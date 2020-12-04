RAMBLIN' ROUND: Barry Gibb: Ready for the country Bee Gees

I've listened to a promotional video for a new country music album with the featured artist talking about his rural roots and growing up with his brothers.
"We grew up in a totally different world, a time that really reflected the tire across the creek," he said. "You walked for miles to school through the countryside and through the fields."
While it sounds as if the narrator could be one of the country music artists who grew up in rural America, the person doing the talking is Barry Gibb, the only surviving member of the famed group, the Bee Gees.
Gibb is getting ready to release his first country music album in January, recorded in Nashville. It has the somewhat unwieldy title of "Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1."
It seems the Bee Gees music is in the air these days — and it's about to fill the air a lot more.
Oklahoma's main public television station, OETA, has broadcast their 1997 Las Vegas concert called "One Night Only" at least a couple of times in the past week. It's become almost an annual staple for the PBS fundraising efforts.
A new documentary titled "The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart," is set to premier on HBO Max on Dec. 12. In a trailer, it promises to tell the story of "this iconic trio, who found early fame in the '60s and went on to write 1,000 songs, including 20 No. 1 hits throughout their storied career.
That will be followed by the Jan. 12 release of Barry Gibbs' "Greenfields: The Gibbs Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1." That's right, it's called "The Gibbs Brothers Songbook" — not the Brothers Gibb songbook.
Even a new Bee Gees biopic is said to be in the works, with "Bohemian Rhapsody" film producer Graham King at the helm, and Steven Speilberg also reportedly involved in the production.
Anyone who might be surprised to see Barry Gibb record a solo country music album should not be, according to Gibb himself, who said he's always been a country singer and has always loved country music, going back to his early years, when he grew up listening to country music back in Australia, where bluegrass — yep, bluegrass —music ruled the day.
Gibb said his new album features "some of the greatest country music artists I've seen and it's all the people I've dreamed of working with in country music."
Set for release on Capitol, the new album features Gibb in duets with such artists as Alison Krauss, Jason Isbell, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Sheryl Crow, Olivia Newton John, Jay Buchanan and Australian guitarist extraordinaire, Tommy Emmanuel.
It consists of new versions of Bee Gees classics along with some lesser-known deep cuts from their long recording career. It's first single is one of Barry Gibbs' lesser-known works, a country music-sounding song called "Words OF A Fool," a duet with Isbell providing vocals and slide guitar.
Before growing up to sell an estimated 120-to-220 million records worldwide, Barry Gibb, along with his younger brothers Maurice and Robin — who were fraternal twins bearing little resemblance to each other — had an international upbringing.
Born on the Isle of Man, in 1958 the Brothers Gibb moved to Australia with their parents and older sister while they were still children. Discovering a gift for harmonizing, they played their first gigs and made their first records while living Down Under.
They had their first hit, called "Spicks & Specks" in 1966, while still living in Autstralia.
I recently watched a short documentary about the Bee Gees and felt surprised to see Barry Gibb towering over his younger brothers, even though he was only three years older than them. While Barry already was a strapping teenager, Maurice and Robin still looked like little boys when they first started performing in public in Australia;
They later moved to England and were considered part of the 1960s musical British Invasion in the United States, where Barry Gibb eventually moved after developing a fondness for Miami's recording studios.
I always thought it a little unfair how the Bee Gees were labeled the Kings of Disco.
After all, they had several distinct phases, with the first one in the 1960s, when they scored hits such as "I Gotta Get a Message To You," "Massachusetts," "I Started a Joke" "To Love Somebody" and "Words."
That string of hits would have been enough to secure their musical legacy, but they followed with an rhythm and blues-based period in the early to mid-19070s, when they recorded hits such as "Lonely Days," "Nights On Broadway," "How Can You Mend a Broken Heart" and "Jive Talkin'."
In 1977 they shot into the stratosphere, of course, when they recorded the songs that became part of the "Saturday Nigh Fever" soundtrack — still the second highest-selling soundtrack in history behind only Whitney Houston's soundtrack to "The Bodyguard."'
They also fired off a series of number one hits, including "Stayin' Alive," "Night Fever," "More Than A woman," "How Deep Is Your Love" and "More Than A Woman."
They would go on to have more hits in the late 1970s, including "Too Much Heaven" and "Tragedy."
Unfortunately for them, they were caught up in the whole "Disco Sucks" anti-disco fervor that followed their massive success, which included a disc jockey in Chicago encouraging baseball fans to bring their disco records to Comiskey Field so he could literally blow them up during a break in a Chicago White Socks doubleheader.
They did — and he did.
Barry Gibb said he never considered the Bee Gees songs disco songs — he and his brothers were simply trying to write the best songs they could. I think they achieved their goal.
In addition to Bee Gee songs, Barry Gibb would also find time to write number one hits for other artists, such as "Grease" for Franke Valli and "Islands in the Stream" for Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.
When the Bee Gees were finally inducted into the Rock andRoll Hall of Fame, they were fittingly inducted by Brian Wilson, who knows something about performing with siblings, since he and his brothers Carl Wilson and Dennis Wilson sang that tight sibling harmony as the Beach Boys.
In a statement released about his upcoming album, Barry Gibb reflected on the loss of his fellow Bee Gees and brothers, Maurice and Robin Gibb. His younger brother, Andy Gibb, who had a solo career, is also deceased.
"I feel deep down that Maurice and Robing would have loved this album for different reasons," Gibb said.
"I wish we all could have been together to do it... but I think we were."
