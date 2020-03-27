Pittsburg County voters who spoke to the News-Capital were split on their feelings regarding the recent impeachment charges filed against President Donald Trump by the Democratic House and his subsequent acquittal by the Republican-led Senate.
On this segment of Pulse of the Voters, the News-Capital spoke with local voters regarding both the impeachment and subsequent acquittal of the nation's 45th president.
George Scott, McAlester, disagreed with the House action to impeach Trump.
"Obviously there was no evidence to bring an impeachment," Scott said. "I think it was a complete waste of time when we have major issues facing the nation.
"Don't go on a vendetta because you don't like the guy," Scott said. "That's what elections are for."
He also thinks Trump is doing well as the nation's president.
"I think he's doing a good job," Scott said. "It's good to see somebody make promises and keep them."
That's not to say that Scott likes everything about Trump's actions.
"Things I don't like — I think he ought to be more presidential," Scott said. "I think he ought to be more careful with his tweeting."
What issues will be important to him in November?
"The economy is very important," Scott said. "Immigration is very important."
He maintains the nation would have been better off if the House impeachment complaints had never been filed against Trump in the first place.
David Mitchell, McAlester, hoped for a different outcome.
"I wished they would have impeached him," said Mitchell, who supported convicting the president on the House impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress.
Why did Mitchell support convicting Trump on the house impeachment charges?
"I don't think he needs to have foreign countries involved in our business," Mitchell said.
Asked about his views on Trump's presidential administration, Mitchell said "I don't think he's done any good. I don't trust the man."
Which president does he think has done the best job?
"I think (Franklin D.) Roosevelt did the best," said Mitchell. "He started Social Security for the elderly," he said, adding that Roosevelt also "tried to help poor people."
What about Mitchell's hopes for the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election?
"I would like to see Biden win," said Mitchell, referring to former U.S. vice president and Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Mitchell said some of the main issues for him in the upcoming November General election are "foreign affairs and our economy, and helping take care of Social Security, the elderly and poor people."
Mitchell, who is retired from home health care following an earlier career as a worker in aerospace industry, plans to continue a life-long tradition this November 3 by casting his ballot in the next U.S. presidential election.
"I've been voting ever since I was 21," Mitchell said.
Aaron Cathey, McAlester, had a different viewpoint regarding the filing of impeachment charges against Trump by the Democratic U.S. House leadership.
"I didn't agree with it," said Cathey who is 28. "The charges against him were not something to be impeached for."
What does he think of the way Trump is handling the presidency?
"I agree with it," Cathey said. "I think he's doing a good job, economically."
Cathey said he makes it a point to vote in every election.
Does he have a favorite president from recent years?
"There's stuff I like and don't like about multiple presidencies," he said.
Helen O'Nesky, McAlester, said she supported the filing of impeachment complaints against Trump "because this man through his actions, his language, he always runs people down."
She also did not support his acquittal on the impeachment complaint following a split vote of the U.S. Senate, generally along party lines.
"I think they were afraid to vote against him," O'Nesky said of the Republican senators who voted in favor of acquitting Tump of the impeachment complaints of abuse of power and obstructing Congress. "I guess they were trying to defend him because of the way he acts."
She also doesn't like what she perceives as Trump often ignoring the advice given to him by others.
"He doesn't listen to people," O'Nesky said. "He just goes ahead and does what he wants to."
As for the upcoming Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, O'Nesky said "I'm hoping we can get a good turnout for the Democrats and get back to democracy."
David Wright says he did not agree with Trump's impeachment by the House Democrats.
"I think they were impeaching the wrong people," he said.
Wright maintains the U.S. Senate made the right decision to acquit Trump on the House complaints.
"I agree with acquitting him," Wright said.
Cindy Wright said she thinks Trump is doing a "great" job as president and David Wright agreed.
"He's getting things done," David Wright said. What does he like about Trump's actions as president?
"Lower taxes. He's supporting our military. He's pro-life. He doesn't sugarcoat things," Wright said.
Jesse Alexander, McAlester, asked about the House vote to impeach Trump, said "I didn't care for it." He agreed with the subsequent action by the U.S. Senate to acquit Trump of the impeachment charges.
He thinks Trump is doing a good job as president, especially given the level of opposition he's faced.
"I think he's doing the best he can with what he's got," Alexander said. He thinks Trump could do an even better job "if they'd leave him alone and help him out a little bit."
Alexander cited several things he likes about the Trump presidential administration, including "exposing corruption, fighting for our veterans, trying to dismantle policies Obama put in place, trying to stop abortions and rebuilding our military."
He's hoping Trump wins in November so he can "keep moving forward with his policies and everything."
Guy Hudson, McAlester, had a ready answer when asked if he supported the filing of the the impeachment complaints against Trump by the Democrat-led House.
"No! No!," he said.
His wife, Marlene, agreed. "A big no!" she added.
They strongly agreed with Trump's acquittal on the two House impeachment complaints following his trial by the Republican-led U.S. Senate. Guy Hudson would have been pleased if Trump had been acquitted even faster.
"I can't understand why they waited so long to do it," he said.
Guy Hudson also is not pleased the millions of dollars the impeachment cost the U.S. taxpayers, which he considered a waste of the nation's time and resources.
"I would like for them to pay back all the money they spent," Hudson said.
What does he like about Trump's presidency?
"His leadership mostly," Hudson said. "Everything he does shows good leadership. He's got very good judgment."
