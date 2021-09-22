A southeastern Oklahoma town's governing body rescheduled a special meeting to discuss the employment of its police chief on administrative leave after failing to notify him in time.
The Quinton Board of Trustees originally set the special meeting for Sept. 23 at a time to be determined to discuss the employment status of Police Chief Lawrence "Larry" Ruiz Jr. — whom they placed on paid leave last month after a Pittsburg County judge ruled he lacks credibility as a witness.
A town official said the meeting was rescheduled to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 because the town didn't mail a letter to Ruiz in the required amount of time set by state law.
“The letter is to inform Ruiz that there’s going to be a meeting regarding his employment,” the town official said. “We needed to allow him 10-days from the day the letter was sent, and we failed to do that.”
Board members placed Ruiz on paid leave Aug. 12 after a Pittsburg County judge ruled he lacks credibility as a witness due to legal history involving crimes of dishonesty which was brought up during a misdemeanor case.
District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin, in granting a motion for disclosure of Giglio material in August, wrote Ruiz’s legal history includes multiple dismissed felonies involving dishonesty including two counts of embezzlement and impersonating an officer.
Ruiz’s legal history also includes eight protective orders filed against him that were all eventually dismissed with all accusing him of aggressive physical and verbal behavior.
A ninth protective order filed against Ruiz in July 2021 by a woman who claims Ruiz stalked and harassed her. An emergency protective over is currently in effect against Ruiz with a hearing on the matter scheduled for Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. in District 18 Special Judge Mindy Beare’s courtroom.
If a final protective order is issued against Ruiz, it could jeopardize his state-required certification to remain a peace officer, CLEET General Counsel Preston Draper told the News-Capital.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.