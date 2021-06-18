Proposed Charter change would extend mayor's term — once

One of the proposed changes in the McAlester City Charter could resolve what some consider an unfair situation regarding city councilors.
If passed by voters, it would resolve the matter and also result in extending McAlester Mayor John Browne's final term in office by approximately another seven months.
It revolves around the fact the McAlester City Charter has elections for municipal offices set in two-year cycles, with three city council seats up for election each even-numbered year and the other three council seats and the mayor's post up for election two years later.
As a result, sitting city councilors in Wards 2, 4 and 6 can run for mayor without having to give up their council seats.
But sitting city councilors in Wards 1, 3 and 5 do have to give up their council seats if they want to run for the mayor's post. That's because the mayor's office is on the ballot the same time as the council races in Wards 1, 3 and 5 — and candidates can't run for two municipal offices at once.
Members of the city's advisory McAlester City Charter Review Committee have a solution. Before it could take effect, city councilors would have to agree to put the measure on an election ballot, and it would then have to be approved by a vote of the people.
The Charter Review Committee's solution: Let the mayor's office continue to be up for election in the same year as the city councilors in Wards 1, 3 and 5 — but hold the mayor's election seven months later.
McAlester's City Charter states general city elections shall be held on the first Tuesday of April of even-numbered years.
Under the proposed change in the City Charter prepared by the city's advisory Charter Review Committee, city councilors in Wards 1, 3 and 5 would still be elected during the April General Election — but the mayor's race would be set for November of that year, on the same ballot as the U.S. presidential election.
The next U.S. presidential election is set for Nov. 5, 2024.
Mayor Browne is currently set to term-out of office with 12 years in city government service after his successor is elected in the April 2024 election and then takes office.
However, if voters approve setting the mayor's race on the same ballot as the U.S. presidential election, Browne's term in office would be extended until the November election is held and the winner takes office. Browne is precluded from running for any municipal offices again because he will have reached the 12-year term limit in 2024, having fours years as the Ward 3 city councilor and another eight years as mayor. The 12-year term limit is included in the City Charter.
Members of the city's Charter Review Committee include Browne, along with Ward 1 City Councilor Weldon Smith, who serves as committee chairman; former mayors Steve Harrison and Kevin Priddle, and retired former District 18 District Judge James Bland. Members were appointed by the mayor.
Browne said the charter changes recommended by the Charter Review Committee were not done with the purpose of extending his time in office, but rather to resolve the unfair situation regarding city councilors who might want to run for the mayor's post.
"We're not doing it to benefit me," Browne said. "The only other possible solution would have been to have the next mayor elected for only a three-year term and then four years after that, which would have kept that mayor from serving the whole 12 years."
Browne said the proposed charter changes have been approved by City Attorney Joe Ervin and the plan now is to get the proposals written in legal form so they can be presented to the city council, for discussion only, at the June 22 council meeting.
City councilors will decide at a later meeting which provisions, if any, to support.
"The council will decide whether to recommend it, increase it or decrease it," Browne said.
Over several meetings, members of the Charter Review Committee hammered out a series of proposals they maintain would improve the current City Charter, if adopted.
