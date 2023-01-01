It certainly sounded like a musical adventure.
With the last Dancing Rabbit Music Festival outdoor show booked for November, most festival fans were hoping for moderate weather — as I'm sure were the musicians set to perform on the outdoor stage, set up this time in the parking lot behind The Icehouse.
It looked like it had the potential for an interesting show, with Oklahoma's own John Fullbright booked to headline the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's fall edition, with Ragland and Carter Sampson opening.
As an added bonus attraction, traveling troubadour Charlie Parr would perform a special after show following the outdoor concert, playing inside Spaceship Earth Coffee, along with openers Two Runner.
As the Nov. 12 show date neared it looked like those hoping for moderate November weather would see half of their wish fulfilled. Forecasters predicted clear skies with none of that cold November rain — but the daytime high would hover around 40 degrees and then start plummeting around sundown.
Hey, I've been to lots of outdoor festivals — but always in the spring or summer. This one in November promised a different experience. But I figured if you're going to attend an outdoor festival in temperatures of 40 degrees and then descending, you might as well embrace it. I — and plenty of others at the show — were ready for a cold concert experience, at least as far as the weather was concerned.
Members of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival were also ready for the cold — with fire pits and outdoor heaters set intermittently around the gravel parking lot where the concert would be held.
As soon as I arrived on the scene with plenty of daylight still left, I briefly ducked inside Spaceship Earth to see if Charlie Parr had arrived and to say hello to him if he had. Charlie was seated at a table against the wall, accompanied by his grown-up nephew from Wichita, who had brought along a parcel of T-shirts he had created especially for the McAlester festival.
After a hello and a quick conversation, I strode outside and crossed Choctaw Avenue to where Ragland, consisting of the husband and wife duo of Autumn Ragland and Sam Cox, performed on the outdoor stage, augmented by another musician on bass.
Ragland played a set filled with originals, but they really got the kids in the crowd — and lots grownups too — going when they shifted into "You've Got A Friend in Me," the Randy Newman song from the animated film "Toy Story."
By then the air had become a bit nippier as the evening approached. Autumn Ragland said something along the lines of "Thank you Dancing Rabbit Music Festival for inviting us up here... to freeze."
By the time Ragland finished their set, the sun had really began its descent. Before John Fullbright started his set, some kind-hearted souls set a portable fire pit on the stage, to give Fullbright and his band some warmth while they performed.
Many concert-goers have those specialmoments they remember, when events converge to make a certain musical moment unique. I've been fortunate enough to have experienced lots of those, but I soon had another to add to the list.
With the last vestiges of the setting sun providing a purple and red backdrop, a few early stars became visible, glittering in the sky above like a handful of scatted jewels.
Fullbright strode onstage, along with his band, and took a seat at the keyboards where he stayed seated for almost the entirety of his set. He hit the opening chords of his song "Stars" — a favorite from his new album, "The Liar," released earlier in the year.
His voice reverberated through the chilly air as he sang the ballad's opening lines:
"I've seen stars before; I've looked up and felt empty; I've looked up and felt nothing; I've looked up and felt sorrow, like I was alone."
Fullbright seemed to have many in the crowd enthralled with his delivery, looking as if they were hanging onto every line.
"But tonight, I looked up, to the stars brightly shining, and I felt like I was something in the eyes of God as He smiled."
That's only the first verse. Two more, just as powerful, maybe even more so, followed. Fullbright had gone against convention where concert openers are concerned. He didn't open with with a rocking anthem, although some of them would come later. Nope, he opened with a slower number — the sort of audacious act The Band committed on their debut album, "Music From Big Pink" when they opened their album with the slow and mournful song "Tears of Rage," written by Bob Dylan and The Band's Richard Manuel.
Fullbright's voice rose in volume as he hit the highest notes, only adding the intensity of his vocals. I'm surprised his voice didn't crack in the cold evening air as he sang the highest — and loudest — notes but it didn't.
As Fullbright sang the final notes, I felt chill bumps. Was it because of the chill in the air? I think not.
Fullbright and band delivered more songs from his new album, including "Paranoid Heart." It opens with the memorable lines "I was born on the Fourth of July, fireworks screaming in cerulean skies, claimed by the cannon blast, seemed like my heart always beat too fast."
OK, I had to check out the meaning of "cerulean," defined as a "deep blue sky color." Thank you Oxford Dictionary. You've been a friend for life.
"Paranoid Heart" also includes the memorable refrain, "I will never speak your name. I will never speak your name if it's not out of love again."
Fullbright pumped up the night with his song "Social Skills" — his darkly humorous take on a guy who tries explain his substance abuse is due to a lack of said skills.
As Fullbright's set continued, he delivered a variety of songs. I detected a bit of a Dr. John influence here and maybe a little Leon Russell there, but it all came out as unmistakably John Fullbright.
With the smell of woodsmoke from the logs in the fire pits emanating through the air, I could see the vapor-like breath of the concert goers as they spoke or yelled with enthusiasm at the end of each song.
Finally Fullbright said this will be his last song but after it ends, he and the band remain onstage, and tear into another.
While Fullbright is a highly gifted songwriter, I've been hoping all night to hear a cover song in his repertoire, "Saved," the Fats Domino song later covered by The Band. And then suddenly there it is as Fullbright slams down on the keyboards and sings:
"I used to smoke (bam!); I used to drink (bam!) I used to smoke,drink and dance the hootchie-koo, smoke and drink and dance the hootchie-koo. Now, I'm standing on the corner, praying for me and you."
As the band rocked out, Fullbright sang "That's why I'm saved, I'm saved, people let me tell you about a kingdom coming, I'm gonna preach till you're deaf and dumb."
I especially like the line "I'm in the soul-saving army, beating on the big bass drum."
As Fullbright ended his set, the crowd in the parking lot gave him another round of applause — then many of them crossed Choctaw Avenue to Spaceship Earth where a magnificent performance by Charlie Parr awaited.
Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch, Jeremy Beaver of Spaceship Earth and Kyle Spruce of Downtown 312 all say they are planning big things for 2023.
I know lots of music fans — not only from around Oklahoma but from other states as well — are filled with anticipation to see what the New Year's Dancing Rabbit Music Festival and associated shows will bring.
If it matches 2022, there should plenty to look forward to in the 2023 McAlester music scene.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
