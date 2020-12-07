Quinton EOSC GEAR UP students participate in University of Florida virtual tour

WILBURTON — Quinton ninth and 10th grade Eastern Oklahoma State College GEAR UP students recently participated in a UF (University of Florida) virtual tour through Zoom, which is a virtual conferencing platform.
The tour was hosted by FOCUS Training, an EOSC GEAR UP Partner. Students were welcomed by Dacia Bowra, UF Associate Director of Freshman Admissions.
Bowra provided students with an overview of the University of Florida, which is located in Gainesville, Fla. UF is probably best known as being home of the Gators.
Bowra discussed the estimated cost of tuition, scholarship opportunities, and the admissions process. UF offers more than 1,000 student clubs and organizations as well as 26 residence halls for on-campus living.
Students learned the student-to-faculty ratio is 18:1, which allows faculty to more engage with each student. GEAR UP students also learned about the variety of popular academic programs offered, including biomedical sciences, engineering and social sciences. The virtual tour ended with a question and answer session.
The field trip was sponsored by Eastern Oklahoma State College GEAR UP. Eastern received a $17 million federal GEAR UP grant in 2017, and will serve more than 3,000 students in 39 area schools for seven years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.