RAMBLIN ROUND: David Crosby, Sarah Jarosz soar on 'For Free'

Once I saw a stack of books on sale that caught my interest, since they included some musical offerings. Soon, I narrowed my choices down to two: Another biography of John Lennon or a David Crosby autobiography sharing the title of one of his best songs, "Long Time Gone."
I went with the Croz and I'm glad I did, even if parts were sad as he sank into a self-created abyss at one point that didn't end until he ended up sentenced in 1983 to serve five years in Texas' Huntsville prison.
Still, the book contained celebratory passages as Crosby wrote of sailing his boats in the sea and, of course, making music.
In addition to his winning way with prose, what impressed me about Crosby was how he never tried to justify or blame someone else for his mistakes. While in prison, Crosby organized a prison band and started writing songs and poetry again. He got paroled after only five months and the Texas Supreme Court later reversed his convictions on the grounds of illegal search and seizure after a police officer had stormed into his dressing room inside a Dallas nightclub.
When asked if he intended to sue the state of Texas, Crosby said not at all. Instead, he wrote a letter to the judge who sentenced him to prison, thanking him for saving his life.
Since then, Crosby's continued making music, sometimes with his bandmates in Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, but now more often as a solo artist, who's released a winning new album as he approaches another milestone in life.
Hey, let's not rush the guy. David Crosby's not 80 yet. He won't reach that milestone until his birthday comes on Aug. 14.
And Crosby says he won't be celebrating his birthday — he will celebrate being alive!
Making that the focus of his celebration is not only because he will have spent eight decades on this earth, but also as a reminder that it once looked like he would become one of rock music's casualties. Crosby's survived everything from a debilitating free-basing drug addiction, to a liver transplant and even that term in a Texas prison.
Not only did Crosby survive, he cleaned up his life in a major way. He's pulled off one of the greatest renaissances in American music with a remarkable late-career run of exemplary albums that includes his newest release, "For Free."
I can't explain — and neither can Crosby — how his voice sounds as supple and strong as ever, sounding more like a guy in his 20s than a man approaching his eighth decade. No, it's not achieved through studio wizardry, because clips abound on YouTube of Crosby performing live onstage over the past few years with that voice intact.
With Neil Young and Graham Nash both on the outs with Croz, he thinks it's unlikely his former group will reunite — but that didn't stop him from making music, surrounding himself withmuch younger musicians, including his son, James Raymond, along with Becca Stevens, Michelle Wills and Michael League of Snarky Puppy.
When I saw Crosby had named his new album after Joni Mitchell's timeless song, my interest peaked when I learned who joined him for a duet — Sarah Jarosz, the roots-based singer-songwriter from Austin, Texas.
Crosby and Jarosz are quite a pair, coming together in harmonic flight, but occasionally wavering slightly away from the melody before rejoining it. It's an outstanding performance, with Crosby and Jarosz showing a great song is truly timeless.
With a piano accompaniment, much like Joni's original, they weave a harmonic tapestry that's nothing short of resplendent. Jarosz adds ethereal harmonies to Crosby's vocals for almost the entire song — at one point continuing the harmony for a few seconds after Crosby stops singing, to magical effect.
It doesn't hurt that "For Free" is such a great song in the first place — Joni Mitchell's bit of soul-searching after she sees and hears a street musician playing "For Free" as she's going shopping for jewelry before she presents a concert. Nobody listens; nobody notices the street musician— because they'd never seen his face on TV.
Jarosz isn't the only special guest joining Crosby on his new album. Michael McDonald joins him on the opening track "River Rise," a celebratory anthem
"Let the river rise, open up the skies not gonna wash away. Let the walls come down, turn around, into a fortress," they sing.
Amazingly, Crosby's voice sounds as supple and harmonic as ever. It's a gift he puts to good use on "Rodriguez for a Night" — a song with a high Steely Dan influence — which is not surprising since Donald Fagen is a co-writer of the song. However, Crosby has said Fagen wrote the lyrics, while he and Raymond wrote the music.
Other outstanding tracks include "I Think I," an animated song featuring the refrain "I think I, I think I've found my way," and a couple of winning acoustic guitar solos. "Secret Dancer" is about an artificial intelligence robot dancing alone at night, staying out of sight of any humans who might be around.
Up until 2014, Crosby had released only three solo albums in his entire career, beginning with the groundbreaking "If I Could Only Remember My Name" from 1971, along with "Oh Yes I Can" in 1989 and "Thousand Roads" in 1993. To be sure, Crosby continued to write, perform and record in the interims as a member of Crosby, Stills and Nash, as well as Crosby, Stills Nash and Young, and with the Crosby and Nash duo.
Now, Crosby doesn't think any of those configurations will ever perform or record together again — but he hasn't been moping about it. Instead, he's surrounded himself with his new musical partners.
Crosby's remarkable third act — or is it his fourth or fifth? — started in 2014, with the release of his solo album bearing his nickname, "Croz," largely a collaboration with his son, James Raymond, hailed by critics and fans alike.
Since it was his first solo release 21 years, no one really expected another solo album, Lighthouse" just two years later in 2016 — an album abounding with great songwriting and those trademark Crosby harmonies, largely a collaboration with Michael League.
With Crosby now on a roll, he followed that up in 2017 with "Sky Trails," — another brilliant album with a slew of heavenly harmonies and memorable songs. Crosby also started a tradition with "Sky Trails" he continued for his next two albums, featuring a song written by Joni Mitchell. On "Sky Trails," it's one of Joni's best: "Amelia," from her 1976 album "Hejira." It's in great company with other songs on "Sky Trails," including the title track, "She's Gotta Be Somewhere" and "Here It's Almost Sunset."
The new super-prolific Crosby followed that in 2018 with "Here If You Listen," this time with "Woodstock" as the featured Joni Mitchell song.
And now we have "For Free." Another outstanding track on Crosby's new album is "I Won't Stay For Long."
Here's to hoping Crosby stays around for a good while longer. He must be confident himself, since he's already planning two more albums.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
