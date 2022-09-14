Public Service Company of Oklahoma recently donated several pallets of cleaning supplies to McAlester Public Schools.
Representatives delivered nine pallets of disinfectant and hand sanitizer to seven MPS locations in another move to help location schools.
"We have a long-term relationship with the schools and that will continue," said Frank Phillips, external affairs manager for Public Service Company of Oklahoma. "We appreciate what the schools are doing and want to continue being a good community partner with them."
Phillips said a conversation with school officials revealed a need for hand sanitizer and disinfectant across the district.
He said a PSO representative asked Superintendent Dr. Robert Steeber and Athletic Director James Singleton what supplies the school needed and they both indicated the cleaning supplies.
Representatives recently delivered the pallets to seven locations districtwide, including most campuses, and more supplies were made available for the district.
PSO often donates to the district and several schools in the surrounding areas.
Phillips said some of those donations include books, financial contributions, and more, but PSO also offers assistance with robitics
"We just want to conitnue our participation with the commuinty and the schools," Phillips said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.