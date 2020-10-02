It’s tough enough to hear of a major musical artist’s passing from this life, without losing two on the same day. That’s what happened on Sept. 29, when the world lost both Mac Davis and Helen Reddy.
The two artists also had a musical connection, making the occasion of their passing on the same day even more uncanny
Davis and Reddy weren’t among my favorite artists, but that didn’t mean I didn’t like some of their songs.
I never ran out in search of their albums, but I might grab one from the bargain bin. I never surfed radio stations looking for their hits, but if I heard either of them on the radio, I didn’t switch the dial.
The thing I liked best about Davis was his songwriting. He penned a number of hits for himself as well as Elvis Presley and other artists during his long career. He also proved to be a pretty good host when he headed his own program “The Mac Davis Show.”
As for Reddy, the Australian singer had that remarkable voice, even if she sometimes veered a little too close to the middle of the road for my taste. Her rousing take of her self-penned song “I Am Woman” became an instant anthem for many of her sisters in the women’s movement.
I’d recently watched performances of the two artists at different times.
I watched Davis talk about some of his most well-known songs during a program called “The Songwriters” that aired on Rogers State University Public Television. Though I’d heard some of the stories before, Davis obviously got a kick out of recounting them to the program’s host, Ken Paulson.
Davis spoke of when he was recording a 1972 album featuring his own songs, the producer told him he still needed a song with a catchy chorus, which the producer called a “hook.” Davis responded like the natural-born but hardworking songwriter he’d become. He took his guitar, left the studio for awhile and returned with a song that indeed contained that “hook” — “Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me.”
It not only became the title song of the album, it also gave Davis a number 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.
Davis also wrote a song that I think of from time to time when I need to give a little advice to myself, “Stop and Smell the Roses.” Davis may not have stopped to smell the roses himself, because he wrote the song while on vacation in Hawaii — but it gave him another number one song in 1974.
In addition to his own hits, Davis wrote one of Elvis Presley’s most memorable hits during the run of hits Presley had in the latter part of his career. “In the Ghetto,” a song that seems eerily prescient of the current movement in many of the nation’s cities. Davis also wrote the song “Memories,” sang by Presley as the credits rolled over at the end of his 1968 television special, a show that’s since been dubbed “The Comeback Special.”
In regard to Helen Reddy, I happened upon her a few months ago on YouTube watching a segment of “The Midnight Special,” a popular television concert program that originally aired from 1972 to 1981. The show came on a midnight (when else?) and featured major musical acts of the day performing their music in front of a live audience. That was considered a major innovation, since most musical artists lip-synced their musical performances on most television shows at the time.
I hadn’t tuned in specifically to see Reddy, but there she was, serving as guest host for that segment, which featured a variety of performers.
I’ve always liked Reddy’s voice, which she used to fine effect for everything from rousing anthems, such as the aforementioned “I Am Woman,” to the understated emotion of “That’s No Way to Treat a Lady.”
While I’ve always had a fond spot for “that’s No Way to Treat a Lady,” when Reddy occasionally veered into cover songs of other artists’ works, I’ve often preferred the original artists’ works.
Take “Delta Dawn” — I much prefer the gritty soul that a young Tanya Tucker brought to the gothic souther ballad over the more MOR version by Reddy.
The same goes for “Long Hard Climb,” the Ron Davies song that became the title of Reddy’s fourth album. Reddy does the song OK, but for me the definitive version will always be the one by Maria Maldaur on Maria’s eponymous debut album.
I feel similarly about Reddy’s breakout hit, “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” leaning more toward Yvonne Elliman’s earthier version of the song written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber than Reddy’s more mainstream version.
Which brings me to the connection between Davis and Reddy I mentioned earlier.
Although “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” proved to be tremendous breakout hit for Reddy, it had originally been designated as the “B” side when her record company released the single. When the “A” side fizzled with a weak showing on the charts, some disc jockeys flipped the record over and played “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” instead — leading to the record’s climb up the charts.
What had been the original “A” side of the record that failed to hit? A song called “I Believe in Music,” by Mac Davis.
Don’t feel to badly for Davis though. Another version if “I Believe in Music” recorded by Gallery hit number 22 on the charts in 1972.
Davis also recorded the song himself and began closing his concerts with “I Believe in Music” – coming to consider it his signature song.
