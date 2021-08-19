A southeast Oklahoma town hired a temporary acting police chief Thursday during a special meeting after placing its police chief on paid administrative leave and seeing its assistant chief resign last week.
Quinton Board of Trustees unanimously voted to hire Brent Cox as the temporary acting police chief after the board voted last week to place police chief Lawrence “Larry” Ruiz Jr., on administrative leave with pay.
Ruiz was placed on leave after a Pittsburg County judge ruled he lacks credibility as a witness due to legal history involving dishonesty which was brought up in a misdemeanor case.
A Wednesday hearing in a protective order filed against Ruiz could jeopardize his state required peace officer certification if the order is granted.
Assistant Chief Joey Oliver resigned his position days after the McAlester News-Capital submitted a request for his employment application under the Oklahoma Open Records Act. Documents obtained by the News-Capital show the assistant chief left out details about his previous employment that coincided with some legal history of his own.
Trustees said Cox will be paid a yearly salary of $45,000 to be the town’s acting police chief and will be subject to a 90-day probation period.
He did not know when his first shift as the town’s acting chief would start and said it could even start soon after his hiring at the Thursday meeting.
Cox said he was previously employed as a Quinton police officer, but did not remember the dates he served.
His previous employment was with the McCurtain Police Department in Haskell County before he left last year.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
