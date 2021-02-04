Contested municipal elections are shaping up in Hartshorne, Krebs and Quinton, following the conclusion of a three-day candidate filing period.
Candidates from the three municipalities are to face each other in an April 6 nonpartisan election.
Municipalities with contested seats and the candidates seeking offices are:
• Hartshorne — Races are looming for two offices. Two candidates are seeking the Hartshorne city treasurer's office, with Renee Montgomery and Sue Tiner both filing for the post.
Another race is shaping up for the Ward 2 city council seat, with Sheryl Baker and Barney Rosso both seeking the office.
Hartshorne City Council candidates who were unopposed were Ward 1, Paul Raymond Marean; Ward 3, Belinda Spears and Ward 4, Gary Jackson.
• Krebs — Daulfin Bennett and David Bailey are both seeking the Ward 2 city council, seat. Connie Poole was unopposed in Ward 4.
• Quinton — Two candidates, Carla Montgomery and Tristin Romaine Johnson, are running for the town clerk/treasurer's office.
Six candidates are vying for two seats on the Quinton town trustee board, with the two candidates getting the most votes winning the offices. Candidates for the two seats are Carey Gragg, M.A. Sweetwater Kendrick, Dawn L. Haviland, Mary Kilcrease, Tim Reevis and Allen Miller.
Municipalities in Pittsburg County where candidates filed for office but were unopposed are:
• Alderson — Offices with only one candidate were Alderson town clerk, Terryl McCoy; Ward 1 trustee, Myra Watson and Ward 3 trustee, Marvin Hammons.
• Haileyville — Candidates filing for office were Haileyville Ward 1A city council, Danny Karr; Ward 3A city council, Johnny D. Ray and Ward 4A city council, Ryan Leiss. All three candidates were unopposed. Two offices in Haileyville drew no candidates: The Ward 2A council seat and the 2B unexpired term council seat
• Kiowa — Candidates filing for office in Kiowa were town clerk, Deanna Sexton; Ward 1 trustee, Kristi Hall and Ward 3 Trustee, Meredith L. Hatridge, with none of the Kiowa candidates drawing an opponent. No one filed for the Ward 5 trustee seat in Kiowa.
• Savanna — Those unopposed for office in Savanna were: Unexpired town clerk, Katie L. Gragert; Ward 2 city council, Nathan Ivey and town treasurer, Robbye A. Watts.
Candidates who did not draw an opponent are expected to be declared winners unless a candidate withdraws or another candidate objects to an opponent's candidacy prior to the 5 p.m. Friday deadline.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.