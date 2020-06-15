More than 50 people were in attendance Monday during the Quinton Board of Trustees special meeting to show support for the police department.
Quinton police supporters said they believe the board wants to defund the department and pay the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department to take over law enforcement in the northeastern Pittsburg County town.
But trustees took no action after discussing the employment of two city personnel in executive session and talking about the town's budget in the special meeting — which Board Member Taunya Jenkins said was the trustees' responsibility.
“It is our job as trustees to research when citizens come to us and request information,” Taunya Jenkins said. “It is our responsibility to gather that information and present it.”
Jenkins said after a citizen requested more information, she asked Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris for a quote if PCSO were to take over policing duties for the town. The sheriff's department already runs dispatch for the police department.
“So he put together an estimate, just like if you broke your car to see what repairs were,” Jenkins said. “It was a rough draft estimate.
But citizens showed up in force to the meeting as they believed the trustees wanted to defund the town's police department.
“I am mad they want to defund our police department,” said Christina Jenkins, whose husband Ken Jenkins is a QPD reserve officer. “What are they going to do when some domestic violence happens? Who’s going to be there?”
Jenkins said her concern was the timeliness for a deputy to arrive to the town.
“We need a police department. We need our cops,” Jenkins said. “They want to fund Pittsburg County when we already have good cops.”
Discussion of the budget occurred between the four board members who were present — Taunya Jenkins, Cindy Elmore, Mary Kilcrease, and Jimmy Boyd. Quinton Mayor Allen Miller and Town Attorney Kay Robbins Wall were not present for the discussion.
Budgets for the town’s street and alley fund, public works authority, administration, and public safety were all said to be down this year.
“I think the budget looks great,” Town Clerk Carla Montgomery told the trustees. “This is doable, we just have to be careful and try not to go over like this year.”
Attendees asked only one question during the meeting — regarding why the town needed to purchase a new tractor. A board member answered the tractor will replace two others along with other equipment that will be surplussed once the new tractor is in place.
After the public discussion, the board of trustees went into executive session for an hour to do an evaluation on Officer Gary Summers. The board voted to take no action at the meeting before the crowd erupted in applause.
The board then went into executive session to evaluate town employee Bobby Baker, in which the board could not take any action due to the wording on the posted agenda.
“I don’t feel like anything has gotten out of hand, I just think some things were misinformed or misunderstood,” Jenkins said.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
