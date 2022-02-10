Questions arise on ward boundary changes

A McAlester voter said she, a neighbor and several others were not allowed to cast a ballot McAlester's Feb. 8 Ward 2 city council race after living in the ward for years — but election officials maintain they made the right decision.
Vicki Brown, who lives in the 1500 block of South Ninth Street, did get to vote on the six proposed changes to the City Charter during the Tuesday election, but said she also wanted to cast a ballot for candidate Justin Few in the race for the Ward 2 seat on the city council.
Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes maintained Wednesday that Brown's Ninth Street address is not currently in Ward 2, as Brown contends, but is in Ward 6 as the precinct election officials told Brown on Tuesday. Barnes said election workers made the determination based on maps and other information provided by the city of McAlester.
A review by the News-Capital on amendments to the City Charter approved by the voters and new ward boundaries that was revised on Dec. 26, 2017 and became effective July 1, 2018, as well as several other factors, resulted in changes that could have been confusing to some.
Few won the Feb. 8, 2022, election for the Ward 2 city council seat, garnering 255 votes compared to 74 for the other candidate, Myles Lear Jett. While Few won the election, Brown said she had wanted to cast her ballot for him, and even had a campaign sign in her yard supporting his candidacy.
Regarding what happened when she went to vote on Tuesday, Brown said "I was told you cannot vote in Ward 2."
Precinct workers told her that's because she lives in Ward 6. Brown said precinct officials showed her a map that indicated her address is in Ward 6 because the ward boundaries changed, but Brown said she has voted in Ward 2 for years.
"I want to know where that map came from," Brown said, saying she questioned its legitimacy. "This should never have happened. I don't know how many people were turned away. I know it affected me, my neighbor and a precinct worker."
After speaking with Brown, the News-Capital conducted several interviews and filed an Open Records Request with the Pittsburg County Election Board. Barnes and her staff immediately fulfilled the request.
The News-Capital also spoke with and received other records from McAlester City Clerk Cora Middleton.
An examination of election records, maps and other materials from both the city of McAlester and the county election board shows that Brown's address is among those that were removed from Ward 2 and are now in Ward 6 — at least for now.
What may have caused some misunderstanding is a situation that has nothing to do with theredistricting of ward boundaries currently being undertaken by the city of McAlester's Ward Commission based on the results of the 2020 Census. That process is still underway and must be approved by the McAlester city council before it becomes official.
It also has nothing to do with the changes to the boundaries enacted after the 2010 Census either — except indirectly.
Instead, it's related to changes made to the ward boundaries as the result of a 2015 vote by the people of McAlester that changed the City Charter so that the prison population, including inmates incarcerated at Oklahoma State Penitentiary and Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, would not be counted as toward the total population represented by a city councilor.
At the time, it affected then-Ward 4 councilor Robert Karr, who is no longer on the city council, but is a Choctaw tribal councilor. Since the idea is to have the population of each of the city's six wards as close to 5% in population as possible, removing the prison population from inclusion as part of Ward 4 total population had a significant impact on some city ward boundaries.
City voters in the 2015 election approved Proposition 5, amending Article 6 Section 6.04(1) of the City Charter to read as follows:
"(1) Wards shall be equal in population except where deviations from equality result from the application of the provisions hereinafter set forth, but no such deviation shall exceed 5% of the average population of a City Council ward, calculated by dividing the total city population, according to the most recent census by six.
"The calculations and population totals required herein shall exclude state, federal and private prison inmate populations, and any person serving a period of detention or confinement in any correctional facility in the city."
While the result of the 2015 election gave the city council the authority to remove the prison population form the Ward 4 population count, the then-new boundary changes did not happen instantaneously. City councilors still had to appoint a ward commission to draw up the new boundaries, which affected the wards in different ways. The plan also had to be approved by city councilors before becoming official.
It took a couple of years for the process regarding the new ward boundaries to be completed and approved by city councilors in the form of a city ordinance.
"The city turned something in to us on Dec. 26, 2017," Barnes said. It called for the new ward boundaries to go into effect July 1, 2018."
Because elections for municipal offices were usually held in February March or April at that time, depending on the need for runoffs and other factors, the July 1, 2018 effective date would not have yet gone into effect at the time of the spring 2018 municipal elections. With the elections held in even-numbered years, they would have been in effect for the 2020 municipal election.
"In 2019, we sent letters out, saying the ward boundaries were not the same," Barnes said.
Election records show Brown did not vote in the 2020 election, Barnes said. No Ward 2 city council candidates were the ballot for that year, because city councilors only in Wards 1,3 and 5 and the mayor's office were up for election at that time.
However, there was another problem regarding the ward changes. Zach Prichard noticed them and contacted Middleton by an email sent Dec. 26, 2019, obtained by the News-Capital through the Open Records Act.
"I have noted some issues with the upcoming election," Prichard wrote in the 2019 email to Middleton. "The election board has not assigned the correct city ward categories for various voters. Additionally, the resolution the council passed does not list all the needed polling locations. Specifically, Precinct 6 — Central Christian Church — should be listed in Third Ward but it is not." Prichard said he hadn't checked for other errors.
"It appears this issue was created by the updated city ward maps," Prichard continued. "The resolution we adopted and the election board's information appears to be based off the previous maps."
Middleton, responded to Prichard in an email dated Dec. 30, 2019.
"I have met with the current Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary twice today," Middleton wrote, referring to Barnes. "It appears that when the Ward Boundary changes were submitted to the former Pittsburg County Election Board secretary, they were never implemented. The current County Election Board Secretary and I have spoken with the State Election Board Secretary and to address this issue, the city of McAlester's current Ward Map and the Pittsburg County Election Precinct Map, were compared and the correct voting precincts were listed for each Ward.
"This information is being submitted to the State Election Board today (Dec. 30, 2019) and the appropriate ballots will be available at each of the voting precincts for the Feb. 11, 2020, election," Middleton continued in the email to Prichard." Voter information will be verified at each precinct so each voter will receive the correct ballot, or ballots."
Barnes continued to maintain Wednesday that Brown's Ninth Street address is not in Ward 2, but is in Ward 6, based on the maps and other information provided by the city of McAlester.
State election statutes allow a voter whose qualifications are in question to cast a provisional ballot. That means the voter can go ahead and vote, but the ballot will have to be reviewed later by the three-member Pittsburg County Election Board, which will determine whether or not the provisional ballot will be counted in the final election results. Brown said she was not offered a provisional ballot for the Feb. 8 election, nor did she request one.
