Proposed new city ward boundaries almost ready for submission

A project to redistrict the ward boundaries in the city of McAlester is moving forward.
Ward Commission member Blake Lynch confirmed that the Option 4 proposed new ward boundaries as presented by the commission during a Dec. 20 public hearing remains unchanged.
Lynch said the Ward Commission has not changed any of its proposed new boundaries as a result of the Dec. 20 hearing, held in the Council Chambers at City Hall. He said the map approved by the commission members is "the one we posted for the hearing."
Some adjustments were made to city ward boundaries based on population, with the idea of keeping the populations within 5% of each other.
"We tried to use natural boundaries," Lynch said. "It's changed, I think to be simpler. It is easier to read and statistically equivalent."
Proposed changes in population within wards include:
• Ward 1 — A 0.72% decrease
• Ward 2 — A 1.22% decrease
• Ward 3 — An increase of 0.47%
• Ward 4 — A 2.87% decrease
• Ward 5 — An increase of 1.15%
• Ward 6 — Up by 0.68%
Before the proposed new boundaries become official, they are required to be approved by the McAlester City Council in the form of an ordinance. The City Charter says the proposed new boundaries can't be presented to city councilors for approval until at least 30 days after the Dec. 20 public hearing.
McAlester City Clerk Cora Middleton said she intends to present the proposed new boundaries for reviewed by the Oklahoma House Redistricting Office, which is assisting municipalities with the process and may help with the language and legal descriptions required.
"My understanding is the state House Redistricting Office can give me that information," Middleton said. A city of McAlester engineering tech previously drew up a version, she said.
If she needs any further assistance from the McAlester Ward Commission, she will get in touch with the members, Middleton said.
Once the proposed ordinance is written, it's required to be publicly posted prior to presentation to the city council.
The plan is to get the process completed in order to present to the city council in as timely a manner as possible at this point. She said it may be ready in time for the Jan. 25 regular city council meeting, although that date hasn't yet been finalized.
"We want to get it done as soon as we can," Middleton said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
