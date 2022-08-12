Quinton board removes mayor, elects another

Citizens voiced frustration over an agenda item to remove the Quinton mayor before the town’s board ultimately removed him and elected another.
Town of Quinton Board of Trustees listened to public discussion before taking a 3-2 vote to remove Allen Miller as mayor during Thursday’s meeting, then heard from citizens again before electing Paula Peevy as the new mayor.
Board members did not provide reasons behind the changes during their discussion on the agenda items.
Peevy said after the meeting she still needed to process and did not want to comment when asked about the reason behind the change.
"We're going to work together as a community to make the town better," Peevy said about her goal moving forward. "Not just for one person, one place, you know, everybody."
Miller is serving his fourth elected term on the Quinton board and has served as mayor for nearly six years.
He said Thursday's changes stemmed from various disagreements between board members and City Administrator Connie Stockton.
"In my opinion, I think they're upset that I don't always agree with Connie," Miller said after the meeting.
Miller added he would continue working with town officials toward the best interests of the town.
The meeting started with Miller correcting what minutes for a previous meeting listed as his action regarding Stockton's contract.
Minutes stated Miller voted "yes" to approve a contract with Stockton as-is, but he said he voted "no" and requested the minutes be amended. Board members approved the change.
Stockton said she has supervised cleaning of the alleys — for which a citizen praised her — worked with the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office to bolster law enforcement after the board fired police chief Brent Cox for "good of the cause" last week, and more in her three months on the job.
Board members then jumped nearly halfway through the agenda to address the item regarding the removal of Miller as mayor.
"What's wrong with the mayor we have?" a citizen yelled from the nearly 50 crowded in the community center.
Citizens questioned the reason for removing Miller, why citizens couldn't vote on the mayor-related items, and made their cases for keeping Miller as mayor.
Quinton has a board-form of municipal government consisting of five trustees, who elect from among them the mayor as per Oklahoma law.
Voters elect representatives to the board, then board members elect which of the members will serve as mayor.
“The board of trustees shall elect from among its members a mayor,” O.S. § 12-104 states. “The mayor shall be elected in each odd-numbered year at the first board of trustees meeting held after trustee terms begin, or as soon thereafter as practicable. The mayor shall serve until his successor has been elected and qualified.”
Trustee Karen Vance moved to remove Miller and Peevy seconded. Board members did not discuss the motion before they voted 3-2 to remove Miller — with three voting yes, one abstaining and one voting no.
Citizens voiced more frustration before Vance moved to make Peevy mayor and Trustee Carey Gragg seconded before the board approved the motion.
O.S. § 12-106 lists the powers vested in the board of trustees, including the following:
“Appoint and remove, and confirm appointments of, designated town officers and employees as provided by law or ordinance.”
Stockton does not have a vote on agenda items.
