Races were set for Pittsburg County sheriff and court clerk, as well as State Senate and House seats covering Pittsburg County as the three-day filing period ended at 5 p.m. Friday.
That's barring any later additions by the Oklahoma State Election Board, which allowed filing by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For what is believed to be the first time in Pittsburg County, the sheriff's race is set to be decided by the Republican Primary.
Both current Sheriff Chris Morris and McAlester Police Lt. Bobby Cox filed as Republican candidates for a four-year term in the sheriff's office. With no Democrats or Libertarians on the ballot, the sheriff's race should be decided when GOP voters go the polls for the scheduled June 30 Primary Election.
On the Democrat side, current Pittsburg County Court Clerk Cindy Ledford and challenger Pam Smith both filed as Democratic candidates for a four-year term in the court clerk's office. With no Republican or Libertarian candidates, that race is set to be decided during the June 30 Democrat Primary.
District 2 Pittsburg County Commissioner Kevin Smith and County Clerk Hope Trammell did not draw an opponent. Both of the Democrat candidates are set to win a four-year term in office.
Five candidates had filed for the District 7 State Senate seat as of midday Friday.
Cathy Zukosky Thornton, of South Bache Road Hartshorne, filed as a Democrat for the Senate office, setting up a Democratic primary race with Jerry Donathan, of Donathan Road in rural McAlester.
On Republican side, current District 7 Sen. Larry Boggs filed for reelection to a four-year term, with Kevin Woody, of Massey Cemetery Road, McAlester, and Warren Hamilton, of McCurtain, also seeking the GOP nomination for the state Senate seat.
Thornton and Donathan are set to face each other in the June 30 Primary Election for the Democratic nomination for the District 7 seat.
On the Republican side, Boggs, Woody and Hamilton will vie for the GOP nomination for the office, with an Aug. 25 Runoff Election if needed
Republican and Democrat nominees for the District 7 seat will then face each other during the Nov. 3 general Election to determine who wins the post.
Three Republican candidates filed for the District 18 House seat. Brenda Angel, of McAlester, became the third candidate to seek the GOP nomination. Current District 18 Rep. David Smith, of Cabiness road, is seeking reelection to a second term, with McAlester attorney Brecken Wagner also filing for the office.
Since all three District 18 candidates are Republicans, they will face each during the June 30 Primary election. If none of the three gets more than 50% of the vote, the two who garner the most will advance to the Aug. 25 runoff. With no Democrat candidates, whoever wins the Republican nomination, wins the District 18 post.
In the District 17 House race, State Rep. Jim Grego, of Wilburton, is facing a challenge from fellow Republican Shannon Rowell of McAlester.
With the two GOP candidates the only ones to file, whoever wins the June 30 Primary will win the office.
