floyd "Lightnin' Chance.
When the record ended I looked at the label and saw the song had been written by Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, whose names I had not encountered before, but I would later see again and again. I learned the Bryants were a husband and wife writing team based in Nashville, whose songs were published by the Acuff-Rose publishing company. Yep, the publishing company owned by Roy Acuff and Fred Rose played a significant role in the development of early rock 'n' roll by publishing songs written by the Bryants that were recorded by the Everly Brothers.
Later, I set the way-back machine for 1957 and learned that "Wake Up Little Susie" had been the Everly Brothers second number one song, after Bye Bye Love," also written by the Bryants. Later, I came across many of the Everly's other great recordings, such as "All I Have to Do Is Dream, "Let It Be Me" and "Cathy's Clown." In all, they notched 30 Top Ten hits.
Their soaring harmonies were cited as a major influence by many bands on both sides of the Atlantic that came after them in rock's second wave in the 1960s, including The Beatles, the Beach Boys, Simon and Garfunkel, the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash.
Unfortunately, their lives were not always so harmonious offstage. They famously broke up in public when Phil Everly stormed off the stage in 1973 and they remained apart until they reunited in 1983.
Phil Everly died in 2014 and the death of Don Everly earlier this week means the loss of the last surviving member of what many music lovers maintain was the greatest rock duo ever.
Those they inspired so much hadn't forgotten them, though.
Simon and Garfunkel recorded "Bye Bye Love" on their landmark album "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and then recorded "Wake Up Little Susie" during their live reunion concert in Central Park.
In 2005, during a concert at Madison Square Garden, Simon and Garfunkel called the Everly Brothers onstage and they all four joined in a rousing version of "Bye Bye Love" — with Everlys taking the first verse, Simon and Garfunkel the second, and all four joining together on the chorus.
Paul McCarney didn't forget how they influenced The Beatles, either. In 1984 he wrote "On the Wings of a Nightingale," for the Everly Brothers, which became their last single to make the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.
In 2014, McCartney told Rolling Stone "When John and I first started to write songs, I was Phil and he was Don."
As for those percussive opening chords used to open "Wake Up Little Susie," Don Everly — the only surviving Everly Brother at the time —was awarded the very first Iconic Riff Award from the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2019 for that rhythm guitar opening to "Wake Up Little Susie."
Speaking of percussive song intros, one of Charlie Watts's finest drumming moments is when he opens the Rolling Stones song "Honky Tonk Women." With producer Jimmy Miller playing cowbell, Watts joins in with his distinctive kick-bass and snare and cymbals to drive the song along, with Keith Richards and then-new Stones guitarist Mick Taylor waiting in the wings along with singer Mick Jagger to join in on their parts.
It's only one of the many outstanding contributions that Watts made to the Stones during his long career as the group's drummer.
Another favorite of mine is his drumming on "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." Without Watts' drum solos that propel the song along after each verse, the song would have nowhere near the power that it does.
Rolling Stones records are filled with a myriad more examples of Watts' mastery of his medium.
I once bought one of Charlie Watts' solo albums, in which he played a bunch of jazz standards. I don't know exactly what I expected, but Watts played whatever each song needed, from quiet brushes on this track to a swinging snare on another, even some relatively quiet tapping on the high-hat cymbals on yet another cut.
Never, on any of the tracks, did he play anything to draw attention to himself — so different from the histrionics so many of the other drummers of the rock era, who whale and pound away on almost every song they play.
Meanwhile, Watts had announced in July he would not not be joining the Rolling Stones on their upcoming No Filter tour of North America, due to an undisclosed medial condition. Plans were already in place for Steve Jordan, who has a long history with members of the Stones, to play drums instead.
In the wake of Watt's passing, The Stones said the tour — already postponed from 2020 because of the pandemic — will continue as scheduled. It's set to kick off on Sept. 26 in St. Louis, with a Nov. 2 concert at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas also on the schedule.
It seems no matter what, the Stones keep rolling along.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesterness.com.
