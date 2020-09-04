Gary and Brandi Yeger say they're bringing their Rolling Recovery project to Hartshorne over the Labor Day Weekend.
They say they plan to set up at 3 p.m. on Saturday at 923 Penn Ave, which is what U.S. Highway 270 is called as is goes through Hartshorne.
"We'll roll into town in a big black bus," Gary Yeger said.
"We'll pull up the bus, put up a canopy and set up tables and chairs," Gary Yeger said. He said food, including hot dogs and chips, will be available, for as long as they last.
Yeger, of Yanush, said the group's mission is to reach rural areas and provide handouts containing information intended to help those who are addicted to drugs break the cycle of addiction. He said the handouts contain information about available resources in the area. Yeger said he checked with to make sure they are still active.
"We've verified the resources, because lots of times, the information isn't correct," he said. Yeger said he didn't want someone with a drug addiction to go to what may have been previously promoted as a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, only to find out a meeting had not been held at the site for months.
Yeger said Rolling Recovery's goal is to spread the word about resources available in rural areas. "God put it on my heart," he said.
What if people with no addictions want to drop by for the event?
As long as they pick up a handout and help spread the word about the available services throughout the community, that will be fine, Yeger said.
The Hartshorne event will be the second one for the Rolling Recovery project, but Yeger hopes to hold more.
"Our focus is going from town-to-town," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalestrnews.com.
