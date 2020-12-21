An interesting thing about well-known people is some are exactly how you hoped they would be, but others are miles from their public persona.
That's why some artists decline to meet their own musical heroes, like the time Merle Haggard passed on an opportunity to meet Elvis Presley.
Yep, Haggard, who had a vast musical knowledge, was an Elvis fan. He even recorded a tribute album to Elvis, called "From Graceland to the Promised Land," with every song on the album except the Haggard-penned title track consisting of Haggard's version of an Elvis song.
Haggard's tributes to Jimmie Rodgers, Bob Wills and Lefty Frizzell were all excellent. His tribute to Elvis — not so much. Still, Haggard's sentiments were sincere. He once related how he did not want to meet Elvis because he had a certain image of Elvis in his head and he didn't want to see it shattered.
Not that Elvis had done anything to warrant such apprehension. Haggard, who no doubt had already met many of the singers who had inspired him by that stage of his career, did not want to take a chance where Elvis was concerned. That's one image he wanted to keep intact — years before Presley's issues with prescription drugs became widely-known.
Speaking of Elvis, he's the only artist on the RCA label to sell more records than the great singer we lost on Dec. 12. Charley Pride passed from this life on that day in Dallas, due to complications from COVID-19.
Only a month before, he performed in Nashville during the Country Music Association Awards show, where he received the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.
Pride performed his huge hit from the early 1970s, "Kiss an Angel Good Morning." Upcoming Nashville artist Jimmie Allen joined Pride for an onstage duet.
So what if Pride, at 86, sounded a little warbly on a few notes? Those in the audience — mostly other entertainers — were obviously happy to hear him serenade them, judging by the smiles on their faces shown during the awards show broadcast.
I can understand that.
Even before I became a journalist, I was lucky enough to meet a number of musicians I admired — sometimes due to a matter of being in a certain place at a certain time.
I'm happy to say the great Charley Pride falls into the category of those whom I'm glad I've met. Although there were a few seconds of apprehension at first, it wasn't his fault, but more a case of mistaken identity.
Pride's story is well-known among music fans. Born in Sledge, Mississippi, he soon left the cotton field for the baseball diamond and proved adept enough to play on a minor league team for the New York Yankees. While he never made the majors, his baseball prowess eventually led him to Montana.
When the majors and minors fell through, Pride worked at a smelter in Helena, Montana, where he also played on the smelter's baseball team. He soon began singing a few country songs before the games. That led to other gigs, where country singers Red Sovine and Red Foley — I wonder if they called that the Red Tour? — happened to hear Pride sing when they performed in the area.
Sovine, especially, is credited with convincing Pride to move to Nashville with an offer to help him by introducing him around town. That's where Pride met the man who became his manager, Jack Johnson, and another guy who proved instrumental in his music career, Cowboy Jack Clement.
Clement pointed Pride to some new songs and also to Chet Atkins — not only a legendary guitarist, but also the main producer at RCA Records, who signed him to a recording contract.
What followed were 29 number 1 hits and 70 million records sold: "Just Between You and Me," "All I Have to Offer You Is Me," "Crystal Chandelier," "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'" and of course, what to me will always be his signature song, "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone."
Remembering Charley Pride this week made me recall my only meeting with him, long before I became a journalist, when I had a four-hour layover at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.
Among those in the airport were groups of young people known as the Hare Krishnas, who would typically go up and hand a flower to the usually-surprised person with whom they were interacting, and then ask for a donation. While waiting for a plane, I watched as many smiles gave away to disappointment as soon as people learned the flower-handing was all part of the bit to try and get a contribution.
Meanwhile, a flowing stream of passengers embarked and disembarked near the place I had chosen to pass those four long hours where I waited to catch my flight — then one of them caught my attention.
Could it be? Charley Pride? He wore jeans and a sort of Western shirt, not the suit and tie I was used to seeing the performer wear onstage during his many TV appearances. No one accompanied him and the only thing he carried was a long leather garment bag, slung over his shoulder, long enough to carry a suit without wrinkling it. When he passed, I saw it had been artfully embossed with the letters "C P." That did it! I wasn't about to let my chance to meet Charley Pride go by. At least I'd have something to show for those four hours in Chicago.
I shot from my seat and starting walking alongside him — and he strode along at a swift pace. "Hello Charley," I said. For a second, he eyed me warily — not at all like the friendly guy I'd expected CP to be. Then, I flashed on the reason for his wariness.
"Hey, I'm not one of those guys," I said, nodding toward some Hare Krishnas who were about my age and were even then accosting more unsuspecting folks with their flower-donation bit.
"I'm from Oklahoma," I said, figuring that would explain everything.
That's all it took. I guess he figured a kid from Oklahoma couldn't be too bad. Charley immediately turned into the friendly guy I had hoped he would be once he realized I wasn't about to hand him a flower and ask for some money. He flashed a grin and we had a quick chat as I told him how much I liked his music. We talked for a minute or so and then I said good-bye as he continued his journey.
While I liked Charley's signature songs I also liked those that were hits, but didn't quite shoot into the stratosphere, such as "Mississippi Cotton Picking Delta Town," "Burgers and Fries," "Roll On Mississippi," "You're My Jamaica" and another song strongly identified with him, "I'm Just Me."
One of Charley's last recording sessions was with a guy from Oklahoma, Garth Brooks, who duets with him on "Where the Crosses Don't Burn" from Brooks's new album, "Fun." They recorded the song in September at Pride's Dallas studio and Brooks released the album in November.
When I look back on Charley Pride's exceptional career and the enduring music that's his legacy, I can think of no better way to show my appreciation than with the words Jimmie Allen said after they finished their duet of "Kiss an Angel Good Morning" at the CMA Awards last month.
"Thank you, Mr. Charley."
