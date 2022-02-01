While the Feb. 8 city council elections are only for voters in Wards 2 and 4, every qualified voter in the city can cast ballots on the six propositions related to suggested changes in the McAlester City Charter.
A committee appointed by McAlester Mayor John Browne worked together to come up with the suggested changes. Members included Ward 1 City Councilor Weldon Smith, who chaired the committee, with additional members including Browne, former mayors Steve Harrison and Kevin Priddle, and retired District 18 District Judge James Bland.
Voters will vote on each of the six propositions as separate questions, meaning each will pass or fail on its own merits. Most involve modifications to existing City Charter provisions, Browne said.
"Overall, the idea is to make the City Charter more accurately reflect state statues; to clear up the language so there's no question on intent and to balance the opportunity for all city council members," Browne said.
Browne talked about how each of the suggested changes to City Charter will impact existing language it contains, and the reasons for suggesting the changes be made.
• Proposition 1 — This concerns Article 6, Sections 6.05 (f) (1) and 6.05 (g) (3), regarding "Action on Petitions," including "Action by Council" and "Election Results." It has to do with citizen petitions involving either referendums on ordinances or recall elections of city officials.
"The current language in the City Charter says the city council shall promptly call an election not less than 40 or more than 50 days after the date the petition was determined sufficient," Browne said.
However, any election called by a municipality in Oklahoma must square with days that the Oklahoma State Election Board says such an election can be held. "The new language calls for the recall election to be held on the next available election date after the date the recall petition was determined sufficient in accordance with state statutes," Brown said.
A second change, this one regarding 6.05 (g) (3), said in the original language a candidate for city office in a recall election must qualify within a month of winning the office, Browne said. The suggestion is to remove that line, because a candidate would have to be qualified to run for the office in the first place, the mayor said.
• Prop. 2 — This concerns Article 2, Sections (a), (b) and (c) of the City Charter, regarding "Eligibility, Terms and Composition" of elected city officials.
Language currently in the City Charter states candidates for mayor and the city council must be at least 25 years old and have resided in the city for at least two years. City council candidates must have also lived in their ward for at least one year in order to run for city council.
Browne said the current City Charter language is not specific enough about when the timeline begins for residency in order to run for municipal office. The suggested changes states a candidate for mayor must be 25 and have "resided in the city for at least two years immediately preceding the first day of the filing period." Candidates for city council must be 25 and have lived in the ward for at least one year preceding the first date of the filing period.
Section (c) regards the filling of vacancies. Browne said that's related to the situation the city council found itself in after then Ward 4 Councilor/Vice Mayor James Brown died in February 2021. Based on state Election Board statues already in place, "the first date we could have an election was not until seven months later," Browne said.
He said the proposed change could help prevent a ward from not having a city councilor for such a long time. It states: "If the special election date is longer than 90 days from date of vacancy, the council by its remaining members shall fill the vacancy within 30 days of the vacancy in its own membership or the office of mayor until the special election can be held and certified."
• Prop. 3 — This concerns the city Board of Ethics, Article 7, Section 7.01 (b). The current City Charter language states the Ethics Board is an advisory board which issues binding opinions. Browne said, saying the Charter Committee considered that an oxymoron since the opinions could not be advisory and binding at the same time.
The proposed new language will specify the Ethics Board issues advisory opinions, Browne said.
• Prop 4 — This is category concerning Article 6, Sections 6.02, concerning General Elections, and 6.03, concerning Primary Elections, with multiple subsections.
Several of the suggested changes have to do with making the mayor's race later than the city council races. Currently city councilors in Ward 1, 3 and 5 must run for office at the same time as the mayor. That means if city councilors in one of those wards wants to run for mayor he would have to give up his council seat, because someone cannot be a candidate for two different municipal offices at the same time.
However, city councilors in Wards 2, 4 and 6 run two years later — meaning sitting city councilors in those wards could could run for mayor and if they lose, they could still hold on to their council seats.
The proposed amendments would change the wording so that beginning in 2024 and every four years thereafter, a General Election will be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November to elect the mayor. Other changes, including some new language, are about the setting of election dates to match state statutes, Browne said.
• Prop. 5 — This concerns Article 5, Section 5.11 of the City Charter, requiring the city manager to present a five-year capital improvements program to the city council by each March 15. Browne said the suggested changes still require the presentation of a five-year capital improvements program — but does not require as much details for the final three years.
It requires supporting information, cost estimates and proposed schedules for the first two years, Browne said. Anything after the first two years is a 'hope' list, Browne said. He maintained not requiring as much detail for the last three years will free up the time city staff to work on more current projects,
• Prop. 6 — This is about Article 3, Section 3.06 of the City Charter, related to the sale of city property and the sale of economic development property.
Browne said the suggested change would raise the amount for the sale of city property without requiring a vote of the people from $50,000 to $100,000. An exception is the sale of economic development property, such as at Steven W. Taylor Industrial Park, which requires the affirmative vote of five city councilors, but not a vote of the people.
This also removes language regarding the King property, an economic development site the city sold to the Choctaw Nation Of Oklahoma. This suggested change would also remove references to the King property, since it's no longer owned by the city, Browne said.
All voting precincts in the city of McAlester are set to open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Feb. 8.
Early in-person absentee ballot voting is set to be available from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, in the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101.
Browne lauded the committee members for all the hours of work they voluntarily put in presenting the proposed changes to the McAlester City Charter.
"The committee did a great job," Browne said. "There was back and forth on how to best word things.
"There were no egos involved. Everybody's worked together to prepare these questions to present to the people."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
