RAMBLIN ROUND: Christmas songs rockin' up the Hot 100

Yep, she did it again, and again, and again — six times in fact.
Mariah Carey is once again topping the Billboard Hot 100 at #1 for Dec. 25, 2021, with her holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" — which has spent six weeks in the top spot, not bad for a song Carey cowrote and recorded in 1994.
These aren't the holiday charts. It's the Hot 100 featuring the hottest songs of the week, period.
I first heard the song after buying Carey's 1994 "Merry Christmas" album, where it lay nestled between her renditions of the more traditional songs of "Silent Night" and "Oh Holy Night." I liked it a lot at the time, pegging it as my favorite of the new songs on the album. I didn't peg it as an instant classic, though.
Neither did lots of other people it seems. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has grown in stature over the years, making a reappearance on the Billboard charts in 2017, then hitting the charts again in each successive year, culminating now with its six weeks at #1.
I have to credit the often-hilarious James Corden for reminding me of the song's appeal, when I caught it during on his "Late Late Show" during one of the Carpool Karaoke segments. He and Carey, along with different guests, rode along in his car, rendering their enthusiastic version of the song. As I recall, Corden seemed a lot more enthusiastic than Carey, who nevertheless went along with the bit.
Carey's not the only artist to launch a comeback every holiday season. With streaming now counted in additional to physical sales, a number of artists from Christmases past are rebounding up the charts again.
It's not an easy task to write a song that becomes a holiday standard, but Carey did it when she teamed up with her then-songwriting partner, Walter Afanasieff. They've recalled how Carey wanted to write a song with the mood of some of those rhythm and blues songs of the early 1960s, similar to those on the 1963 Phil Spector-produced album, "A Christmas Gift For You."
It featured artists such as Darlene Love, The Ronettes and The Crystals, some of whom are joining Cary this week as those classic Christmas songs are flying back up the charts.
The #2 song on the Hot 100 this week is another female vocalist — but it's not Adele. Nope, It's Brenda Lee, whose "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" clocks in right behind Carey on the national charts. Who can resist the song, which was one of the first to successfully join rock 'n' roll with the holiday season?
Amazingly, Lee was only 13 when she recorded the song in 1958. It became a hit a couple of years later when it hit #14 on Dec. 12, 1960. This week's #2 showing for Lee's rocker is its highest chart showing ever!
As for Adele, she logs in behind Lee at #3 this week with her non-holiday offering, "Easy On Me."
Adele's bookended by 1950s-60s' era artists, because Bobby Helms is holding down the #4 spot on the Hot 100 with his 1957 classic, "Jingle Bell Rock" — which came out a year before Brenda Lee recorded her holiday hit. "Jingle Bell Rock" become a standard almost as soon as Helms recorded it — being reissued numerous times through the years.
I had a 45 rpm single of "Jingle Bell Rock" when I was a kid, courtesy of one of its many re-releases. At the time, I thought it was a new record, having no idea at the time it had originally been recorded in the 1950s.
"Jingle Bell Rock" has a triple appeal for me. Not only do you get a great song, you also get Helms' always emotive vocals. Still, one of the best parts for me is the electric guitar solo on Helms' original recording, courtesy of Nashville session ace Hank "Sugarfoot" Garland. If his tone and style seems a little familiar, it could because he's also the guy who picked lead guitar for Brenda Lee on "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."
I think Garland's a cool name for a guy who made a major contribution to a couple of holiday classics. While "Jingle Bell Rock" has been covered through the years by a lengthy list of artists, one that sticks out for me is the version — or versions — by Hall and Oates. Maybe it's a favorite because G.E. Smith played lead guitar with the band before signing on for a time with Bob Dylan's touring group.
Hall and Oates released a couple of videos of the song, one with Daryl Hall taking the lead vocals and another with John Oates doing his version. Oh well, they both featured G.E. Smith playing lead guitar — which shows they both recognized a great guitarist when they heard one.
Helms is followed on this week's Hot 100 with that jolly troubadour Burl Ives and his rendition of "Holly Jolly Christmas" at #5. The song gets heard by each succeeding generation when it's included in that seasonal claymation classic, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," which likely ensures it will remain a holiday favorite for a long, long time.
The Hot 100 chart goes secular again, with The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber holding down the #6 spot, but not for long. Right behind Bieber and The Kid is Andy Williams, and his rendition of "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year." Williams would likely be amazed if he could have known the song would become a top ten hit in 2021.
It's secular time again, with Glass Animals and Heat Waves at #8, but they're followed by another song which also seems on its way to becoming a holiday classic.
"Last Christmas" by Wham! may not quite have reached the status of becoming a Christmas standard, but it's on the cusp. Wham! recorded and released "Last Christmas" in 1984. Its opening lines of "Last Christmas, I gave you my heart, but the very next day, you gave it away," are becoming a little more ubiquitous with each year, and it could very well become the next new Christmas classic, coming in at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of Dec. 25.
Another secular song, "Industry Baby" by Lil NASX & Jack Harlow round out the top ten, but they are plenty of more revitalized Christmas classics making a fresh run on the charts.
They include Jose Feliciano with "Feliz Navidad" at #11 — which puts him ahead of another singer and acoustic guitar player, Ed Sheeran who's in at #12 with "Shivers."
Look out Sheeran! A sleigh is bearing down on you. That's because The Ronettes and their rendition of "Sleigh Ride" from the aforementioned Phil Spector-produced 1963 album "A Christmas Gift For You" is clocking in at #13.
Sure, they're followed by Doja Cat and her hit "Need to Know," but the great Nat King Cole has the #15 recording in the nation this week with the Mel Torme-penned "A Christmas Song."
Other Christmas songs and artists helping rule this week's hottest songs in the land include Dean Martin and his "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" at #17.
Kelly Clarkson clocks in with her "Underneath the Tree" at #18, followed by Perry Como and "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas."
Gene Autry is back in the saddle again. He's holding down #21 among the hottest songs in the land with "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." Andy Williams has two songs in the top 25, hitting again with "Happy Holiday/The Holiday Season" at #22.
Ariana Grande is behind Andy Williams, with her new Christmas song "Santa Tell Us" at #24, with the fantastic Darlene Love holding down the #25 chart position with her timeless "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" — another offering from "A Christmas Gift For You."
Alas, one of the things I miss most about "The Late Show With David Letterman" is that Love would sing the song on the show every Christmas season.
Something that's intriguing to me is that although many of these songs have been recorded numerous times, including by contemporary artists, it's usually the original versions that are climbing the charts.
As Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell once sang so soulfully, "Ain't nothing like the real thing, baby!"
