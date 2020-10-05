Protective measures in place for E911 dispatchers

Steps have been taken at the E-911 Call Center at City Hall to ensure dispatchers will remain available to take 911 emergency calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Preventative measures include the installation of plexiglass shields between workers' stations.
McAlester/Pittsburg County E-911 Communications Director Shawn Smith addressed the preventative measures taken inside 911 Center when she spoke to Pittsburg County commissioners Monday during a Monday meeting of the Pittsburg County Emergency Services Board at the county courthouse.
Following the meeting, the News-Capital spoke further with Smith regarding the protective measure in place at the E-911 Call Center.
It's inside the Carl Albert Building, the same building that houses the McAlester Police Department and McAlester Municipal Court, at the corner of Third Street and Carl Albert Parkway.
Plexiglass has been installed between each of the work stations for dispatchers, who are also called communications officers.
"We have a plexiglass system between console areas to protect our employees," Smith said. The plexiglass is clear, so visual communication can be maintained.
Dispatcher/communications officers must have their temperature taken when reporting to work.
Eleven full- time dispatcher/communications officers work at the call center, along with Smith and 911 Coordinator Kim Broyles. The call center must have someone in place to respond to emergency calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Have the preventative measures worked?
"We've only had a few incidents," Smith said.
"We had a couple of cases when someone was exposed through family or friends," she said. "They were put in quarantine and tested negative before returning to work."
Asked if any of the dispatcher/communication officers have tested positive for COVID-19, Smith said that the had been one positive test. The employee was quarantined and had to take a test with negative results before being allowed to come back to work, she said.
During the Emergency Services meeting, Smith said 23 of the volunteer fire departments in Pittsburg County as well as the McAlester Fire Departments have designated landing zones established where medical helicopters can land in case of an emergency.
Five do not have a landing zone established. They include Blanco, Elm Point, Krebs, Russellville and Pittsburg.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith asked if Pittsburg could use the same designated site as Kiowa, since the two municipalities are only a few miles apart.
Smith said there is nothing to preclude that, but she noted it's important to get a medial helicopter as close as possible to whoever is needing to be picked up.
Broyles also said that having a designating landing area does to mean that a medical helicopter is restricted to landing only at the designated site, but it's used as a vantage point for a pilot who is landing in a particular area.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
