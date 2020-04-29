On behalf of the American Electric Power Foundation, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, also known as PSO, is announcing a $2,500 grant to St. Jude’s Helping Center in McAlester to respond to increased needs related to the COVID-19 crisis.
The AEP Foundation is the charitable arm of American Electric Power, PSO’s parent company.
“We are grateful to be part of the communities we serve and part of the effort to assist those locally affected by this worldwide emergency,” said Frank Phillips, PSO external affairs manager. “In this time of uncertainty, it’s inspiring to see our communities’ compassion toward those in need. And with the AEP Foundation grant, the Helping Center can be better positioned to help meet the basic needs of those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Based in McAlester, St. Jude’s Helping Center is a part of Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma. It mainly serves McAlester and the surrounding area by providing food and clothing to those in need.
The Helping Center plans to use the AEP Foundation grant to provide rental and utilities assistance, transportation to medical appointments, and emergency food assistance.
About the AEP Foundation:
The American Electric Power Foundation is funded by American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) and its utility operating units, including Public Service Company of Oklahoma. The Foundation provides a permanent, ongoing resource for charitable initiatives involving higher dollar values and multi-year commitments in the communities served by AEP and initiatives outside of AEP’s 11-state service area.
The Foundation focuses on improving lives through education from early childhood education through higher education in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math and by meeting basic needs for emergency shelter, affordable housing and the elimination of hunger. Other Foundation support may be offered to protect the environment, support healthcare and safety, and enrich life through art, music and cultural heritage.
The AEP Foundation is based in Columbus, Ohio.
