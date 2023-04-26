Quinton citizens voiced frustration over several agenda items, accused board members of Open Meetings Act violations, and the town’s mayor resigned in the middle of a contentious meeting.
Town of Quinton Board of Trustees met in a recent special meeting that started with heated discussion over whether the meeting was legally called in the first place.
City Attorney Pat Layden told the board that if three members indicated they wanted to schedule a special meeting, they could legally do so — while some citizens argued they couldn’t according to information they claimed to receive from The Oklahoma Municipal League, an association organized to offer municipal government bodies guidance.
“If OML says something different, that’s fine,” Layden told board members. “But that’s my thought and it’s just a logical thing.”
Layden asked if three members agreed to having the meeting; three said they agreed to having the meeting, and the attorney said that justified opening the meeting.
A citizen said she believed some council members violated Oklahoma’s Open Meetings Act by discussing agenda items.
Layden responded that council members would violate the Open Meetings Act if they met to discuss city business, but said one member could talk to one other member about procedure and to ask if a special meeting is necessary.
Oklahoma’s Open Meetings Act states a public meeting “means the conduct of business of a public body by a majority of its members.” State law specifically says public meetings “shall not include informal gatherings of a majority of the members of the public body when no business of the public body is discussed.”
Quinton operates as a board-form of municipal government consisting of five trustees, who elect from among them the mayor as per Oklahoma law.
Despite guidance from the city attorney, Quinton Mayor Paula Peevy then stood and pointed a finger upward while announcing her resignation.
“At this moment, I resign as your mayor,” Peevy said. “I will keep my elected seat, but this is an illegal meeting and I will not be the leader of it.”
Peevy served as mayor since the board appointed her in August 2022 after it voted to remove Allen Miller, who still holds a board seat and did not attend the Thursday meeting.
Board members then voted to appoint Carey Gragg as the new mayor, with Peevy responding “this is an illegal meeting; I abstain” when asked for her vote on the motion and several agenda items afterward.
An agenda item also called for the board to discuss the employment of Town Administrator Connie Stockton and Police Chief Kevin Kirk.
After executive sessions that totaled nearly two hours, board members returned to open session and voted to table discussion about Stockton. The agenda items will be brought on the next regular meeting set for May 11.
Peevy then moved to take no action against Kirk, Gragg seconded the motion. Board members voted to approve the motion.
Board members also voted to approve a motion to adjust the public speaking policy during meetings.
Citizens previously could sign up to speak on each agenda item under previous policy before board members voted to make one public speaking window at the beginning of each meeting.
Board members said the new policy allows anyone to speak for three minutes about any agenda item near the start of the meeting to “cut down on interruptions” and improve time efficiency.
