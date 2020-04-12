We've lost a great one.
That's what my friend, Joe, said when he texted me his thoughts on the passing of John Prine.
For more than a week, I checked every day looking for an update on the condition of the 73-year-old Prine, who had been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 following a recent tour of Europe.
The sad news that he passed away last Tuesday shook those who have long admired his music, from local music lovers to many of his fellow artists, ranging from Bruce Springsteen to Bonnie Raitt.
Calling Prine a singer-songwriter is like calling Ernest Hemingway a paperback writer. Yes, Prine sang and wrote his own songs — but at a level unattained by only the greatest. He belongs in the same league as Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Guy Clark, Van Morrison, Joni Mitchell, and yes, even Hank Williams.
When his first album the eponymous "John Prine" came out it came so fully-loaded with what would become classic songs that it could have been retitled "John Prine's Greatest Hits" — except Prine never did have hits in the conventional sense of Top 40 radio. Instead, he wrote songs that endure like chiseled monuments on the ever-changing, windswept musical landscape.
You couldn't even have called that album "The Best of John Prine," because he's continued to write unforgettable songs. His 2018 album, "The Tree of Forgiveness," debuted at No 5 on Billboard's Top 200. The highest charting album of his long career, it won a slew of awards.
I've been trying to remember the first time I heard John Prine. Even though his songs weren't played on the radio, it seems they hung in the air and the trees. Like a sort of misty rain, they were everywhere — at least in my circle of friends. I've been surprised to learn the now classic album didn't even crack the top 100 on its initial release. My friends had great taste.
Prine played his songs with minimal country-style backing and Kentucky-influenced twang, all used to deliver his literate lyrics. His first album — like many of his later ones — came filled with some of the saddest, but also some of the funniest, songs I've ever heard.
If there's a more humorous look at waking up in a funk than Prine's droll take in his song "Illegal Smile," I haven't heard it: "A bowl of oatmeal tried to stare me down, and won." Things don't get much better when he leaves the house: "I chased a rainbow down a oneway street — dead end. And all my friends turned out to be insurance, sales-men."
His song "Hello in There" is a touching tribute to older folks, about the loneliness of an elderly couple whose children have long ago grown up and moved away, except for the one lost in the Korean War: "You know old trees just grow stronger. Old rivers grow wilder every day. Old people just grow lonesome, waiting for someone to say, hello in there; hello."
"Sam Stone" is about an injured veteran who came home to his family "after serving in the conflict overseas" with a knee full of shrapnel and a drug habit to ease the pain — then the song heartbreakingly switches to one of his children's point of view: "There's a hole in daddy's arm, where all the money goes."
Prine's song "Paradise," about a devastating strip-mining coal operation in Kentucky, became a bluegrass standard: "Then the coal company came with the world's largest shovel, and they tortured the timber and stripped all the land. Well, they dug for their coal till the land was forsaken, then they wrote it all down as the progress of man."
And this line in "Far From Me" leaves an enduring image: "Ain't it funny how an old broken bottle, looks just like a diamond ring."
Not only did a lot of my friends snatch up Prine's debut album, they were soon playing and singing the songs themselves.
Nobody did them better than Hartshorne locals Joe David Wilcox and Rick Rose, who mastered not only all of the songs on Prine's debut album, but many of his subsequent ones as well.
I once joined some friends on a cross-country trip that ended up in New York City. Since we had a limited amount of time — and money — a buddy announced he planned to spend the day at the Guggenheim Museum.
Have great day, I told him. I'd be catching a subway to Greenwich Village. While he wanted to check out timeless works of art, I wanted to walk the same streets where many of my favorite writers and musicians had spent much of their time.
Not only Bob Dylan, but the Welsh poet Dylan Thomas had trod the Village sidewalks. So had the Beat writer Jack Kerouac, singer John Sebastian, songstress Maria Muldaur, novelist-singer Richard Fariña — even Edgar Allen Poe!
I felt elated to see Gerde's Folk City still open — one of the coffee houses where a young Dylan had first played shortly after catching a ride to New York City during one of the coldest winters on-record. Wow, I thought, I'll go in Gerde's and maybe see a future "Dylan" playing.
I did — and saw a guy delivering some not-so-great acoustic versions of Rolling Stones songs. Wow, I thought. My guitar-playing friends back around Hartshorne, McAlester, Savanna and Wilburton are a lot better than this guy.
If the people in Gerde's liked this renditions of some Mick and Keith songs, they should have heard Joe David and Rick cut loose on some John Prine!
