PULSE OF THE VOTERS: Voters discuss upcoming presidential election

Voters detailed their opinions on racial tensions, the U.S. Census, and how several issues will impact their vote in the upcoming presidential election.
Greg Wood, of McAlester, said he thinks President Donald Trump is doing well, considering the circumstances.
"I think he's doing a really good job with the tools he has and the opposition he has to face," said Wood.
By tools, Wood said he's referring to the support Trump gets from Republicans and to a degree, some Democrats.
But McAlester native and University of Oklahoma senior Ra’Shaud Buie said he hopes President Trump is voted out in November.
“Everyone talks about how good he's done for the economy (and) yes … I love that the economy was flourishing (before the COVID-19 pandemic) and that most people were in good stance with jobs and money," Buie said. "But he does not — personally — I feel he does not care about everyone in the world when Injustice has happened to, specifically people of color. I don't think he takes his stance that he should as president. Come out and say it's wrong when it's clearly wrong.”
The McAlester News-Capital spoke with voters about their opinions on social and political issues, and specifically how those will impact their vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
Wood said he's for immigration control including the building of the wall on the nation's southern border, but he thinks the recent Supreme Court decision overturning the president's action to eliminate protections for DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals in the U.S., is a good thing.
That's because "It sends it back to Congress," Wood said. He said that's where it should be decided.
"Both sides, Democrat and Republican, have passed on their responsibilities," he said of lawmakers from the two major political parties.
Wood's supporting Trump for several reasons.
"I believe he is a law enforcement president," Wood said. He also likes the way Trump has cut regulations and lowered taxes.
In regard to COVID-19, Wood said people can debate whether Trump took action soon enough. He recalled how some of the president's opponents, including presumptive Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, initially accused him of acting too quickly — before reversing course and accusing him of acting too slowly.
He referred to when Trump acted to stop arrivals from China as the pandemic was increasing.
"Initially, Biden and Pelosi turned around and said 'Xenophobia,'" Wood said, referring to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Nancy Pelosi. Now, they're saying Trump did not act soon enough, Wood said.
"It's back and forth. Pick the camp you want to be in," said Wood.
He expressed some disappointment with the major political parties.
Wood said it's supposed to be about "We the People," but it's now becoming "We the government." That's both parties, he said.
"Politicians tend to be self-serving," Wood said.
"Politicians get in there and say 'We'll do what's right for the people.' How do we break up the ruling class in the United States?" How do we get people in office who will get in there who will do what they said they would do?
Wood said he's from Seattle, and he used to live near the six-block area that's now been taken over by protestors and declared a police-free zone.
"A lot of the politicians are giving in to the demands of these people. Nobody should be able to take over a city," Wood said.
"Burning down buildings is not the answer," he said. "Most of the city's that are being burned down are Democrat-ran cities."
Wood agrees with the philosophy of running the U.S. government like a business and he plans to continue supporting Trump, despite what he considered some character flaws the president might have.
"He's a flawed president, like Obama was flawed and like JFK was flawed," Wood said.
Speaking of JFK and his stance on the issues, Wood said "Today, he'd be a Republican." Wood also said some politicians don't like Trump "because they can't buy him."
Wood, who considers himself very pro-life, said Planned Parenthood should be defunded and the money used instead to help people with adoptions through qualified adoption agencies or to help a single mother keep and care for her child.
Right now, nothing that's happened, from Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to unrest in the streets, has given Wood a reason to change his plans to vote for the president's reelection.
"Unless something major happens, such as violating the Constitution, then I might change my vote," said Wood.
Even if something should happen to convince him not to vote for Trump, Wood said he still would not vote for the Democrat's presidential nominee.
"I would look at the independents," he said.
Buie is 21 years old and tired of feeling like he doesn’t belong.
He attended three rallies in three cities to protest racism. He also felt obligated to organize a Black Lives Matter rally in his hometown, where he and several speakers shared their experiences with racism and called for change.
Buie first voted in the 2016 election with President Trump being elected over Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton.
The current Blanchard resident said he didn’t like either candidate in that race “and I kind of feel that way also with this one” he said regarding the race between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Buie said he wished people understood the message when former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem in protest of police brutality.
He said people misunderstood it as a sign of disrespect to the flag and the nation — but he was using his freedom to peacefully protest against an injustice.
After racial tensions rose again this year with the death of George Floyd under the knee of a white cop in Minnesota, Buie said he can’t vote for Trump.
“I hope Biden wins, but if he doesn’t, he doesn’t,” Buie said. “Maybe Trump is a better man for the country and the economy side, but to bring our country together — he's not the man for the job.”
Miller Newman is a Democrat and president of the Pittsburg County Chapter of the NAACP. A 1959 graduate of the still-segregated L’Ouverture High School in McAlester, he recognizes the value of voting in this election.
First though, he called for action regarding another civic duty.
“I want to give a shout to the Census,” Newman said. “That’s the key thing on how we get funded.”
Newman recognized the importance of Census numbers regarding everything from funding government and social programs to determining how many members of Congress a state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives.
While he’s a Democrat, he urged everyone to vote in the June 30 Primary and local runoff elections.
“I would urge anyone — I don’t care if they’re 90, 98 or 18 years old — to get out and vote,” Newman said. He said voters won’t get the changes they talk about wanting if they don’t get out and cast their ballots.
Newman stressed the importance of everyone voting — regardless of party or political affiliation.
“Win, lose or draw, let the people speak,” Newman said.
He also urged our elected representatives to make more of an effort to reach across the aisle — much the same way he did as a labor representative of AAW Local 1558. Newman served as union president as well as a union representative for the aerospace company in McAlester that’s gone through a number of changes in names or ownership, including North American Rockwell, Boeing and Spirit,.
When he served as a labor representative negotiating with management, it was important for both sides to talk and listen to the other, Newman noted. It’s something he thinks our current state and national leaders should be doing.
“If we could put away the blame game for anything that goes on —'that’s the Democrats’s fault; that’s the Republicans’ fault’ — we could go a long way,” he said of the current political divisions in the nation.
“That is if we can put away the blame game,” Newman said.
Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Newman continues to shelter in place as much as possible. He hopes voters make an effort to stay protected when they go to the polls and keep in mind COVID-19 has not been eradicated. He thinks it’s a good idea to continue wearing a mask or other protective facial barrier.
“Why not wear a mask if we’re supposed to be wearing a mask? It’s not a Democrat or Republican thing. It’s a health thing,” said Newman.
