Voters will decide on a $6.4 million school bond issue that could bring two new facilities that double as storm shelters.
Quinton Public Schools Superintendent Todd Wilson said the primary focus of the bond proposition set for the Feb. 9 ballot is adding a high school cafeteria and an elementary library that each would serve as community tornado shelters.
“There’s a valid need,” Wilson said. “We don’t have safe rooms at the school and there aren’t any really available to the community. We do need a new cafeteria and we do need a new library so these are things that could be used every single day.”
The $6,420,000 school bond measure would provide funds for construction and repairing school buildings through issuing bonds over 10 years.
Wilson said doesn’t believe it would mean a tax increase, but wants to minimize any potential tax increase if the school bond proposition receives the required 60% super majority.
He said the bond funds would be used for a new cafeteria at the high school holding more than 600 people and a library at the elementary fitting about 350 people.
Wilson said plans call for those new structures to also serve as community storm shelters in the event of a tornado in the town of a little less than 1,000 people.
“We’ve been lucky that we’ve never had the worst things possible happen,” Wilson said of Quinton not having a community storm shelter.
McAlester residents expressed concern when the storm shelter at the Old McAlester High School remained locked while tornado warning sirens sounded in March 2017 that led to a new access plan.
Limited storm shelter access also raised concerns when an EF-2 tornado ripped through Haileyville in May 2019 with maximum winds between 110 and 120 miles per hour.
Wilson said plans call for each Quinton police officer to have a key to the storm shelters so they can provide quick access under bad weather.
“And if a tornado happens during school hours, we will obviously be here to let them in too,” Wilson said.
Wilson said Quinton’s current cafeteria opened in 1969 and “has far exceeded what it’s designed to do.” He said school officials also wanted a new library with more space.
School officials were also reminded of the community need for a storm shelter after hosting a basketball game, during which a tornado warning forced attendees to huddle in storage rooms and under bleachers.
“We were inside a metal building under cement bleachers because there is nowhere else to go,” Wilson said.
Haileyville Public Schools is also asking for help through a school bond issue.
Voters will decide Feb. 9 on a proposition that would put $265,000 toward school buildings, furniture, fixtures, and other improvements through issuing bonds over 10 years.
HPS posted a plan for the bond funding to go toward the following:
• $35,000 to perform security improvements to doors and locks across the district
• $50,000 to acquire cafeteria equipment
• $30,000 to acquire an instal fencing at the baseball field
• $10,000 to renovate, repair and.or remodel the restrooms at the baseball and softball field
• $25,000 to acquire scoreboards and score table for the gym
• $115,000 to renovate, repair and/or remodel district-wide, including roof repairs, flooring, restroom partitions and fencing at bus barn.
