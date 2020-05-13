Valedictorian Hayden Workman
Son of Matt and Tracey Workman
I plan on attending Carl Albert State College to obtain by associates and then attend the University of Oklahoma to obtain my master’s in exercise science.
Salutatorian Rynda Wilson
daughter of Todd and Relinda Wilson
I plan to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College and major in animal science!
Historian: Krimson Followill
Daughter of Shawn and Karri Followill
My plans after graduation are to attend EOSC and major in Mass Communications. Following that, I want apply to UCO for their Theater Arts- Design & Technology program.
