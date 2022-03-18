Quaker City Night Hawks headline Dancing Rabbit's July show

Quaker City Night Hawks are the headliners set to rock out the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's July 16 show.
They'll join the Texas Gentlemen and Shawn James for the last concert in the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's 2022 spring and summer series.
Once again the show is set to be presented free of charge to the public on an outdoor stage along Choctaw Avenue between Third and Fifth Street in downtown McAlester.
"Now that we've got the full July lineup, I think it will be a barnburner," said Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch. "The Quaker City Night Hawks are a band that will rock East Choctaw Avenue."
Quaker City Night Hawks, combined with Shawn James and the Texas Gentlemen, are expected to deliver the most rocking show yet of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival series, he said.
"We tried to listen to the people's suggestions," said Lynch, referring to surveys indicating those attending previous Dancing Rabbit Music Festival shows wanted a rock concert.
"This is the kind of band that would keep playing if there was a fight going on in a bar," Lynch said of the attitude the Night Hawks bring to their performances.
He said they will work well with Shawn James and the Texas Gentlemen for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's July 16 show.
"All of these guys have a very strong rock vibe," said Lynch.
Quaker City Night Hawks albums include the aptly-named "QCNH." Their music has been described as encompassing everything from Southern rock to psychedelia, along with touches of country, blues and Memphis soul. Some of their best-known numbers include "Some of Adam's Blues," "Cold Blues," "Ain't No Kid" and "Don't Tell 'Em I'm Coming Home."
Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's 2022 series opens on May 7 with a free concert featuring John Moreland with John Calvin Abney, an accomplished instrumentalist on guitar and harmonica as well as a critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter in his own right.
Moreland and Abney will be joined on the May 7 show by concert opener Travis Linville, followed by Joe Pug, both of whom are acclaimed singers and songwriters in the Americana, alt-country arena.
Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's June 11 shows offers a varied lineup, with the rap-rockers Flobots headlining, along with pop singer Josie Dunne and alternative artists Stroke 9.
Music is expected to start earlier in the day and extend to the evening during the 2022 edition of the Dancing Rabbit series. Exact times music is set to begin will be announced as the show times draw nearer.
Extra activities will be offered this year, including a soap box derby for grownups at the May show and a Made in Oklahoma showcase for the June event.
Dancing Rabbit Music Festival events are offered through the Dancing Rabbit Music Association, along with plenty of help from sponsors and volunteers working in tandem to present the free concert series.
It began in 2021 with a trio of shows featuring headliners Charlie Parr, John Fullbright and Band of Heathens. Those shows proved so popular that Dancing Rabbit also presented a fall concert featuring Parker Millsap.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
