Protective barriers set for installation in two county offices

Plans are in place for protective barriers to be installed in two offices of two Pittsburg County elected officials as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.
Pittsburg County Court Clerk Cindy Ledford said Monday she is hopeful the barriers will be going up in her office as soon as this week.
County Clerk Hope Trammell also expects work on the protective barriers in her office to begin this week.
County commissioners approved funding last week for construction of barriers in Ledford's office.
Trammell arranged for barriers to be placed along the counter in her office. Trammel originally planned to use part of her existing office budget, but District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said Monday the commissioners will go ahead and pay for the barriers to be constructed in the county clerk's office as well.
Trammell and Ledford said they plan on keeping the protective barriers up permanently.
Ledford described the barrier she plans to have constructed along the counters in the court clerk's office.
"It would have a wood frame that would go halfway up," Ledford said.
Ledford also spoke of why she requested the protective barriers.
"It's for the safety of my employees and the safety of the customers we serve," she said. "It goes both ways."
Ledford met with Pittsburg County commissioners on May 26 to speak about her request for the purchase and installation of glass and wood partitions on the front counter of the court clerk's office.
Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the low bid of $3,465 from Jeremy Thomas Construction for the purchase and installation of the protective partitions in the court clerk's office. District 2 Commissioner Smith said the county will look into getting reimbursement from the state for installation of the protective barriers.
Trammell also spoke with the News-Capital of her reasons for wanting the barriers installed in her office.
"It's to protect the employees as well as the customer," Trammell said. "If one of us happens to be asymptomatic, I wouldn't want to spread it to somebody."
Plans call for the protective barrier in Trammell's office to extend all the way around the customer service counter, The counter extends along on the west side of her office and then curves to the north.
Trammell said the protective barrier in the county clerk's office will be three-feet tall with four openings.
It will consist of bronze-colored aluminum and tempered glass, she said. Trammell said her office accepted a bid of $2,830 from Miller Glass for the project. It will cost less than the barriers in the court clerk's office because it will be constructed of aluminum and tempered glass, instead of wood and tempered glass, she said.
Trammell referred to the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Who would have thought we would have seen this?" said Trammell.
"It's our responsibility to protect everybody to the best of our ability."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
