Quinton Public Schools is asking voters to pass a school bond issue to construct a new school cafeteria along with a library/resource center at the elementary school, with both doubling as storm shelters for students and the community.
The $6.3 million school bond issue is on the ballot for voters in the Quinton School District during the Sept. 14 Special Election on Tuesday.
Quinton Schools Superintendent Todd Wilson said the school's current cafeteria was constructed in 1969. A new and bigger cafeteria would include a dining area that would double as a safe room for students and the community.
At the elementary school, a new library/resource center would also serve as a safe room for students and the community, the superintendent said.
The proposed high school cafeteria would cover 6,784 square feet. It has a 600-person safe room occupancy rating, said Wilson.
At the elementary school, the proposed new library/resource center would cover 3,490 square feet and have a safe room rating of 360 occupants.
Quinton Public Schools has approximately 405 students in the pre-K through twelfth grades, the superintendent said.
"We would obviously put the students in first and then let the community in," he said.
School officials will have keys to the safe rooms and the Quinton Police Department will have keys for outside school hours, he said. In case of the threat of severe weather after school hours, police will be instructed to open the safe rooms without having to first get permission from school officials.
"Don't even call," Wilson said. The goal is to have the shelters open before any tornado warning sirens are sounded.
Two safe rooms are needed because the schools are in different locations, Wilson said. The superintendent wants to avoid busing students to a shelter during approaching severe weather.
"We need a safe room at the elementary school because the schools are about four-and-a-half or five blocks part," Wilson said. Plans call for the safe room buildings to be constructed to withstand an F5 tornado, he said.
School officials decided to include the new cafeteria and dining area, as well as the library/resource center, as part of the safe room buildings, as opposed to constructing stand-alone safe rooms.
"If you're going to build something, you might as well have something you can use every day," he said, noting both facilities would be utilized during every school day by Quinton Public Schools.
Voters came close to passing the school bond issue earlier this year during a Feb. 9 election. Although 55% of the voters supported the measure, it fell 5% short of the 60% super majority required for passage.
Wilson recalled challenges voters faced that day.
"It was about zero degrees," Wilson said, "There was snow and ice everywhere."
Wilson said roads were closed in McAlester and one of the voting machines didn't make it to Quinton until mid-morning.
Now, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 89 forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 14, Wilson is hoping enough voters cast ballots in support of the measure to obtain the required super majority this time around.
"We hope to hit that 60% threshold," he said.
All registered voters living within the Quinton School District are eligible to vote in the election. Voting precincts are in Quinton and Enterprise, which is part of the Quinton School District, he said.
"We would love to have people come out and support the bond," said Wilson.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.