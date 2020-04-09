More candidates have filed in Oklahoma City for offices representing Pittsburg County at the state level, while no new filings were reported early Thursday at the county election board office.
District 17 State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, filled for reelection with the Oklahoma State Election Board, seeking a second two-year term in office. That sets up a race with Shannon Rowell, of McAlester, who also filed as a Republican candidate for the District 17 post.
In House District 18, McAlester attorney Brecken Wagner filed as a Republican candidate, setting up a race with David Smith, R-of Cabiness Road, who is seeking a second two-year term in the House office.
District 7 Sate Sen. Larry Boggs, R-Red Oak, has filed for reelection to another four-year term in office, setting up a potential contest with fellow Republican Warren Hamilton, of McCurtain.
Also in District 7, Jerry Donathan, of rural McAlester, filed as a Democratic candidate for the state Senate seat.
Two GOP candidates have filed for a seat on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. Todd Heitt is seeking another term, while facing a challege from fellow Republican Harold D. Spradling.
Candidates who filed for Pittsburg County offices on Wednesday included:
• Sheriff Chris Morris filed as a Republican candidate for another four-year term in office, while McAlester Police Lt. Bobby Cox also filing for the post as a GOP candidate.
• Court Clerk Cindy Ledford filed for reelection as a Democrat candidate and is facing a challenge from fellow Democrat Pam Smith.
• County Clerk Hope Trammell filed for reelection as a Democrat.
• District 2 Pittsburg County Commissioner Kevin Smith filed for reelection as a Democrat.
The candidate filing period extends through 5 p,m, Friday, April 10.
Candidates for county offices can file at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester, while candidates for state and federal offices file through the Oklahoma State Election Board in Oklahoma City. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Election Board is accepting filings either by mail or by a drive-through method in a parking lot in Oklahoma City.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
